A new 26-page report lists four main goals and a host of objectives related to each that aims to curb the opioid epidemic here in St. Mary’s County.
The four goals of the St. Mary’s County 2019 Opioid Crisis Response Plan are preventing new cases of misuse; improving early identification and intervention; expanding access to services; and enhancing data collection, sharing and analysis.
A variety of partners, including the St. Mary’s County Health Department, law enforcement, treatment providers and the St. Mary’s public school system launched collaborative action to fight the local opioid epidemic in 2014, and the first comprehensive local opioid response plan was developed for the county in 2017, after the crisis was declared a state of emergency in Maryland.
The overall plan, which is now available online, involves coordination between local partners and expanding efforts to address the health crisis. It builds upon the previous plan, outlining new strategies to address the opioid epidemic in addition to continuing efforts launched in prior years.
“Over the past few years we have had the benefit of the state Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, better understanding by medical professionals and pharmacies on the addictive nature of these drugs, expanded substance use treatment access, and increased law enforcement action that has all lent to decreased prescription opioids,” Dr. Meena Brewster, county health officer, said in an email to The Enterprise last week.
The St. Mary’s County commissioners were briefed last Tuesday about newly released data that showed from 2006 to 2012, pharmacies in the county distributed over 32.8 million doses of opioids in a county with a population averaging about 104,000 at the time, equating to 45 doses per year for every single person living here.
“We have seen a steady decline in the amount of opioid prescriptions filled by St. Mary’s pharmacies,” since the reporting period of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration data, according to Brewster. “While we continue to be concerned about prescription opioid misuse … our current fatality rate related to the opioid drug epidemic is largely fueled by illicit fentanyl.”
So far this year, 14 fatal opioid overdoses have been reported in St. Mary’s, according to the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office. Last year, 31 opioid-related fatalities occurred in St. Mary’s, according to preliminary data from the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. That number was down slightly from the previous year.
On average, 130 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose, according to information presented in the opioid crisis response plan. Maryland ranks in the top five for opioid-related overdose death rates with the largest increase attributed to cases involving synthetic opioids (mainly fentanyl).
Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more powerful than heroin and as much as 10,000 times more potent than morphine, according to the report. It exacerbaties the crisis as it is being laced into other street drugs, including cocaine, and can easily lead to accidental overdose and death.
The St. Mary’s opioid crisis response plan and other related information is posted on the health department’s website at www.smchd.org/opioid.
In search of singers
Encore Chorale is in search of older singers with any level of experience to join the ensemble for the fall season, which kicks off with rehearsals starting next Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Encore’s mission is to provide an excellent and accessible artistic environment for older adults, 55 and over, regardless of experience or ability, who seek arts education and performance opportunities under a professional artist. No auditions are required to sing. The Encore Chorale repertoire includes traditional and secular holiday music.
Joey Hoopengardner conducts Encore’s Southern Maryland program, which rehearses Wednesdays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Asbury Solomons Retirement Community in Solomons. Hoopengardner taught choral music in St. Mary’s public schools for 33 years, and has been the guest conductor and adjudicator for various honors choirs and choral festivals across Maryland.
The season will conclude with free performances in December, including a concert at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington on Dec. 26.
Registration is open for the fall session of Southern Maryland Encore Chorale. The fee is $175, and includes weekly rehearsals, sheet music, practice CD and performances. For more information, call 301-261-5747, email info@EncoreCreativity.org or visit www.encorecreativity.org.
Celebrate in the park
The St. Mary’s County NAACP and St. Inie’s Coffee will again this week host Friday Night in the Park, bringing together the community to wrap up the summer with a celebration. The event will be held at John G. Lancaster Park in Lexington Park from 6 to 9 p.m. and is free of charge. There will be a variety of games and activities, refreshments, a DJ and dance floor, fitness classes, open courts for basketball and soccer and a corn hole tournament.
“We brought the community together at the end of June to kick off the summer and the response was overwhelmingly positive so we’re doing it again as a back-to-school event,” NAACP President William ‘BJ’ Hall said in a release.
For more information or to set up a booth to sell goods or inform the public about programs and services, contact William “BJ” Hall at bjhall03@gmail.com.
Contest looking for nature photographs
The 16th annual Maryland Department of Natural Resources Photo Contest runs through Friday, Aug. 30. Winners will be featured in the department’s 2020 wall calendar and published in the winter 2020 edition of the magazine. Entries must be submitted online. Enter now for your chance to win cash, state parks passports and other prizes.
Winners will be notified in September. For more information, visit http://dnr.maryland.gov/Pages/photocontest.aspx.
