Museum store manager Jayne Walsh recently announced the new “Gift-Up” program for the museum stores at St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point museums. The program offers a discount incentive of 20% off with the purchase of an e-gift card between $25 and $100 for the online museum store. The discount runs through Labor Day. For more information, email smmuseumdivision@gmail.com.
The following are some of the upcoming virtual events that will be held at Sotterley Plantation: Friday, Aug. 21 — Transcending Generations Through Storytelling; Saturday, Aug. 22 — Transcending Narrative, The Art of Healing; Sunday, Aug. 23 — UNESCO Day of Remembrance (a FaceBook Live event); and Wednesday, Aug. 26 — Speaker Series with Angela Crenshaw, “The Life and Legacy of Harriet Tubman.”
The plantation is located at 44300 Sotterley Lane in Hollywood. For more information on these and other Sotterley programs, email marketing@sotterley.org.
The St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development in partnership with Visit St. Mary’s MD have launched a program to support local restaurants in the county which face economic hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Restaurant BOOST Gift Card Program, a gift card investment and value-added program, will support locally owned and operated restaurants.
Customers who purchase a $25 gift card will be valued at $35 for participating restaurants. For more information and a list of participating restaurants, email info@visitstmarysmd.com.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department is in need of support, we are told, but due to the pandemic, most fundraising efforts are on hold. To keep the community safe, social distancing is a must, so many events are in jeopardy such as tournaments and vendor shows.
The auxiliary sends warmest wishes to the community for good health and well-being during the COVID-29 pandemic, and offers sincere thoughts and prayers for those who have suffered illness or loss.
This year, the auxiliary’s request for contributions speaks to community safety — no masks or gloves required, or running quickly into stores for ingredients, extra sanitizing or hand-washing liquid.
To make a tax-deductible contribution, send a check to Auxiliary of the LVFD, c/o Jenny, P.O. Box 361 Leonardtown, MD 20650.
Summer sunset-watching recipe of the week
Toffee
By Lois Stephenson
Ingredients
3 tablespoons water
½ pound of real butter (not margarine)
1 cup sugar
1 to 1½ cups chocolate chips (enough to spread in a thin layer over the toffee)
1 cup nuts, chopped
Directions: Cook the water, butter, and sugar over medium heat, stirring constantly, until it is the color of coffee with cream. Spread mixture onto a baking sheet while hot. Immediately sprinkle chocolate chips on top and spread them out as they soften. Sprinkle the nuts over all. Cool, break into pieces, and store in an airtight container.
Lois credits this recipe to her friend, Diane David, who portrayed Mother Superior to Lois’ Sister Bertha in a production of "The Sound of Music" back in 1985. During the overture, Diane whispered, “underneath my wimple I have curlers in my hair,” which completely cracked Lois up. They’ve remained close friends ever since.
Diane went on to become a professional stage manager in Los Angeles while Lois resides in Leonardtown with her retired husband and their dog, where she dabbles in music, film-making, cooking, watercolors, and play-writing.
Her favorite place to view a sunset was on the strand in Manhattan Beach, Calif., at the foot of 25th street where she grew up. Now she and husband Ron like to watch the sunset from the bar at the Ruddy Duck on St. George’s Island. She says a glass of Merlot makes this just perfect.
Thank you Lois, for sharing your delicious recipe.
Please continue to send your news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you.