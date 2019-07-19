Calling all science lovers and technology enthusiasts — growingSTEMS, a local nonprofit, still has spots available for two summer camps, running Aug. 5 through 9.
“The camps will build engineering and critical thinking skills,” Zach Stachelczyk, a volunteer organizer with growingSTEMS, said. “I think kids will enjoy the ability to explore their own creativity. It’s not a set path, we’re not giving them instructions that say, ‘do this, don’t do that.’ They’re gonna build whatever they want with the provided materials and their creativity will be shown through what they build.”
The summer camps are geared toward students from fourth to eighth grades, but Stachelczyk said there are a few older students participating in the nonprofit’s first year of the program, and that students outside the target age range may enroll.
The camps are split into the Discovery EV3 Camp, or Lego Robotics Camp, which runs from 8 a.m. until noon, and the Scratch Programming Camp, running from 1 to 4 p.m. Students can attend both camps for all-day robotics fun.
In the discovery camp, participants will have a chance to explore and hone their skills through 12 robotics exercises that gives students an insight into solutions for modern factories and industries.
“They’re gonna be able to build with Legos or work in scratch programming. It’s more focused more on doing hands-on things,” Stachelczyk said, adding that the camp is perfect for kids “interested in programming, robotics, engineering, the entire STEM process.”
The scratch programming camp will center on scratch technology, “a fairly new programming language” that allows users to drag and drop boxes to create online projects with a block-like interface, Stachelczyk said.
In that camp, students will learn “to basically create old games like Pong or Space Invader — those classic arcade games,” he said. “They’ll be able to [go back to their project] and modify it down the road if they so choose after the summer camp,” since it’s a browser-based system, he said.
Ten slots are available in the discovery camp, and the scratch programming camp has 15 open spots. Registration for the discovery camp costs $150, and the scratch program camp costs $130.
The first ten people who use the coupon 'STEM15SUMMER" will save $15 off their first registration.
GrowingSTEMS is an outgrowth of the RoboBees, the county’s award-winning robotics team.
This weekend learn about archaeology
On Saturday and Sunday, July 20 and 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. archaeologists at Historic St. Mary’s City will be celebrating the 32nd annual Tidewater Archaeology Weekend. Tour excavations at the home of Maryland’s first governor, Leonard Calvert, and discover what the soil reveals about Maryland’s beginnings then help screen excavated material and see what bits of the past can be recovered. An exhibit of artifacts from the site will be on display. Tours of the Calvert site will take place at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
On both days, the new archaeology laboratory in Anne Arundel Hall will be open for tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Maryland Heritage Scholar Henry Miller, at 11 a.m., will give a special tour of the Brick Chapel, including the opportunity to see the lead coffins. In the afternoon at 3 p.m., Miller will guide visitors at the St. John’s Site Museum.
Admission is $10 or for $9 seniors, $6 for children 6 to 18 and free for those 5 and younger. For more, call 240-895-4990 or email info@HSMCdigshistory.org.
Input being sought from farmers and forest landowners
The St. Mary’s Soil Conservation District in partnership with the local USDA – Natural Resources Conservation Service will be hosting the annual Local Work Group Meeting scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Agriculture Service Center at 26737 Radio Station Way in Leonardtown. The SCD will be seeking assistance in determining what practices or systems should receive priority funding for fiscal 2020. Discussion will include a review of current decisions and provide input on prioritizing local natural resource concerns for county and statewide across all USDA-NRCS Farm Bill Programs. For more information, call 301-475-8402 or visit www.md.nrcs.usda.gov.
Middle school safe boating course offered at college
The Sailing Center Chesapeake, in conjunction with St. Mary’s College of Maryland, has openings in three week-long safe boating courses sponsored by a Spirit of America grant from the U.S. Coast Guard. Remaining course dates are July 22 to 26 at St. Mary’s College of Maryland and Aug. 5 to 9 at Tall Timbers Marina, with hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Students who have completed sixth, seventh, or eighth grade in 2019 are eligible. Students must pass a swimming test on the first day the course. Completion of the course and passing the final exam earns the student a MD Safe Boater Certificate, required to operate a boat in Maryland. There is a $100 application fee. Register at http://sailingcenterchesapeake.org/spirit-of-america/.
