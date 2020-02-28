“Nothing but a warehouse” of medical equipment in Avenue serves Southern Maryland with medical equipment, which ACTS loans out to those in need, free of charge, the nonprofit’s secretary Phyllis Greer said earlier this month.
ACTS, or A Community That Shares, has been loaning out medical supplies for over 25 years from its Seventh District location, relying on donations and volunteers to connect people with convalescent equipment. The group is heavily associated with the Seventh District Optimist Club, which helped raise funds for the warehouse during Samuel “Bo” Bailey’s Optimist Club presidency in 1992 through 1993, as well as the local fire department, rescue squad and other institutions in the Seventh.
The organization receives donations of equipment or cash, which is used to purchase some of the more expensive supplies, according to Greer, and loans those items out “whether it’s long term or short term, one year or 10 years.” The loans work in 120-day increments, which can be renewed until the equipment is no longer needed.
Some items may come from by patients who had temporary ailments and now have no use, and some may come from the deceased, but ACTS does not accept items which may have had contact with infectious diseases, Greer said.
ACTS is constantly in need of Rollator walkers, which are “easier on a person than your standard walker,” Greer said, and transport chairs, which have smaller wheels than a standard wheelchair and are used to transport patients in and out of the doctor’s office. Also with a wait list, ACTS is always seeking hospital beds, which could be needed by someone recovering from a car accident.
“Those are the big items,” Greer said.
The group reaches out beyond St. Mary’s, now serving Charles and Calvert counties as well.
For more information on ACTS, contact 301-769-4199 or visit their website at www.acts-smc.org/.
DNA survey presentation slated for this Saturday
A project update and DNA results from a Chesapeake DNA study run by the University of Pennsylvania School of Anthropology will be given at the College of Southern Maryland tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 29, at 2 p.m. in Building A.
The study involves 124 current and former county residents, and is part of a research project in collaboration with the St. Mary’s County Historical Society. The researchers, anthropology professor Theodore Schurr and doctoral candidate Raquel Fleskes teamed up with the county historical society in June 2019 to collect DNA from St. Mary’s residents and trace their roots to the 17th century, to gain a better understanding of the ancestry of local African and European individuals within the county.
Tomorrow, Schurr and Fleskes will discuss the project and results of the DNA tests, as well as the upcoming second part of the project, which is beginning this year. There will also be a question and answer session at the end.
For more information, contact the historical society at director@stmaryshistory.org or call 301-475-2467
Navy museum to present third arts and tech expo
The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum in Lexington Park will be hosting its third annual arts and technology expo on Saturday, Feb. 29, and will feature exhibits from the museum’s community partners, including the St. Mary’s County Arts Council, the National Electronics Museum, the Calvert Marine Museum and the NARHAMS Model Rocket Club.
The museum will also offer reduced admission rates on Saturday, at $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 5 to 12.
Pool to host Mardi Gras party
The Great Mills Swimming Pool will be hosting a Mardi Gras pool party on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be games, food and prizes available.
Tickets to the pool party are $15 at the door, or $10 in advance. See the county recreation and parks board’s site at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/.
Library exhibition to close out with presentation
The Lexington Park library will kick off Women’s History Month this Sunday, March 1, with a presentation on its current exhibition, which focuses on women in Maryland architectural history.
Jillian Storms of the American Institute of Architects will present on the works of Gertrude Sawyer and Rose Greely, two architects who worked on major projects in St. Mary’s county.
The exhibit will be inside the library until March 1, when the presentation will be hosted from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Camp scholarships available from group for summer
The Down Syndrome Association of Southern Maryland has opened its 2020 Landon Morrill Summer Camp scholarship, which grants Southern Maryland residents with Down syndrome funds to attend a camp of their choice.
Applications are due by March 21, and scholarships are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Application forms must be mailed to the Down Syndrome Association of Southern Maryland, P.O. Box 455, Hughesville, MD 20637.
For more information, or to download the form, visit www.dsasmd.org/. Additional questions can be directed to Colleen Morrill at c.morrill@aol.com.
Applications open for internships at health department
The St. Mary’s County Health Department is seeking rising high school seniors and college students for its student academy in public health internship this summer. The internships allow students to have hands-on experience with the field in public health from June 22 through Aug. 18 this summer.
An information session will be hosted at the health department in Leonardtown on Wednesday, March 4, at 6 p.m.; applications are due by March 16 and can be emailed to smchd.hr@maryland.gov. For an application, visit www.smchd.org/job-and-volunteer-opportunities.
Tickets available for St. Clement’s cruises
The St. Clement’s Island Museum recently announced several cruises in its “Dinner and a Cruise” series, and tickets are on sale for each of the cruises.
Coming up, on Sunday, April 26, from 2 to 7 p.m., the cruise will focus on the island’s Civil War history and the Black Diamond disaster. Attendees will start out at the Black Diamond disaster commemoration ceremony featuring David Price, who directs the National Museum of Civil War Medicine, and will continue on a guided Civil war-themed tour, then get dinner at a local restaurant.
For more information, or for a full list of the cruises, visit the event page at www.facebook.com/nts/3268074899934170/.
Health dept. to host town hall on survey
The St. Mary’s County Health Department will be holding a town hall on local results from the 2018 Youth Risk Behavior survey, a CDC school-based survey which measures high school students’ mental health, tobacco use, alcohol and other drug use, sexual behavior, violence, diet, nutrition, and exercise.
The town hall will be hosted on Monday, March 16, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center, and is open to all.
Overdose response training offered at library
The St. Mary’s County Health Department will be hosting a Narcan nasal spray training at the Charlotte Hall library on Wednesday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The training demonstrates how to administer Narcan, a drug which may reverse an opioid overdose when used, as well as signs of an opioid overdose and how to respond to an overdose situation. Those who complete the training will be given free Narcan. For more information, contact 301-475-6806.
Navy to host PFAS open house
Naval Air Station Patuxent River is running an open house at the Lexington Park Library next Tuesday, March 3, focusing on on-base assessments of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which are compounds found in firefighting foam, in the Patuxent River near the base.
Informational displays will be shown by the Navy, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Maryland Department of the Environment, the St. Mary’s County Health Department and the Agency for Toxic Substances, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lexington Park library.