Sotterley continues to work on re-opening plans

Historic Sotterley Plantation on the Patuxent River in Hollywood is calling on all builders of very cool stuff to use your imagination, Lego blocks and Sotterley landmarks to build a version of the site’s Manor House, the garden sundial, a monarch butterfly, the cupola or the gardens themselves. Make a creation and then share it online. Post it on social media with the hashtag #SotterleySTEMEducation.
Sotterley continues to work on its reopening plan. Grounds and gardens are open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. The website and Youtube channel are available 24/7. For more, visit www.sotterley.org.
Check the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website for the latest updates on expanded opportunities for outdoor recreation in the state. The striped bass fishing advisory forecast begins this week, which provides a seven-day outlook to help reduce striped bass mortality during the summer fishing season. The upper Potomac River is running clear, but that may change with several days of rain in the forecast. Access Maryland.gov for more information.
Summer sunset-watching recipe of the week
Our recipe this week comes from cook-off pro Susan Bickta. She was born and raised in Bethlehem, Pa., and has resided in Kutztown since 1979. Now that summer has officially begun (the first full day of summer was June 21) and with pools opening and beaches beckoning, how about a little “dip?”
Hot Italian Grinder Dip (Ranch Style)
By Susan Bickta
Ingredients:
8 ounce block cream cheese, softened
½ cup sour cream
½ cup mayonnaise
1 envelope Ranch dip mix
1½ tablespoons hot sauce
2 cups cheddar/pepper jack cheese combo, shredded
3 ounces deli ham, finely diced
3 ounces hard salami, finely diced
3 ounces capicola, finely diced
6 ounces iceberg lettuce, shredded
1 medium ripe tomato, finely diced
¼ cup onion diced
¼ cup mild yellow banana pepper rings
1 box sturdy crackers or toasted baguette slices for dipping
Directions: Heat oven to 375 degrees. Coat an 8-inch round glass baking dish with spray oil; set aside. In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, sour cream and mayonnaise; mix well. Add the dip mix, hot sauce, cheese, ham, salami and capicola; mix well. Transfer mixture to prepared baking dish; spread evenly. Bake for 20 minutes until hot and bubbly. Remove from oven and top with lettuce, tomato, onion and pepper rings. Serve hot. (Note: for extra-added flavor you may drizzle the dip with your favorite bottled Italian salad dressing.)
Susan says this was a recipe she entered in a contest, but it did not win. However, her family says it’s a “winner.” She adds that this dip has all of the ingredients of an Italian hoagie sub mixed together and baked.
She is a two-time finalist in the National Oyster Festival Cook-off (she won first place in Soups and Stew in 2018 and 2019) and hopes to be returning in 2020. She has won numerous other cook-off awards and is currently a volunteer field editor for Taste of Home magazine.
Her favorite spot for sunset-watching is from Yellowstone National Park, or from her home in Kutztown on her patio. Thank you, Susan, I hope to see you here in St. Mary’s County this October.
Please continue to send your news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you.