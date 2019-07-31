A slight decline in the amount of underwater grasses in the Chesapeake Bay was documented last year, following a big rebound in grass acreage the prior year.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reported last week that Chesapeake Bay underwater grass abundance fared better than expected in 2018, despite extreme rainfall causing a spike in nutrients and sediments. An estimated 50,015 acres of underwater grasses were mapped in Maryland’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay, with about 91,559 acres of underwater grasses baywide.
However, more than 20% of the region was not fully mapped in 2018 because of highly turbid water, weather, and security restrictions near military facilities — meaning the actual acreage could be significantly higher, according to a release from DNR.
In 2017, a record-breaking 62,357 acres were recorded in Maryland, and about 105,000 acres were recorded baywide. Since 2012, Maryland has seen a net gain of more than 25,500 acres of underwater grasses, working toward a 2025 restoration goal.
“The resilience of Maryland’s underwater grasses shows that our commitment to improving the health of the Chesapeake Bay is working and with continued efforts, we are well on our way to achieving our 2025 goal of 79,800 acres,” Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Maryland Maryland DNR secretary, said in the release.
Last year’s record rainfall led to higher levels of nutrients and sediments and poorer water clarity in many of Maryland’s waterways. The prolonged muddy waters caused by these nutrients and sediments led to substantial declines in underwater grasses throughout large portions of the Potomac and Patuxent rivers. Grasses expanded in other rivers where the nutrient and sediment inputs were not as excessive.
Underwater grasses can respond quickly to improvements in water quality conditions, making them a critical indicator of restoration progress. Less nutrient and sediment pollution leads to improved water clarity, which in turn, allows for increased underwater grass growth.
The submerged aquatic vegetation is a critically important bay habitat that removes nutrients and sediment from the water column, reduce shoreline erosion, provide nursery habitat and protection for species like the blue crab and largemouth bass, and support and sustain migrating waterfowl.
The annual aerial survey was conducted by the Virginia Institute of Marine Science between May and October 2018 and covered 111 flight lines. The aerial imagery is used to identify the amount and location of underwater grasses in the Chesapeake Bay and tidal tributaries.
Ridge carnival dates moved to September
For years the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department’s annual carnival was always held in the first two weeks in August. This summer, however, the carnival has been postponed to the first two weeks in September.
Mike Ridgell, chair of the carnival, said the company that had supplied the rides for the carnival, M&M Amusements, went out of business about two months ago. He was able to secure Snyder’s Amusements, which owns and operates the rides used at Little Flower School’s Spring Festival held annually at the St. Mary’s fairgrounds.
The time of the Ridge carnival has been moved up slightly. It will now run from 6 to 10 p.m. each night from Thursday, Sept. 5, through Sunday, Sept. 8, and from Thursday, Sept. 12, to Sunday, Sept. 15.
For more information, visit www.ridgevfd.org.
Volunteers sought to explore YMCA option
The St. Mary’s County commissioners are seeking 11 volunteers for a local YMCA exploratory committee, which will learn about YMCA programs and services, investigate community needs, identify potential locations for a facility, discuss potential facility amenities and gauge fundraising capacity for purposes of delivering an in-depth report to the commissioners. This committee will meet monthly for six months.
Applicants must meet be a representative one of the following: St. Mary’s government, commission on aging, Community Youth Center Campaign Representative, citizen-at-large, Tri-County Youth Services, Youth Advisory Board, St. Mary’s public schools, local business leader, Chamber of Commerce, or Navy.
Those interested in being considered should fill out an application at www.stmarysmd.com/boards by Wednesday, Aug. 14. For more, call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 71700.
CSM professor named as nursing fellow
The Nurse Leadership Institute at the University of Maryland School of Nursing recently announced its 2019-20 class of NLI Fellows. Included in the class was Linda Hamel, a registered nurse and assistant professor at the College of Southern Maryland. The group of 35 nurse educators and clinicians from throughout Maryland were selected through a competitive application process and will participate in a year-long leadership development program designed to prepare nurse faculty and practitioners to assume leadership positions, facilitate collaborative partnerships between academia and practice, and improve health outcomes for Maryland’s residents.