Run to honor patriots
The annual Little Flower School Patriot Day 5K will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the school in Great Mills. There will be a 5K road race and a 1-mile kids run. Cost is $30, or $20 for students. Military, firefighters, police officers, and emergency medical technicians can register for free. Cost of kids 1-mile run is $10. For more information or to register, visit www.patriotday5k.org.
Kids can try out for choir
Audition for the Children’s Chorus of Maryland will continue today, on Aug. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Children’s Chorus of Maryland and School of Music, located at 320 East Towsontown Blvd. in Towson. Previous singing experience is not necessary. Register online at www.ccmsings.org.
Black bear hunting lottery now open
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now accepting applications for the 2019 black bear hunt lottery. Successful applicants will receive a permit valid for the five-day hunting season, taking place Oct. 21 to 25 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. The department will issue 800 hunting permits this year.
The annual bear hunt is an important management tool used to slow the increase of Maryland’s black bear population and limit expansion of Maryland bears into the eastern suburbs and cities, according to DNR.
Hunters may apply for the lottery online, at regional service centers, or at one of more than 250 hunting and fishing license agents across the state. All entries must be completed by Aug. 31 and must be accompanied by a $15 nonrefundable application fee. Only one application per person will be accepted. The drawing will be held Sept. 3.
For more information, visit http://dnr.maryland.gov/huntersguide/Pages/BlackBearHunt.aspx.
Take a sunset cruise
Climb aboard the Wm. B. Tennison for a 90-minute Sunset Supper Cruise through history, followed by a light supper, on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Calvert Marine Museum. Tickets are $50 per person. Reserve a spot by visiting bit.ly/WmBTennisonCruises.
A museum educator and historian will share fascinating facts about Solomons, the WWII Amphibious Training Base and the area’s rich tradition of boat building. While enjoying appetizers, see old steamboat wharfs and hear about the important role they played in town life. View historic homes and landmarks, and discover where heroic battles were fought, submarines sunk, lighthouses lit and the “Ghost Fleet” was docked.
Guests are invited to bring their own libations. For more information, call 410-326-2042, ext. 41, or email Melissa.McCormick@calvertcountymd.gov.
Auditions for choral group planned
The Chesapeake Choral Arts Society, under the directorship of Leroy Pressley, is looking for additional singers. The group focuses on extended choral works as well as various choral styles and periods of music.
There will be auditions on Monday, Sept. 9, beginning at 6:30 p.m. by appointment. Alternate dates may be arranged. Auditions will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Waldorf, and will consist of vocal warmups, pitch matching and vocal exercises to determine the singer’s vocal range. No prepared piece is necessary. High school age and older singers are welcome. The chorus is especially looking for tenors and baritones/basses.
The choir meets regularly from September to June, rehearsing Monday nights at Peace Lutheran Church, and performs three different concerts throughout the season.
Call Carol at 301-642-0594 for audition appointments. For more information, visit www.chesapeakechoral.com.
Ministry for millennials planned
To Tell The Truth Ministries will present the 2019 Millennial Summit “Setting the Precedent,” on Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. at the church located at 22345 Greenview Parkway in Great Mills. Millennials from all walks of life are encouraged to attend this summit. The guest speakers will be the Rev. Andre Crouch Jr. of Garment of Praise Ministries and Brother Phil Crawford of New Vision Church. Registration is free at www.totellthetruthministries.com.
Past editions of The Tester available digitally
Archives from 1948 to 1962 of The Tester newspaper, which is owned by APG Media, the parent company of The Enterprise, are now available digitally through the St. Mary’s County Library on its website at http://stmalib.archivalweb.com/reelSelector.php. The library system and Naval Air Station Patuxent River also have made available the list of command histories at the base from the 1940s and 1950s.
The Navy plans to continue the digitization process to include other editions of the paper, including early dates starting in 1943 as well as later issues post-1962. Some editions not currently available online via the library’s website are available to view at the three public library branches. Anyone with access to any pre-1948 editions of The Tester is asked to contact Patrick Gordon at Pax River at 301-757-3343 or email patrick.a.gordon@navy.mil.
Rent Cove Point Lighthouse
The Cove Point Lighthouse in Calvert County can be rented for three, four or seven nights. The entire lighthouse accommodate up to 16 people; or just one side of the duplex can be rented for up to eight people.
Since this mixed-use lighthouse property on the Chesapeake Bay is still a fully functioning site, in addition to being a vacation rental, it continues to welcome the public for tours of the grounds from 1 to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays, May through September, and daily June, July and August.
The light-keeper’s house was originally built in 1828, but enlarged in 1925 to make it a duplex for two keepers and their families. Four acres of the grounds are fenced with a private entrance and direct access to the beach.
For more information and to book a stay, visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/218/Cove-Point-Lighthouse-Rental, call 410-326-2042, ext. 17, or email purdyma@co.cal.md.us.