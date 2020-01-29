This weekend, as football’s biggest day gets underway, two other championships, of sorts, will be played out between teams of furry, cuddly pets.
The two teams of “the fluffiest and cuddliest line barkers and wide retrievers take to the gridiron for a playful game of terrier touchdown, puppy penalties and furry fumbles,” according to a fancifully worded release from Animal Planet.
The channel’s Dog Bowl III will air Saturday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m., featuring two senior canines from Southern Maryland. And then, on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 3 p.m., three local pups will take part in Puppy Bowl XVI.
Sugar Faces Senior Dog Rescue, based in Lexington Park and headed by Melissa Carnes, again this year will put up two of its dogs in Saturday’s championship showcase.
“It’s so great to bring attention to the older dogs,” Dawn Shonkwiler, specializes in dachshunds, said.
One of her dogs, Sherman, 14, is returning to Dog Bowl for a special Hall of Fame segment — he was the Dog Bowl II MVP last year. Sherman was rescued just over two years ago from a local shelter, and had very weak hind legs and badly infected eyes, ears and skin.
Since then, he has become quite the celebrity; he met Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the Maryland State House last year during a private meet and greet and he was recently featured in Modern Dog Magazine.
Rosalita, 10, was rescued from the same shelter almost two years ago. She was covered in several large mammary tumors that have since been removed, and she has been found cancer free, Shonkwiler said.
“She’s a great little dog,” the Huntingtown resident said.
Rosalita and Sherman have become “ambassadogs” for Sugar Faces Senior Dog rescue, helping to spread the word of how wonderful older dogs can be, she said.
Sherman and Rosalita aren’t the only television animal stars making appearances this weekend.
Anise, Gina and Poppy, three puppies from Last Chance Animal Rescue in Waldorf, will be featured on Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XVI on Sunday before the other big sports game that evening.
The three are rescues from “high-kill shelters,” according to a release, and are among dozens of other puppies from animal shelters across the country vying for the Chewy “Lombarky” Trophy. Coverage of the Puppy Bowl begins Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. on the Animal Planet channel.
“They had a fabulous time,” with lots of attention during the filming, Nicole Schofer of Last Chance Animal Rescue said.
“We were looking for a different variety of puppies,” she said, and decided to highlight three that had “hard-luck stories.”
Anise weighed a mere 1.12 pounds and required weeks of our medical support and special attention from her foster family to thrive. Gina arrived, along with her five siblings, from one of the organization’s southern partners, who were all at risk of euthanasia due to their young age and overcrowding at their local shelter. Poppy was turned in to a local facility with two broken back legs. Last Chance performed surgery and got this little lady back to sporting shape. Each of these three pups have found their forever homes, Schofer said.
In fact, according to Animal Planet, over the years 100% of the animals that have participated in Puppy Bowl and Dog Bowl have been adopted.
Both organizations have plenty of other animals available for either foster or adoption.
For more about Last Chance Rescue in Waldorf, visit www.lastchanceanimalrescue.org and the group’s Facebook page for currently available adoptions.
For more about Sugar Faces and the senior dogs they rescue, visit https://sugarfacesrescue.org.
Conference about fruit, vegetable growing set
The University of Maryland Extension is hosting the 2020 Southern Maryland Vegetable and Fruit Production Meeting on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bowie Elks Lodge #2309 at 1506 Defense Highway in Gambrills.
Private Pesticide Applicator Recertification and Nutrient Applicator Voucher credits are awarded for attending the meeting.
Sponsors will showcase their products and services, and state vegetable organization leaders will be present to recruit and answer farming questions.
There is a $15 registration fee. For information about the conference and to register, contact the local Extension office or call Dave Myers at 410-222-3906 or register online before Feb. 4 to ensure lunch availablility at https://extension.umd.edu/anne-arundel-county/southern-maryland-vegetable-fruit-production-meeting.
Academy alumni to host ‘Dark Ages’ dinner Feb. 7
The Greater Southern Maryland Chapter of the Naval Academy Alumni Association invites all Naval Academy alumni and guests to its annual “Dark Ages” dinner on Friday, Feb. 7, at the Paul Hall Center for Maritime Training and Education in Piney Point. Cocktails begin at 6:30 p.m. and dinner at 7:30 p.m. Installation of officers and remarks to follow dinner. Cost is $40 per person. Make reservations and pay online by visiting www.navyalumni.org or contact Rick Snyder at Richard.L.Snyder@saic.com or 301-475-0124 or 240-298-2279. RSVP by Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Register for women’s wellness Feb. 8 event
A free women’s wellness event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown. Guest speakers including Dr. Emmanuel Atiemo, orthopedic surgeon, will address a range of topics related to women’s health. Light breakfast and lunch will be served. Admission is free, but registration is required by Feb. 1. Hosted by Delicados Inc. and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Call 301-475-6019.