St. John’s School looks to feed children
St. John’s School summer program is looking to once again this year raise money to feed an entire school in the country of Malawi in Africa for a year through the program Mary’s Meals. The school last year raised $25,000 for the program to feed 1,142 children at Chaone Primary School.
So far this year, the school completed its “Hair for Food Challenge” by raising $10,000. Six instructors put their hair on the line, and winner/loser Eric Bain shaved his head for the cause, according to information from the school program. They’ve also raise $3,000 with a lip sync contest and dinner, bringing their total to more than $19,000 so far.
According to the school, $19.50 feeds a child for an entire year. To contribute to the program, visit www.stjohnssummerprogram.com/marysmeals.
Walk to remember Strickland set for Aug. 3
The sixth annual memory walk recalling Moneta Jo Strickland will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, on the Three Notch Trail at John V. Baggett Park in the Laurel Grove area of Mechanicsville.
Strickland, a 32-year-old Mechanicsville resident, had parked her car at the park before beginning a fitness run that ended with her death on the trail in 2013. The following year, her convicted assailant was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Her family and friends will walk to remember Strickland, who worked as a nurse at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown.
Farmers can apply for matching grants
The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission recently announced two new rounds of the Southern Maryland Farmer Mini-Grant program for farmers looking to diversify a business or start a new farm with dynamic ideas. The first new mini-grant round is accepting applications now through Aug. 31. The second grant round is expected to open from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31. Since the inception of the program in 2017, the SMADC board has approved funding for over $84,000 in support of 58 projects. The organization will award up to $2,000 per applicant, with a one-to-one match by the farmer.For more information, visit “Farmer Resources” to find the grants page at www.SMADC.com.
Navy organization awards scholarships
Wings Over America Scholarship Foundation recently announced its 2019 scholarship award recipients. There are 50 winners nationwide, including several from this region. Scholarship winners are selected based on academic excellence, extracurricular activities, community service and character.
Some of the winners of the Wings Over America Scholarship or other scholarships the group administers for specific Navy commands include Robert Alcorn, Towson University; Margaret Holmes, a Great Mills High School graduate attending the University of Alabama; Hannah Varner, a student at University of Maryland, Baltimore County; Alexander Janke, Boston College; Merrick Kibler, a Leonardtown High School graduate attending the University of Pittsburgh; Alexander McGrath, Yale University; and Anna Stevenson, University of Alabama.
For more information, visit www.wingsoveramerica.us.
Read books, win prizes
The St. Mary’s College Library Summer Reading Program is underway this summer. The activity is an online reading program for adults open to all members of the St. Mary’s College community including alumni, students, faculty, staff and residents of St. Mary’s, Calvert and Charles counties.
To earn points, participants must read a book and submit a review to the library’s summer reading blog. Participants don’t need to check the book out of the library or be on campus to participate. For more information about the program rules, raffles and prizes, visit the library’s summer reading blog at http://smcmlibrary.wordpress.com/about.
Past editions of The Tester available digitally
Archives from 1948 to 1962 of The Tester newspaper, which is owned by APG Media, the parent company of The Enterprise, are now available digitally through the St. Mary’s County Library on its website at http://stmalib.archivalweb.com/reelSelector.php. The library system and Naval Air Station Patuxent River also have made available the list of command histories at the base from the 1940s and 1950s.
The Navy plans to continue the digitization process to include other editions of the paper, including early dates starting in 1943 as well as later issues post-1962. Some editions not currently available online via the library’s website are available to view at the three public library branches. Anyone with access to any pre-1948 editions of The Tester is asked to contact Patrick Gordon at Pax River at 301-757-3343 or email patrick.a.gordon@navy.mil.
CHS reunion planned
Chopticon High School Class of 1970 50th class reunion will be held June 6, 2020, at the Old Breton Inn in Leonardtown. Members of the class can provide their email and home address to the class’s communication committee by sending email to princesshouse4u@bellsouth.net and jacobmike1@verizon.net and roychesley@aol.com.
View the Chopticon High School Class of 1970 Facebook page for more information.