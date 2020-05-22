Spending money less on gas, and more time on sunsets

Here are some “quarantips” for my readers.
Now that the state of Maryland has started to open up, I must admit that there are some things I will miss. For instance, when I stopped to fill up my gas tank at my favorite station last week I explained to the cashier that so far I’d been getting three weeks to the gallon.
Even though restrictions are loosening up a bit, there are plenty of glorious sunsets coming our way. Thank you to everyone who has submitted a summer sunset-watching recipe thus far; please see notes at the end of this column if you have a favorite recipe you would like to share with BTR.
Here’s some news from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources:
With the allowance of outdoor recreation activities under the governor’s stay-at-home order, Marylanders are able to enjoy fishing, as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.
White perch are finished spawning, and are moving toward their summer locations.
Updated rules for the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries, including state tributaries like the Patuxent River, from May 16 through Dec. 31, regarding striped bass recreational and charter boat summer and fall fishing, include these advisements: anglers may keep one striped bass per person per day; the minimum size for striped bass is 19 inches; during a chartered fishing trip, the captain or mate may not land or possess a striped bass for personal consumption (some exceptions apply to the Susquehanna Flats and to the Northeast River). For details, email MDDNR@public.govdelivery.com.
And here’s some news from Historic Sotterley Plantation, resting along the banks of the Patuxent River in Hollywood.
The following are some examples of how Sotterley is social distancing while still providing informative, educational and fun programming.
Sotterley recently announced that it is proud to partner with Boeing to present its speaker series for the 13th year. This year’s series will be offered virtually and some speakers may also be offered in person, depending on community guidelines. Links will be made available the week of each event. The next speaker is David Howe with his talk “Diving For History: Never Too Old to Play in the Mud,” scheduled for June 24 at 7 p.m.
A virtual family-friendly project, “How to make a whirligig,” may be downloaded as a PDF handout on the Sotterley website and there is a follow-along video as well. Whirligigs are a fun and easy toy which the whole family can enjoy making, requiring only three common household items.
If you are not a Sotterley supporter, please do consider joining today; your support is needed now more than ever.
For more, email development@ sotterley.org or call 301-373-2280.
Summer sunset-watching recipe of the week
Vegetarian tomato and mango soup with yogurt
By Sala Qazi
Serves four
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 clove garlic, minced
1 cup plain, whole milk yogurt
1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
½ teaspoon black pepper, or to taste
¼ teaspoon yellow turmeric
4 medium-sized tomatoes, cut in chunks
1 medium-sized semi-ripe mango, peeled and diced
2 cups milk
2 cups water
Directions: Heat oil and garlic 1-2 minutes on medium heat until browned. Add yogurt and heat on medium heat 3–4 minutes, stirring until smooth. Add salt, pepper, and turmeric; then add tomatoes and mangoes and heat for 6–7 minutes on high until mangoes soften. Add milk and water; heat 3-4 minutes just to a boil. Blend with immersion blender if you so desire (or you may prefer to leave some chunks of the mangoes and tomatoes); simmer for 4-5 minutes. The soup may be served hot or cold. Enjoy.
Optional additions: one can black beans, drained or one can corn, drained may be added after blending. Your choice of meat may also be added. These optional ingredients do not need to be blended.
Mr. Qazi, a Hollywood resident, is a member of the Rotary Club of Lexington Park. His favorite family sunset-watching spots? He says he enjoys sunsets at Breton Bay or along the Solomons boardwalk. He promises to send more of his delicious yogurt recipes to Between Two Rivers for future columns. Thank you, Mr. Qazi.
Please continue to send news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you.