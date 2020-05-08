Sotterley offers special weekly online programs

Here’s some news from Historic Sotterley Plantation, located on the banks of the Patuxent River in Hollywood. May 1 is usually the first day of guided tour season. But since Sotterley is unable to welcome visitors in person during the quarantine, the public is invited to get creative and tune in to Facebook every Thursday at 2 p.m. Spend 45 minutes with Jeanne Pirtle, Sotterley’s director of educational programming and partnerships.
Pirtle will offer insider’s tours, new research, and thoughtful conversations about Sotterley, its people and its stories.
On May 10, Historic Sotterley will host a Mother’s Day Farmers Market at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, located at 44200 Airport Road in California, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be a stay-in-your-car drive-thru event. You may make your purchases from the safety of your car while supporting local small businesses.
Chose from oysters, beef, cut flowers, honey, craft beer, kettlekorn, eggs, hydroponic greens, bourbon, chocolates, baked goods, farm soaps, pickles and relishes, oils and vinegars. Food trucks from Chief’s and Blue Wind will also be there. Vendor information is available at www.sotterley.org.
As a result of COVID-19, the deadline to enter items in Artsfest 2020, a national juried arts festival in Calvert County, has been extended to May 15, or until full. Applications will be reviewed within five business days of applying, and artists will be notified if they have been accepted or wait-listed.
The booth fee payment deadline has been extended to Aug. 1 for those artists who are accepted. Due to continued social distancing requirements, fewer artists will be present in the tent circle and in the arts building; it’s much easier for folks to spread out in the wooded path area. The festival is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 19 and 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, email art@annmariegarden.org or call 410-326-4640.
It was just one year ago on May 2, 2019, that actor Herr Henry Thedens travelled from his home in Hamburg, Germany, to Leonardtown to perform as Marlene Dietrich in concert for the benefit of Lions Camp Merrick. His dinner show raised $5,000, which was donated to this children’s’ summer camp for kids with disabilities such as impaired vision/hearing, or diabetes. (A return visit from Thedens is temporarily on hold due to the coronavirus crisis.)
Germany is experiencing its own version of lockdown and quarantine; restaurants are open for take-away only and masks are required to be worn in public places. Fortunately, Thedens has been able to keep working at his job as a daily companion in a senior living residence (although he cannot currently teach his dance classes during the quarantine).
His position would be considered “essential personnel” here in the USA, and he would have been among the health care workers honored during the Health Care Heroes Day flyovers held up and down the East Coast on May 3.
He has been baking one of his very favorite recipes — Eggnog Liqueur Cake. From the balcony of his apartment he has a nice sunset view over the roofs of Hamburg while he enjoys this cake with a cup of hot tea, surrounded by his plants and flowers.
Summer sunset-watching recipe of the week
Eggnog Liqueur Cake
By Henry Thedens of Hamburg, Germany
Serves: 8
Ingredients
5 eggs, beaten
1 cup powdered sugar
1 cup eggnog liqueur (you may substitute a hazelnut or chocolate liqueur)
1 cup sunflower oil (or another neutral oil such as canola oil or corn oil)
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup potato flour (or you may use another cup of all-purpose flour)
3 teaspoons baking powder (German equivalent is 15 grams)
Directions: Mix eggs and powdered sugar until frothy. Add eggnog liqueur and then add oil slowly, drizzling it a little bit at a time while stirring (similar to making mayonnaise). Add flours and baking powder through a sieve, gradually. If the dough seems liquidy, no worries.
Bake for 1 hour at 350 degrees with the rack in the middle position of the oven. Test for doneness with a knife; if it comes out clean, it’s done. Remove cake from oven and keep well-covered so it won’t dry out. Serve with cream or additional eggnog liqueur on the side. If the cake is too dry, you may cover it with a clean kitchen towel and then a wet towel over the top. Store the cake in a plastic bag. Bon appetit — et bon chance.
Thedens has been addicted to this delicious, “super-wow” eggnog liqueur since his childhood. The drink was supposed to be for adults only, but occasionally he was allowed small tastes — especially from his granny. (His granny also always used five of the best eggs produced by her own chickens which she kept in the back garden.) He credits the recipe printed here to his beloved granny.
Please send your recipes and news items to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com.