Calling all creatives — the St. Mary’s County Arts Council is looking for 35 local artists to submit their work for the 2019 Art Walk planned for Sept. 6 in Leonardtown.
Nineteen spots are still available for registration, with participants selected on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline for registration is Sunday, Aug. 18.
The annual Art Walk, which began in 2015, is part of Leonardtown’s arts and entertainment-themed First Friday series.
The municipality was designated by the Maryland State Arts Council as an arts and entertainment district in 2013, just one of 28 in the state, and the only one in Southern Maryland.
“We want to promote the arts and have a spotlight on all of the [initiatives] that are going on in Leonardtown,” Nell Elder, executive director of the St. Mary’s arts council, said. “We have several new murals and public arts pieces that are here, and we want people to see them and come experience that.”
Artists who submit their work will have their pieces displayed at 27 Leonardtown businesses. Those who attend are meant to circulate around town, and cast their votes for their three favorite pieces.
“It gives you good exposure,” Elder said about participating artists and businesses.
The First Friday celebration will feature local artists selling pieces around the town square, as well as “art demos,” Elder said. Artists will be plein air painting, setting up easels around town to paint live scenes, and there will be sidewalk chalk, easels with markers and paints for kids, a community art project, and a pop up salsa dance performance from dancers in choreographer Donna Jordan’s salsa dance lessons, Elder said.
The Clazzical Project jazz band with Don Stapleson will also perform, Elder said.
“The Art Walk really brings a lot of people in, a lot of people that we don’t normally see on First Fridays,” Leonardtown’s monthly event that promotes in-town businesses, she said. “It’s very interactive.”
Artists who register to display their work, at a cost of $10, have a chance to win various accolades, including a $100 cash prize for the first place winner and restaurant gift cards for the second- and third- place winners.
To see past winners or to register, visit www.stmarysartscouncil.com/art-walk-artist-registration.
Back to school fair slated for Saturday
A back to school fair sponsored by the St. Mary’s County NAACP will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, from noon to 3 p.m. at Lexington Park Elementary School. There will be information sessions for parents and students on a variety of topics as well as school supplies giveaways.
For more information about the school fair, visit www.stmarysnaacp.org or call 301-862-2296 or 301-863-9007.
Learn about butterflies next week at Sotterley
Historic Sotterley Butterfly Week will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 12 to 16.
Kids can become citizen scientists by officially counting caterpillars and butterflies. Learn about amazing and resilient caterpillars, butterflies, moths and other insects, hear stories and play games.
Cost is $5 per person, per day, or free for children younger than 6. For more information, visit www.sotterley.org.
Church to host Bible school next week
Vacation Bible school will be held Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 12, 13 and 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at All Faith Episcopal Church, located at 38885 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville.
For more information or to register, call 301-884-3773 or 301-643-850, email Allfaithchurch1692@gmail.com or visit www.allfaithchurch.com.
Noise advisory issued for around Webster Field
Communities surrounding the Webster Outlying Field in St. Inigoes are advised that four to six low-altitude helicopter nighttime testing events are scheduled to take place now through Aug. 20 between 9 and 10 p.m. As with all operations, Naval Air Station Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community, according to a release from the base. For more information, call the base’s toll-free noise hotline at 1-866-819-9028.
Find more to explore in parks this summer
The More to Explore summer program is underway for its fifth season, offering families a chance to explore local parks and win prizes.
The More to Explore passport guides participants to locations including parks and farmers markets.
Those who visit multiple sites can win prizes through the program, which is sponsored by Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership’s Healthy Eating and Active Living action team.
The summer challenge and runs through Aug. 17. For more information on how to participate, visit www.healthystmarys.com/more-to-explore.
Volunteers sought to explore YMCA option in county
The St. Mary’s County commissioners are seeking 11 volunteers for a local YMCA exploratory committee, which will learn about YMCA programs and services, investigate community needs, identify potential locations for a facility, discuss potential facility amenities and gauge fundraising capacity for purposes of delivering an in-depth report to the commissioners. This committee will meet monthly for six months.
Applicants must meet be a representative one of the following: St. Mary’s government, commission on aging, Community Youth Center Campaign Representative, citizen-at-large, Tri-County Youth Services, Youth Advisory Board, St. Mary’s public schools, local business leader, chamber of commerce or Navy.
Those interested in being considered should fill out an application at www.stmarysmd.com/boards by Wednesday, Aug. 14. For more, call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 71700.
State sees decrease in roadway fatalities
Last year 511 people lost their lives in vehicle crashes across Maryland, according to data released today at the annual Maryland Highway Safety Summit. The figures reflect an 8.5 percent reduction in the number of crash fatalities compared to 2017, according to a release from the Maryland Department of Transportation.
“Your best defense in a crash? Always wear your seat belt, never drive impaired, slow down and avoid distractions,” MDOT Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer said in the release. “Being a safe and responsible traveler is an action each person can take every time they get in a vehicle.”
Each year, the same behaviors are the primary causes of injuries and fatalities on Maryland roads: failing to wear a seat belt, impaired driving, speeding and distraction.
Pedestrians and bicyclists are most vulnerable when using roads. In 2018, 133 pedestrians and six bicyclists were killed, compared to 117 pedestrians and 11 bicyclists in 2017.
Learn more about the state Toward Zero Deaths campaign at towardzerodeathsmd.com.
Help available for nonprofit groups
The Nonprofit Institution at the College of Southern Maryland regularly shares resources to assist nonprofit organizations in the region to enhance their effectiveness and achieve success.
Grant information, training opportunities and other resources can be found on the institute’s website at www.csmd.edu/community/institutes/nonprofit-institute.
Quality of local beaches monitored
From Memorial Day to Labor Day, the Environmental Health Division of the St. Mary’s County Health Department monitors the water quality of public beaches in St. Mary’s County.
Current water conditions for beaches that are monitored by SMCHD can be found at www.smchd.org or by calling the Healthy Beach Hotline at 301-475-4330, ext. SWIM (7946).