Historic Sotterley Plantation is offeringplenty of family-friendly Spring Break activities from April 11-15 to keep the little ones entertained.
• Monday, April 11 - Muddy Art Pottery and pottery wheel demonstrations.
• Tuesday, April 12 - Destination Imagination! Local authors Nocola Williams and Meredith Johnson host storytime in the garden along with PurePlay, a children’s activity company promoting creativity and connecting with nature;
• Wednesday, April 13 - Lego Challenge! Learn how Sotterley was constructed and try to build your own model of the plantation.
• Thursday, April 14 - Flying Kites and Bingo! Bring a kite to fly on the beautiful grounds and take part in a Bingo scavenger hunt.
• Friday, April 15 - Once Upon A Time in the Garden. Interactive storytime with St. Mary’s County librarian Jill Hutchinson.
For more information, call 301-373-2280 or go to www.sotterley.org.
April dates to remember
National Empanada Day (April 8), National Unicorn Day (April 9). National Pert Day (April 11-12) and National Grilled Cheese Day (April 12).
Plenty to do in St. Mary’s City
Historic St. Mary’s City is offering Homeschool Friday April 8 while Spring Break activities will be offered April 12-15.
Homeschool Friday is designed for homeschool families and includes interpretive discussions, demonstrations and hands-on activities April 8. Registration is required.
Spring Break activities will be held April 12-15 and have a different activity each day such asSaturday in the City, Paper Ink and Quills, Nature’s Harvest Plant Walk, Cochineal Red: The Perfect Color, and a self-guided scavenger hunt.
For more information, contact 240-895-4980 or Programs@DigsHistory.org.
News From St. Mary’s County museums
• The St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Music & Historic Park and the Old Jail Museum are open 10 a.m, to 5 p.m. daily for summer hours through Oct. 31.
• The St. Clement’s Island Museum water taxi is now running daily. Call 301-769-2222 for hours.
• The Second Annual First Landing Wine & Arts Festival will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at St. Clement’s Island Museum.
For more information, go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Annmarie looking for vendors
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is looking for vendors for its Green Life Festival & Market, which will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4.
Open to vendors that have products or services that contribute to a healthier world, are an education organization that wants to promote healthy lifestyles and a greener world or artist or craftsperson selling unique items. For more information, contact 410-326-4640 or annmariegarden.org.
Recipe of the Week
The Chesapeake Cats’ Easter Eggs
By Ellynne Davis
(Makes one dozen eggs)
Ingredients
1 dozen white eggs
1 glass or ceramic pot to hold the eggs
White vinegar
Food colorings
Egg dippers (or spoons)
Cups for dyeing the eggs (one cup for each color)
Paper towels
Cupcake tins
Markers
Stickers
Directions: Place eggs in the pot and cover with cold water. Bring the water to a boil and boil the eggs about 15 minutes. Cool eggs immediately. Fill each cup halfway with hot water, add one tablespoon vinegar and several drops of food color until desired shade is reached. Using an egg dipper or spoon, place an egg into the cup; allow it to soak while color is absorbed. Remove egg with dipper to a paper towel or a cupcake tin to dry. Decorate.
From “The Chesapeake Cats and the Easter Surprise” by yours truly and illustrator Joyce Judd. Book signings will be held noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at The White Rabbit Bookstore; and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Fenwick’s Books.
Please continue to send your news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you.