Monday, Aug. 26, marked 99 years of women’s right to vote in the United States. But to many women, the movement for equality isn’t over.
“Aug. 26 is called Women’s Equality Day, as if that day in 1920 when the 19th amendment was ratified, it settled the matter,” Marta Kelsey, a member of the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women, said Tuesday. “I happen to believe that women are equal, but in this day and age, in reality and under the law, it’s a work in progress.”
The St. Mary’s County commissioners commemorated Women’s Equality Day with the Commission for Women with a proclamation during their meeting Tuesday, acknowledging that hard-won fight “for that very basic of rights — to vote,” Kelsey said.
Despite the success of the women’s suffrage movement — a social reform effort led by white women, entrenched in its own complicated history as black women were often excluded from the conversation — Kelsey noted several present-day examples that point to the perpetual disparity in power dynamics between men and women. Women, for instance, weren’t allowed to have credit cards without their husbands’ permission until 1974, she said. And an Equal Rights Amendment has only been ratified by 37 U.S. states (including Maryland, which ratified in 1972; in Virginia, those efforts have failed repeatedly).
Kelsey also noted the existing wage gap, or the disparity between what men and women earn annually, cited as 80 cents for every dollar a man earns in 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau; but evaluating that figure and the reasons it exists is difficult, after adjusting for variables like working hours, education and parental leave.
And when considering race, the wage gap becomes even more pronounced; white women may earn 80 cents on a man’s dollar, but women of color, particularly Latina women, consistently earn even less, Kelsey noted — in 2018, Latina women would have to work every day until Nov. 1 to earn what their white counterparts made in 2017, she said.
But regardless of one’s political affiliation, the women’s commission sent out a call to action Tuesday.
“Today we have 100 members in our United States Senate,” Mary Ludwig, women’s commission member, said. “Among those members there are eight Republican women and 17 Democratic women. In the House of Representatives, 435 members, we have 13 Republican women and 89 Democratic women. That does not add up.”
In the Maryland General Assembly, 15 women legislators serve in the Senate, and 56 in the House, or 37.8%. In St. Mary’s, just five women have ever been elected to the commissioner board since 1841, the last being Cindy Jones, who served one term from 2010 to 2014, before losing her bid for the Maryland Senate in 2014.
“We need to start at the top and do more than talk,” Ludwig said. “We’ve got to be proactive.”
The quasi-governmental commission focuses on local initiatives, advises the commissioners on issues related to St. Mary’s women, honors local women volunteers at its annual Women’s History Month banquet, and is currently working with St. Mary’s public schools to spread information about healthy relationships and when to recognize signs of an abusive partner. The impassioned call for voter engagement Tuesday is not typical of actions previously taken by the commission, Kelsey said.
The nonpartisan group encourages women to run for local election, but Kelsey said there have been rumblings from some that female candidates aren’t necessarily supported by their respective parties here.
“Certainly that’s something we’re gonna look at,” she said.
The commission is already prepping for its celebration of the 100th anniversary of Women’s Equality Day next year, Kelsey said.
But as the 2020 election edges closer, “we need to consider the issues carefully and vote according to our beliefs and values. It’s what this country is all about,” she said during the meeting.
Parks are tobacco free starting Sunday
All St. Mary’s County Parks and Museums will adopt a tobacco-free policy effective Sunday, Sept. 1. This policy includes smoking, vaping and any and all other nicotine products and applies to all who visit St. Mary’s County parks. This policy does not apply to Wicomico Shores Golf Course property.
The two-phase tobacco-free resolution, adopted by the St. Mary’s County commissioners, bans the use of tobacco products at parks and museums in September and on all county owned or leased buildings and properties beginning Jan. 1, 2020.
Additional details and resources regarding the tobacco free policy, including a link to free smoking cessation classes offered through the St. Mary’s County Health Department, are available at www.stmarysmd.com/tobaccofree.
Great Mills pool to get dome installed, host season party
The Great Mills Swimming Pool will be closed for seasonal maintenance Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Sunday, Sept. 15. During this time, the pool’s air supported dome structure will be installed, making the pool an indoor facility. Other seasonal maintenance and staff training will also occur while the pool is closed.
And, there will be an end-of-season bash this Saturday, Aug. 31, from 1 to 4 p.m. The community is invited to attend and enjoy music and free scuba lessons with the cost of admission.
Beginning Monday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, May 10, 2020, the Great Mills pool will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays noon to 6 p.m.