Help design fair catalog
St. Mary’s elementary and middle school students are invited to submit a cover design for the 2020 St. Mary’s County Fair catalog of classes. The contest information was sent to county art teachers last month. Entries should be a black line drawing on an 8½-by-11-inch sheet and should be mailed to Ann Richards, catalog cover chairperson, 20370 White Point Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. The deadline for entries is tomorrow, Jan. 30. The drawing should depict some event, symbol, item or animal that reminds everyone of the St. Mary’s County Fair. For more information, check in with a school art teacher or visit www.smcfair.somd.com.
Discussion to address poverty, mental illness connection
The St. Mary’s County Health Department and St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s anthropology, environmental studies, psychology and sociology departments will jointly host an open discussion focusing on the connection between poverty and mental illness. This event is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 3, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in St. Mary’s Hall on campus.
Guest speaker Annie Harper, cultural anthropologist at Yale University, researches how people with mental illness, including those with incarceration histories, struggle with poverty and financial difficulties. This event will share strategies for supporting this population, and discuss interventions.
The discussion is open to all students, staff and faculty, public health professionals, clinicians and community members. To learn more and to register, visit https://moneymentalhealth.eventbrite.com.
‘Quantum’ concert, panel discussion set for tomorrow
“The Mindset of Innovation: A Quantum Case for Innovation in Art and Technology,” a panel discussion and concert, will be presented by The Spirit of Innovation and Freedom on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m. at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum in Lexington Park. There will be appetizers and a cash bar. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, with a $5 discount for museum members. For more information and tickets, visit www.paxmuseum.com and http://bit.ly/35k1pY2.
Drum clinic offered
There will be a drum set clinic with professional instruction offered by SoMar Drummers next month at the King’s Christian Academy in Callaway. Lessons for beginner to advance levels featuring hands-on learning will be provided on Saturdays, Feb 1, 8 and 15 from noon to 2 p.m. Cost is $75 per session or $150 for all three sessions, with military and school discounts offered. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/events/2152142765091269/ or email somardrummers@gmail.com.
Women’s commission seeks award nominations
The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women recently announced that nominations are open for the 2020 Woman of the Year and Tomorrow’s Woman Awards. All nominees will be honored at the Women’s History Month Banquet scheduled on Thursday, March 19, at the Bay District firehouse social hall in Lexington Park.
The Woman of the Year award honors outstanding women who have made significant contributions to the local region through their volunteer service. Tomorrow’s Woman celebrates young women who are already making a difference in St. Mary’s County. The award recipient will be a high school student, in ninth to twelfth grade, who has made a remarkable impact to the community through volunteer service.
To be eligible, nominees in both categories must currently reside in St. Mary’s County and have made a positive impact on the local community through volunteer work.
Nomination forms are available online at www.co.saint-marys.md.us/voluntr.women.asp or by emailing commissionforwomen@stmarysmd.com or calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71680. Completed nomination forms are due Friday, Jan. 31.
Reserve a room for a party at the library
Anyone looking for a room to hold a private party, such as a birthday, bridal, wedding or baby shower, luncheon, or bridge group, can now reserve a meeting rooms from one of the three St. Mary’s County Library branches.
There is a fee for private parties of $50/hour for one meeting room (use of both meeting rooms combined at Lexington Park is considered two meeting rooms) plus a $100 refundable security deposit for each reservation.
For more information on reserving a meeting room for your private party, visit www.stmalib.org/library-services/meeting-rooms.
Volunteers sought for St. Mary’s County Reads
St. Mary’s County Reads, a community collaboration between the St. Mary’s NAACP, the Department of Social Services, the St. Mary’s County Library and the Judy Center, is a literacy program designed to encourage children to develop an interest, habit and desire for reading and help children be ready to learn to read when they start kindergarten.
Volunteers read to young children who have come with their parents to the Lexington Park branch of DSS office for service on Mondays and Wednesdays. Each volunteer will read for 1½-hour intervals between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Those interested in volunteering can contact Janice Walthour of the NAACP at 301-862-2296 or lwalthour@md.metrocast.net; or Kerry Miciotto at 240-725-5755.
Free student counseling offered
The Evening Counseling Center provides free counseling services by appointment to all students and parents of students enrolled in St. Mary’s public schools. The ECC is open Wednesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. and is located in the Great Mills High School counseling department. To schedule an appointment, contact Audra Bishop, school counselor, at 301-863-4001, ext. 18122, or abbishop@smcps.org; or Gary O’Neill, school psychologist, at 301-475-5511, ext. 32204 or gsoneill@smcps.org; or Amanda Knobel, school counselor, at 301-475-0240, ext. 43120 or ajknobel@smcps.org.