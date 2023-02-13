St. Mary’s
Zumba Gold will be held 12:30 p.m. Mondays at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. This class is for active older adults who are looking for a modified Zumba class that recreates the original Latin-inspired dance moves at lower-intensity. Choreography focuses on balance, range of motion and coordination. The first class is free, then $35 for any 10 fitness classes.
Evening fitness classes will be held 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Cardio Lite will be held Monday, Mat Yoga on Tuesday, EnhanceFitness on Wednesday and Zumba on Thursday. The first class is free, then $35 for any 10 fitness classes. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1080.
Dungeons and Dragons will be held 5 p.m. Mondays at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Learn about the role-playing game and play a series of one-shot campaigns.
Open Art Studio will be available 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Work on an arts or crafts project and socialize with others. No instructor will be present.
Watch Black History Month-themed movies at Northern Senior Activity Center. Netflix’s “13th” will be shown noon, Friday, Feb. 17; and “Lilies of the Field” will be shown noon, Friday, Feb. 24. Space is limited. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Trust & Relationships will be discussed 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. The talk is part of the Mental Health Series. Registration required. Suggested donation is $5.
Geometric tape painting will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Garvey Senior Activity center. Use tape to create geometric lines and paint them various colors. For all levels. The cost is $10 and materials are included. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
A free indoor cornhole tournament will be held 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Northern Senior Activity Center. The game requires good dexterity, throwing and hand-eye coordination. The winner will receive a prize. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Winter & Spring Well-being: A 5 Element Qigong & Yoga workshop will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Northern Senior Activity Center. The elements represent what is in Nature - Water, Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal - and are associated with the kidneys, liver, heart, spleen, lungs, emotions and more. Presenters Paty Massón and Judi Lyons will transform the concepts into a practice of Qigong and Yoga. The cost is $20. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
The Loffler Book Club will discuss Phillipp Meyer’s “American Rust” 2 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The book tells the story of two young men bound to the town by family, responsibility, inertia, and the beauty around them, who dream of a future beyond the factories and abandoned homes. Contact Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Beginning Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention will be held 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays March 21 through April 13, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Learn core movements in a graceful routine while applying basic Tai Chi principles. Free, but a commitment for all eight classes required. Registration is required and space is limited. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
Write Your Memoirs for Your Grandchildren will be held 12:30 p.m. Thursdays from March 16 to April 13, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Author Joyce Haderly will explain how to choose special memories from your lifetime and write about them so that stories can be passed down to current and future generations. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
Keys to Senior Independence will be held 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays from March 7-28, at the College of Southern Maryland’s Leonardtown campus. The programs are part of the Keys to Senior Independence series. The schedule is:
March 7 - Aging Actively
March 14 - Planning for the Unexpected
March 21 - Protecting Your Identity
March 28 - Aging in Place - Tuesday, March 28
Registration required. Contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or Sarah.Miller@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Calvert
Play trivia 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at North Beach Senior Center. The theme is United States.
A song circle will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Bring an instrument and play with other musicians. All are welcome to play or listen.
Tile coaster craft will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Supplies included. Registration required. Call 410-535-4606.
“The Help” will be shown 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
Wii bowling with staff versus seniors 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
A Presidential history video presentation of President Barack Obama will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at North Beach Senior Center.
“The Bridges of Madison County” will be shown 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at North Beach Senior Center
Learn about the centers by scheduling a tour to see the centers, learn what programs are offered and meet others. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.
Lunch will be served at noon Monday through Friday at all three senior centers. Call the center where you will dine at least 24 hours in advance to reserve your lunch. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
The Connection newsletter is available at each county senior or it can be emailed to you. Call Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606 Ext. 121 to be put on the list.