Admission prices are $6 for adults, $5 for children 17 and younger and $4 for seniors 60 and older. For more information, call 301-866-6560 or visit the website www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/aquatics.
Be aware of buses, and the law
School buses are back on the roads in St. Mary’s County so be prepared to stop for them. Parochial schools in St. Mary’s County reopened for classes on Aug. 27, and most public schools in St. Mary’s will reopen to students on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office this week sent out a reminder to obey the rules of the road when it comes to school buses.
According to the Maryland Drivers Manual, drivers are to stop for school buses if a bus has stopped on a roadway and is operating the alternately flashing red lights. A driver should stop at least 20 feet from the rear of the school vehicle, if approaching the school vehicle from its rear; or at least 20 feet from the front of the school vehicle, if approaching the school vehicle from its front. The driver of any vehicle following or approaching the school vehicle may not proceed until the bus resumes motion or the alternately flashing red lights are deactivated.
The only time this does not apply is on a physically divided highway with a median separation.
Drivers who run past a stopped school bus with its stop sign or red lights activated face a fine of $570 or three points on a driver’s license.
Kids’ choir and orchestra to hold auditions
The Southern Maryland Youth Orchestra and Choir will hold auditions for all ensembles in the first weeks of September. SMYOC is a nonprofit working to expand opportunities for talented young musicians in Southern Maryland by offering high-quality choral and orchestral programs for youth ages 8 and older. SMYOC currently runs one full symphonic youth orchestra, one preparatory strings orchestra, two advanced youth choirs and two preparatory choirs.
Both orchestras and one youth and one preparatory choir meet weekly on Saturdays in Solomons. Rehearsals for the other two choirs occur on Monday evenings in Prince Frederick.
Auditions for the Prep Strings Orchestra the Youth Orchestra and the two choirs meeting in Solomons will take place on Saturdays, Sept. 7 and 14, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Solomons. Auditions for the two choirs meeting in Prince Frederick will take place on Mondays, Sept. 9 and 16, at Calvert Middle School.
Students must register for an individual audition time; there is no fee to audition. If accepted, there is tuition; financial aid is available. Go to www.smyoc.org for more information.
CSM campuses closed this weekend, class start Tuesday
College of Southern Maryland campuses will be closed Saturday, Aug. 31, Sunday, Sept. 1, and Monday, Sept. 2. The holiday closure applies to all CSM fitness and aquatic centers.
CSM will welcome back students and begins its 2019 fall semester Tuesday, Sept. 3. For more information, visit www.csmd.edu.
Prayer event planned to start school year
The annual St Mary’s County Moms In Prayer “Prayer In The Park” event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. near the pavilion at Dorsey Park, which is located at 24275 Hollywood Road. Start the school year with a prayer. For more information, visit www.MomsInPrayer.org.
Museum Day will be celebrated at Sotterley
Museum Day at Historic Sotterley in Hollywood will feature free tours and admission to the public on Saturday, Sept. 21. Sponsored by the Smithsonian magazine, Museum Day is an annual celebration of boundless curiosity, which brings together museums, zoos and cultural centers from all 50 states to offer free admission. The Museum Day ticket provides free admission for two people. Tickets are available for download at www.smithsonianmag.com, and must be presented at the visitors center.
Seniors can learn about Lyme disease
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services’ Northern Senior Activity Center last month was recognized with a Program of Excellence Award: Honorable Mention in the Nutrition and Health Promotions Category from the Maryland Association of Senior Centers for Lyme Action Tool Kits.
The kits were developed to fill a public education and outreach niche for the complex issue of tick-borne disease. MarieNoelle Lautieri, Northern Senior Activity Center Operations manager and facilitator of a lyme disease support group, learned that the senior community was asking for direct and specific instructions about this topic and produced the tool kit for those not comfortable using, or without access to, the internet.
Tool kits are available free of charge to those 50 and older, one per person. For more information, visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
County parks offer reduced rates for low-income families
The St. Mary’s County Museum Division recently announced that it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.
The program supports those receiving food assistance, or SNAP benefits, visiting the museums overseen by the St. Mary’s government — St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum — for a minimal fee of $3 per person for the museum and the water taxi (or free admission if just visiting the museum) at St. Clement’s museum and $3 per person at Piney Point museum, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card.
Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 250 museums across the country and St. Mary’s, including Historic St. Mary’s City and the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum.
For more information, visit www.Museums4All.org.