Farmers showcased in new meat and seafood guide
The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission recently announced the release of the new Southern Maryland Meat and Seafood Guide.The newly updated, full-color booklet showcases 78 Southern Maryland meat producers and seafood businesses where consumers can buy locally raised and harvested meats, poultry and seafood fresh from the region’s farms and waterways.
View or download the 36-page guide for free at www.smadc.com/publications/2019_smadc-meat-seafood-guide-web.pdf or pick up a copy at a public library, welcome center or participating producers.
Don’t leave pets in hot cars; it’s the law
Summer is now officially here, and the weather is hot and humid in Southern Maryland. It only takes a few minutes for the interior of a vehicle to become extremely hot, quickly endangering any animals left inside. The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office recently put out a reminder that, based on state law, endangering health of animal prohibited, and a person may not leave a cat or dog unattended in a standing or parked motor vehicle in a way that endangers the health or safety of the animal.
A person may use reasonable force to remove a cat or dog left in a vehicle if the person is a law enforcement officer; a public safety employee; an animal control officer; an officer of a society or association for the prevention of cruelty to animals; or a volunteer or professional of a fire and rescue service.
The fine for endangering the health, safety and welfare of a cat or dog by leaving it unattended in a motor vehicle is $70.
Community college offers kids classes throughout summer
Registration for the College of Southern Maryland Kids and Teen College summer program, which includes scores of comprehensive and exciting courses ranging from guitar lessons to SAT/ACT prep for ages 6 to 17, is still open for the summer.
Kids College is designed to give participants the opportunity to explore their interests or learn new skills on a college campus.
For more information, visit www.csmd.edu/programs-courses/non-credit/youth-family-programs/kids-and-teen-college/.
Health dept. seeks nurse practitioner
The St. Mary’s County Health Department is seeking a nurse practitioner/contractor for a period of one year beginning immediately through June 30, 2020, with a possibility of extension, to provide clinical services for family planning, reproductive health and sexually transmitted infections. This position is a part-time position with flexibility, offering eight to 24 hours per week. To learn more about this request for proposals and to apply, visit www.smchd.org/rfp/.
State sees decrease in roadway fatalities
Last year 511 people lost their lives in vehicle crashes across Maryland, according to data released today at the annual Maryland Highway Safety Summit. The figures reflect an 8.5 percent reduction in the number of crash fatalities compared to 2017, according to a release from the Maryland Department of Transportation.
“Your best defense in a crash? Always wear your seat belt, never drive impaired, slow down and avoid distractions,” MDOT Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer said in the release. “Being a safe and responsible traveler is an action each person can take every time they get in a vehicle.”
Each year, the same behaviors are the primary causes of injuries and fatalities on Maryland roads: failing to wear a seat belt, impaired driving, speeding and distraction. Pedestrians and bicyclists are most vulnerable when using roads. In 2018, 133 pedestrians and six bicyclists were killed, compared to 117 pedestrians and 11 bicyclists in 2017.
Learn more about the state Toward Zero Deaths campaign at towardzerodeathsmd.com.
Get help to quit smoking
The St. Mary’s County Health Department offers quit tobacco classes and other resources for free to individuals that are ready to quit using tobacco. For more information, visit www.smchd.org/tobacco or call 301-475-4330.
Help available for nonprofit groups
The Nonprofit Institution at the College of Southern Maryland regularly shares resources to assist nonprofit organizations in the region to enhance their effectiveness and achieve success. Grant information, training opportunities and other resources can be found on the institute’s website at www.csmd.edu/community/institutes/nonprofit-institute.