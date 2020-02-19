Hello everyone.
On Saturday, Feb. 29, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania Department of Anthropology will give a presentation titled “Chesapeake DNA Study: Project Update and DNA Testing Results.” The presentation, which will begin at 2 p.m. at the College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown campus, is part of a research project undertaken in collaboration with the St. Mary’s County Historical Society involving 124 current and past county residents.
In June 2019, Theodore Schurr and Raquel Fleskes partnered with historical society to collect DNA samples from Southern Maryland residents who were able to trace their ancestry back to the 17th century colonial Chesapeake period. Through this study, the researchers seek a better understanding of the ancestry and kinship of contemporary African and European individuals, and their relationships with living and colonial populations.
During the Feb. 29 presentation, Schurr and Fleskes will discuss the details of the project including the methods used in DNA analysis, the current state of their research and the anticipated results. They will explain how the genetic ancestry tests work, and discuss their use in genealogical research. They will also describe the second phase of the study, which begins this year, to provide new insights into the kinship and ancestry of 17th century European and African descendent populations. The presentation will conclude with a question-and-answer session about the study and DNA testing outcomes.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Peter LaPorte, executive director of the St. Mary’s historical society, at 301-475-2467.
The 7th District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be sponsoring a pancake supper on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the firehouse, located at 21660 Colton Point Road in Avenue. The menu will include pancakes, sausage, bacon, home fries, scrambled eggs, baked apple dessert, coffee, tea and milk. The cost is $11 for adults, $10 for senior citizens, $3 for children ages 4 to 12 and free for children younger than 3. Come out and enjoy a delicious pancake dinner with your family and friends. Carryouts will also be available.
The Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary will be sponsoring a pitch card party on Friday, Feb. 21, at the squad building in Hollywood. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the games will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. as all tables start together. Cost is $20 and each bump will cost an additional $1 per partner. Payouts, guaranteed if there are at least 40 players, are $150 for first place, $100 for second and third, $75 for fourth and $50 for fight. The biggest loser will receive $20 in prize money. For ties, players will split the money. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and they will be selling squad lottery tickets. This will be a BYOB event, although sodas, water, snacks and sandwiches will be available for purchase. The next pitch party will be held on March 20. For more information, contact Bonnie Lemonds at 301-475-8397 or bonnielemonds@hotmail.com.
The Ridge Knights of Columbus will be holding its next delicious fried chicken dinner on Sunday, March 8, at the hall in Ridge located at the intersection of routes 5 and 235. Dinners will be sold from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to eat in, and until 5 p.m. for carryouts. On the menu will be one-half of a fried chicken, potatoes, vegetables, cole slaw and roll. Cost is $12. They will also have a baked goods table. Call 301-872-4641 for more information. Be sure to get there early as they sometimes sell out.
Father Andrew White School in Leonardtown has bingo every Friday evening. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and early birds start at 6:30 p.m. They have a very large jackpot to be won. They will be selling food and beverages, too. For more information, call 240-434-5531.
The Ridge Knights of Columbus will be holding the next monthly bingo at the hall on Saturday, March 21. Doors will open at 5:30 pm. and bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. They will have hot dogs, pizza, chips, soda and desserts for sale. They will also have pull tabs and door prizes in addition to a large jackpot.
