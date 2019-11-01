The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office claims that it is the first sheriff’s department in the nation, citing the appointment of Sheriff James Baldridge in 1637, according to several accounts. The police department is now planning to trademark its badges, becoming the first county law enforcement agency in Maryland to trademark its insignia, and one of only a handful in the nation.
Last week, the sheriff’s office filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to trademark five badges, patches and designs that have been used to identify the police department.
“We’re just trying to protect our brand, protect our insignia,” Cpl. Julie Yingling, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said. “Whether it be somebody using the badge, somebody reproducing the badge, it could be anything,” she said.
Other municipalities with trademarked police logos include New York City, which is currently suing a Long Island store called “The Cop Shop” for “marketing, selling and distributing a wide variety of unlicensed, infringing merchandise bearing the NYPD and FDNY trademarks.”
The Los Angeles Police Department was one of the first local law enforcement agency to trademark its brand, filing trademarks throughout the late 1990s through the early 2000s.
Yingling also said the logos use the “America’s First” phrase in reference to being the first sheriff’s department, and that the office is “very honored” to have that designation.
St. Mary’s County was established around the same time as several Virginia counties, which may have appointed a sheriff prior to St. Mary’s, but no records of those sheriffs exist, according to the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office.
James Baldridge was appointed as the sheriff and coroner of St. Mary’s County on January 24, 1637, according to Council of Maryland archives collected by the sheriff’s office, and his brother, Thomas Baldridge, was sworn into a one-year term the following year.
The trademark applications will be examined by a trademark office attorney approximately three months from the filing dates, according to the trademark office’s website.
Navy museum to hold used book sale
The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum will hold a used book sale this Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The collections team at the Lexington Park museum has been busy this past year organizing and consolidating its research library, and volunteers have donated books for the sale. Duplicate books and other books out of the scope of the library will be for sale, including on topics such as aviation, all branches of the military, history, biographies and space.
In addition, a members-only presale will be held on Nov. 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, call 301-863-1900.
County museums kick in winter hours
Starting today, Nov. 1, museums operated by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division — St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park in Piney Point — will switch hours of operation over to winter hours. Now through March 24, 2020, the museums will be open daily from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information regarding programs, events, admission prices and more, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division’s social media pages at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or Facebook.com/1836Light.
Farmers can voice opinions at ‘listening session’ at SMECO
The Maryland Food for Maryland Institutions Legislative Task Force is hosting a “listening session” in Southern Maryland for farmers and small business owners to voice their expertise and opinions on how to facilitate better farm-to-school and farm-to-institution sales. The session will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the SMECO Auditorium, located at 15045 Burnt Store Road in Hughesville.
The task force is made up of farmers, agribusiness, agricultural nonprofits, legislators and government representatives focused on finding stronger markets for farmers through local purchasing within Maryland’s institutions (schools, prisons, government buildings, etc.). It is also working toward the possibility that a bill to present during the state’s 2020 legislative session. Sign up to attend by emailing info@smadc.com.
Purse bingo to aid Stephen’s Fund
The Charlotte Hall Rotary Club will host its 20th annual Holiday Designer Purse Bingo to benefit Stephen’s Fund on Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department social hall. Proceeds will benefit special needs children and their families. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., early bird games start at 1 p.m. and regular games start at 1:30 p.m. There will be pull tabs, 50/50 raffle, food, door prizes and more. Cost is $30 for 20 regular games, $5 for extra game packet, $5 for five early birds and $1 specials. For more information, email Shirley.mattingly@verizon.net.
Wildlife activity ramps up for fall
Fall means cool weather and colorful foliage. It can also mean unpredictable wildlife. Deer mating season is here, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources urges motorists to stay alert for deer and other wildlife as these animals seek food supplies and mates before winter.
Motorists are reminded to be particularly attentive in the early morning and evening periods; gradually brake to avoid hitting a deer and do not swerve as this may cause you to lose control of a vehicle; slow down and remember that deer often travel in groups; stay especially alert in areas where deer crossing signs are posted; and be alert for deer standing along the shoulder as they may suddenly move into the roadway. If you see deer, slow down and sound your horn to scare them away.
Community carnival happening Saturday
A community carnival and craft/vendor fair sponsored by The King’s Christian Academy will be held at the school in Callaway on Saturday, Nov. 2, from noon to 6 p.m. There will be carnival attractions, food, games, activities and more. Dexter Manley, a former Washington Redskins defensive end, will be doing a signing and meet and greet from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information, call 301-994-3080 or visit www.KCAeagles.org.
Weekend beef roast will benefit local 4-H
The St. Mary’s County 4-H program will be holding a beef roast at the Leonardtown McKay’s store on Saturday, Nov. 2, and Sunday, Nov. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. St. Mary’s County 4-H youth will be selling beef choices for lunch prepared by McKay’s.
Proceeds will support the 4-H program. For information about local 4-H programs, call the University of Maryland Extension Office in Leonardtown at 301-475-4478 or visit www.go.umd.edu/smc4h.
Learn about drone safety at the airport
A drone safety showcase event will be held at the University of Maryland’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site, at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport in California, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 5:30 p.m. There will be presentations and demos highlighting aspects of drone safety. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is appreciated. See https://go.umd.edu/drone-safety.
Support county museums
Since its founding, The Friends of the St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Museums have supported historic sites in the care of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. Recently, because of the backing of membership, the organization helped preserve the Charlotte Hall and Drayden school houses, worked to build and expand the permanent exhibits at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and helped fund many free programs for all ages at St. Clement’s Island Museum.
Next year, a brand-new building with modern exhibits will be built for St. Clement’s Island Museum and new permanent exhibits will be going in on both floors of the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum. Residents can support the Friends group through a variety of membership levels that come with different perks, starting at the individual tier for $40 a year, up to the benefactor level at $500 per year.
For more information about the nonprofit group, call 301-769-2222 or visit www.Facebook.com/FriendsSCI.
Get help to quit smoking
The St. Mary’s County Health Department offers quit tobacco classes and other resources for free to individuals that are ready to quit using tobacco. For more information, visit www.smchd.org/tobacco or call 301-475-4330.
Election judges sought
The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections is seeking eligible individuals willing to serve as election judges for next year’s elections. Training is provided and participants are compensated. Those eligible must be registered to vote in Maryland, 16 or older, not a candidate for public or political party office and able to speak, read and write the English language.
Judges receive $200 per election as well as $30 for attending the required training class. For more information, call 301 475-4200, ext. 71614, or email electionjudges@stmarysmd.com.