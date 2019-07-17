St. Mary’s County government is continuing its successful Citizens Academy, where those interested can gain insight into how the local government operates.
Academy sessions will take place on seven Tuesday evenings, between Sept. 10 and Oct. 29, from 6 to 9 p.m., and will be held at various county-operated locations.
The academy offers an inside perspective to county residents who have ever wondered how a county department does what it does. The mission of the free academy is to provide an overview of county programs and services, according to a release from county government.
“The Citizens Academy allows our citizens to become more engaged with county government and vice versa,” Rebecca Bridgett, county administrator, said in the release. “The academy’s responsibility is to educate and inform citizens about county government programs and services.”
Participants will gain a better understanding of county government operations and will receive a certificate upon successful completion. Persons residing in St. Mary’s, age 18 or older, are eligible to participate. Enrollment is limited to 25 preregistered applicants.
The opening session will feature an overview of county administration. Subsequent sessions will be hosted by the department of aging and human services; economic development; land use and growth management; recreation and parks; emergency services; and public works and transportation.
The deadline to apply online is Friday, Aug. 23. Citizens interested in learning more about the academy can go to www.stmarysmd.com/pio/citizensacademy to download the brochure and an application.
Bay tag wins award
The Automobile License Plate Collector’s Association last month awarded its Best Plate of 2018 Award for the new Protect the Chesapeake license plate design. The award, given to the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration and the Chesapeake Bay Trust, recognizes how license plates serve an important role in identifying vehicles, and also provide a colorful snapshot of state geography and culture.
The 2018 Protect the Chesapeake license plate was unveiled in October and can be purchased through MDOT MVA and the Bay Trust websites.
More than 30,000 of the plates have been sold, with proceeds benefiting the Chesapeake Bay Trust as it works to restore Maryland’s shorelines, provide environmental education for students and fund the beautification of local rivers and streams. For more information on the Chesapeake Bay Trust, go to https://cbtrust.org/.
Students earn appointments to service academies
Numerous students from the congressional Fifth District were appointed to United States service academies this year.
The students, nominated by Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) or Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), have accepted offers to the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
The following Fifth District students received appointments: U.S. Air Force Academy — Niyah Martinez of Charles County; U.S. Naval Academy — Nicholas Burch of St. Mary’s, Eloisa Chubb of St. Mary’s, Ryan Conway of St. Mary’s, Renee Nosko of St. Mary’s, Margaret Foulkes of Calvert, William Rentz of Anne Arundel, Jonathan Simmons of Prince George’s, Joshua Bowman of Prince George’s, Jasmine Forbes of Charles, Chelen Garnes of Charles, Andrea Marrero-Massa of Charles, Andrew McCorison of Calvert, Zachary Shieh of Prince George’s; U.S. Military Academy at West Point — Charles Burkes of St. Mary’s, Corrigan Railey of Calvert, John Eckhardt of Anne Arundel, Christoper “CJ” Holmes Jr. of Charles, Mason Nunn of Charles, Luke McLaren of Prince George’s, Nathaniel Smith of Prince George’s and Kevin Ruthemeyer of Prince George’s; U.S. Merchant Marine Academy — Joseph Vita of Anne Arundel; U.S. Coast Guard Academy — Maxwell Van Rees of Calvert.
St. Mary’s City man ordained as deacon
Washington Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory ordained nine men as permanent deacons for the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington at a Mass last month at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.
Included was Mark Kijesky, a member of St. Cecilia parish in St. Mary’s City.
He and his wife, Georgia Kijesky, have four daughters. Mark Kijesky currently works for the Department of Defense as an engineer.
According to a release, his most fulfilling service to the church has been his years as the parish’s adult education and RCIA instructor.
Two others from Southern Maryland were ordained: John White Jr., a member of St. Anthony’s of North Beach, and Matthew Laidley, a parishioner at Sacred Heart in La Plata.
The men completed almost five years of theological study and prayer in preparation for ordination.
Free summer kids meals offered
St. Mary’s public schools’ Judy Center and food and nutrition services will offer free summer meals programs in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Library and a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Students and their families will be able to access a free and nutritious Mondays through Fridays during the summer. Student meals are free of charge. Adults may eat for a fee of $4, and financial support is available.
On Mondays to Thursdays through the week of Aug. 8, the Lunch and Learn program will operate at Lexington Park Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and at Greenview Knolls Elementary School from noon to 1:30 p.m. On Fridays, schools will be closed but families may receive a meal at the Lexington Park library from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children and a parent or guardian may visit either site for a nutritious meal and a fun learning activity provided by a Judy Center partner.
On Mondays to Fridays, during the weeks of Aug. 12 to Aug. 30, the Lexington Park library will be serving meals. Students and their families may visit the library from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to receive a nutritious box lunch.
For more information or to make a contribution, contact the Judy Center at 301-863- 4068.
Boat regatta coming later this month
The Summer Boat Regatta at the Wharf will be held in Leonardtown on Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be various heats run throughout both days. For more, visit www.southernmarylandboatclub.com.
Spin Doctors join Aug. 2 concert bill
Iconic blues-rock band the Spin Doctors will be joining Gavin DeGraw at the Calvert Marine Museum’s PNC Waterside Pavilion on Friday, Aug. 2, at 7:30 p.m. Led by singer Chris Barron, the Spin Doctors helped define the early ’90s rock scene. Thirty years later, the Spin Doctors are still making music and delighting legions of fans while on tour across North America.
Tickets are on sale now for $35 to $69. Visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call the 24-hour hotline at 1-800-787-9454.
Register for CSM non-credit courses
Registration opened last week for non-credit courses this fall at the College of Southern Maryland. Continuing education students can choose from an expanding array of quality programs designed to help them meet their professional and personal learning goals. For more information, visit www.csmd.edu/programs-courses/non-credit/.
Explore parks this summer
The More to Explore summer program is underway for its fifth season, offering families a chance to explore local parks and win prizes.
The More to Explore passport guides participants to locations including parks and farmers markets. Those who visit multiple sites can win prizes through the program, which is sponsored by Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership’s Healthy Eating and Active Living action team.
The summer challenge and runs through Aug. 17. For more information on how to participate, visit www.healthystmarys.com/more-to-explore.
Read books, win prizes
The St. Mary’s College Library Summer Reading Program is underway this summer. The activity is an online reading program for adults open to all members of the St. Mary’s College community including alumni, students, faculty, staff and residents of St. Mary’s, Calvert and Charles counties.
To earn points, participants must read a book and submit a review to the library’s summer reading blog. Participants don’t need to check the book out of the library or be on campus to participate. For more information about the program rules, raffles and prizes, visit the library’s summer reading blog at http://smcmlibrary.wordpress.com/about.
Past editions of The Tester available digitally
Archives from 1948 to 1962 of The Tester newspaper, which is owned by APG Media, the parent company of The Enterprise, are now available digitally through the St. Mary’s County Library on its website at http://stmalib.archivalweb.com/reelSelector.php. The library system and Naval Air Station Patuxent River also have made available the list of command histories at the base from the 1940s and 1950s.
The Navy plans to continue the digitization process to include other editions of the paper, including early dates starting in 1943 as well as later issues post-1962. Some editions not currently available online via the library’s website are available to view at the three public library branches. Anyone with access to any pre-1948 editions of The Tester is asked to contact Patrick Gordon at NAS Pax River at 301-757-3343 or email patrick.a.gordon@navy.mil.