The Bluegrass band Sideline will perform at the Calvert Elks Lodge No. 2620 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
This is a 6-piece powerhouse group originally comprised of Steve Dilling on banjo, Skip Cherryholmes on guitar and Jason Moore on bass.
Sadly Jason passed away in 2021, but Steve and Skip decided to continue with the band in honor of Jason’s commitment to it and to his love for the music.
Sideline’s resume includes multiple Grand Ole Opry appearances and years of national and international touring. In 2019, Sideline won the IBMA Song of the Year Award for its hit single, “Thunder Dan”.
Happy birthday wishes to ….
Linda Morris (March 5), Susan Rush (March 7) and Lisa Gregory (March 18).
March calendar notes
• The Friends of the Library will hold its annual Spring Book Sale Friday, April 1, through Sunday, April 3, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds.
Friday is members only day from noon to 8 p.m.; Saturday is 10 a.m. to 5 pm.; and Sunday is bargain day from noon to 4 p.m.
You may become a member at the door or go to www.folstmalib.wildapricot.org.
• Camp Maria Retreat Center has postponed the Sorrowful Mysteries Rosary Pilgrimage session scheduled for March 12. You may still register for the Food, Faith, and Fellowship Dinner, The Holy Face of God, with Gail Yearick to be held at Camp Maria 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15. The cost is $25 per person.
For more information or to register, email director@campmaria.org or go to www.campmaria.org.
Important dates in March
International Women’s Day (March 8), Meatball Day (March 9), National Plant and Flower Day (March 12), National Pi Day (March 14; 3.14 – get it?), The Ides of March (March 15; moral of the story of this date is if your wife says she has a bad feeling and asks you not to go to work that day then stay home), National Panda Day (March 16) and St. Paddy’s Day (March 17).
Cat found
A young, female, short-haired, brown tabby cat was found on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park on Feb. 19. For more information, call 301-475-3277 or 301-247-1288.
A symbol of peace shines
The color blue shines at town hall in Chesapeake Beach visible at the Town Hall and at the entrance to Town at Routes 260 and 261. Recent global events remind us all of the importance of peace; the illumination of blue highlights the continued need for peace in our world and in our communities.
Museum to hold Maryland Day
Come out to celebrate the founding of Maryland at the state’s birthplace at St. Clement’s Island Museum 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 25. Free admission, free water taxi rides, an official ceremony featuring guest speakers and a program from 2 to 3 p.m. and more. A commemorative Mass on St. Clement’s Island will be held at 11 a.m. A food truck will be on site at the Museum all day long.
The event honors the first landing of the English colonists on St. Clement’s Island in 1634 and marks the meeting of the local native people – the Piscataway – and the Englishmen, as well as marking the beginning of what was a long and sometimes difficult relationship between the two cultures.
(A thank-you goes to St. Mary’s County Museum Division Marketing Manager Andrew M. Ponti for submitting this news item to B2R.)
For more information, call 301-769-2222 or go to Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Recipe of the Week
Silky Maryland Corn Bisque With Frito-Crusted Maryland Oysters
By Marty Hyson
Ingredients for corn bisque:
8 ears of sweet corn kernels, removed (do not discard cobs)
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 medium-sized shallot, coarsely chopped
½ medium-sized sweet onion, coarsely chopped
8 cups low-sodium chicken broth
1 cup heavy cream
1 large russet potato, coarsely chopped
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 cup corn kernels for garnish (lightly steamed)
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 tablespoons each pesto and extra-virgin olive oil
Ingredients for Frito-Crusted Maryland oysters:
1 cup buttermilk
Canola oil, for frying
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon kosher salt
½ cup cracked black pepper
4 cups crushed Fritos
1 large egg, lightly beaten
Directions: Melt butter over medium heat in a Dutch oven. Add oil, shallot, and onions, and cook until ingredients are transparent (4 to 5 minutes). Add broth, corn cobs, and potato. Bring to boil; reduce to a simmer. Cook 15 minutes or until potato is tender. Remove cobs; add corn kernels and simmer 5 minutes. Add heavy cream and stir. Allow to cool 5 – 10 minutes; puree in blender or food processor until smooth (you may have to do this in several small batches.) Place a fine sieve over a large bowl and strain, pressing on solids with the back of a spoon. Return to Dutch oven; add salt and pepper. (Marty advises that pepper is key to the flavor, so don’t be afraid to add to taste.) Re-warm over medium heat.
To prepare the oysters, heat 3 inches of oil in a skillet or fryer. Stir together the flour and salt and pepper and set aside. Mix buttermilk, egg, and water in second shallow dish; set aside. Place crushed Fritos in a third shallow dish; set aside. Dredge Maryland oysters in flour, dip in egg, then dredge in crushed Fritos, pressing to adhere. Fry 2 to 3 minutes, or until golden brown. Place hot soup in bowl and drizzle with pesto oil; garnish with two fried Maryland oysters and a few kernels of corn.
Marty has won the title of Grand Champion at the National Oyster Festival three times. He is from Anne Arundel County, and has been participating in the Oyster Cookoff since 1992. He keeps the tradition going for his father, who was also involved with the Festival when he was alive. Marty has won first place in his cooking category, Best Presentation, and the People’s Choice awards multiple times; his goal is to win a fourth Grand Prize! He modestly describes himself as “just a home cook”! The best of luck to you, Marty, in 2022.
Please continue to send your news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com.