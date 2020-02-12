The League of Women Voters turns 100 years old this Friday, Feb. 14, and to celebrate, local and state leagues around the country are taking to the streets for a nationwide day of action called “Women Power the Vote.”
Members of the St. Mary’s chapter will be registering voters at the “Safe Never Sorry” program about dating violence and domestic abuse planned for this evening, Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown.
They will again be out registering voters, specifically students, teachers and staff, at Great Mills High School on Friday, Feb. 14, during the school’s lunch period.
“The league was founded by suffrage leaders 100 years ago to help American women exercise their new right to vote,” Kathleen Werner, vice president of the League of Women Voters of St. Mary’s County, said in a release. “So today we’re celebrating by joining leagues across the country in demonstrating the power of women to achieve a more perfect democracy.”
“Women Power the Vote” celebrates the league’s 100-year milestone by bringing together leagues in over 750 communities across the country with one unified day of action.
“We’re celebrating our history by taking action for our future,” Cyndy Cartwright, director of voter services of the St. Mary’s chapter, said in the release. “Our founders achieved the impossible by getting the 19th Amendment passed 100 years ago, so today we honor their fight by continuing to push our democracy forward so that every voter can play a critical role in shaping our country.”
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Membership is open to men and women of all ages.
For more information about the St. Mary’s County League of Women Voters, visit the website www.lwvmd.org/st_mary_s_county.
New writers group forming in county
The new St. Mary’s County Chapter of the Maryland Writers Association is starting up this month. The group’s first meeting is planned for this Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Leonardtown library from 1 to 2:30 p.m. There will be the presentation “Writing and Publishing Your First Book,” by Jim Brewster. Attendees will also get a chance to write a short piece to a “writers’ prompt” and then read the results to each other — the creativity will be astounding. For more information, email communications@marylandwriters.org.
Farm bureau seeks ‘Miss’ applicants for contests
The St. Mary’s County Farm Bureau is seeking young ladies between the ages of 16 and 19 to compete in the Miss St. Mary’s County Farm Bureau contest. Duties would include being a positive agriculture advocate, attending the St. Mary’s County Farm Bureau Banquet, the Maryland State Fair, the St. Mary’s County Fair and other events as scheduling permits. The Miss St. Mary’s County Farm Bureau would also be competing in the Miss Maryland Agriculture Contest to be held Aug. 25 to 27, at the Maryland State Fair. Applicants must be a member or a dependent of a member of St. Mary’s County Farm Bureau.
In addition to the Miss St. Mary’s County Farm Bureau contest, the local farm bureau is seeking girls between the ages of 8 and 11 to compete in the Little Miss Farm Bureau contest, and girls between the ages of 12 and 15 to compete in the Junior Miss Farm Bureau contest. These applicants also must be dependents of members of St. Mary’s County Farm Bureau.
For more information, contact Susan Burroughs Vallandingham, Miss St. Mary’s County Farm Bureau chair, at 301-536-0774 or at Farmchic82@aol.com by Feb. 14 in order to receive an application prior to the annual banquet, set for March 14.
Sample spirits at Pax naval air museum
The 2020 Spirits of Southern Maryland Celebration hosted by the Maryland Distillers Guild will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum in Lexington Park. This sampling event will showcase more than a dozen Maryland distilleries and two local breweries. The first session will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and the second from 5 to 7 p.m. Cost is $40 or $55, and $10 for designated drivers. For more information or to get tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/spirits-of-southern-maryland-tickets-80257619701.
Folk duo to perform at Mechanicsville church
Acoustic duo Mary and David Flood will play a concert of folk, rock and blues with a taste of jazz at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville on Saturday, Feb. 15. Doors open at 6 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken. For more information, contact Dave Wright at kjw1996.dw@gmail.com or 301-904-7855.
Bridal show set at HSMC
A bridal show will be held at Historic St. Mary’s City in the State House on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. Register by Feb. 18 for free, or cost is $5 at the door. For more information or to register, email maryb@digshistory.org or call 240-895-4991.
Nonprofits conference happening next week
The College of Southern Maryland’s 10th annual Nonprofit Institute Conference will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the La Plata campus, BI Building. “Vision 2020: Roadmap to Clarity” is the theme, and keynote speaker will be Maggy Sterner, a branding coach for entrepreneurs, small businesses and nonprofits. Breakout sessions will focus on leadership, strategic planning, management, fundraising and communications. Registration cost is $55. For more, visit www.csmd.edu/npiconference.
Scholarship offered by Margaret Brent alumni
The Margaret Brent High School Alumni Association will be offering college scholarships to 2020 high school graduates entering college for the first time. An applicant must be a direct descendant of an alumnus of the school between the years 1931 and 1965, before the high school became a middle school. Applicants will be judged as to the qualities of character, citizenship, financial need and scholastic ability (must rank in the upper half of graduating class). Applications are available in the guidance office or career center at local high schools. The deadline for submitting applications to the association is March 31; completed applications can be mailed to MBHS Alumni Association c/o Sherry or Glenn Wood, 39092 Golden Beach Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.
Regional library hires two new staff members
The Southern Maryland Regional Library Association recently announced that Mark Volland of Waldorf is its new communications manager. He is charged with providing internal and external communications support to promote the association’s role as a regional resource center for the public libraries in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties. Volland was Calvert County’s deputy director of communications and media relations.
In addition, Richard Guinn joined the Southern Maryland Regional Library Association as its information catalog librarian. Guinn supports local public libraries through cataloging and classification of all library materials using online cataloging database software. He comes to SMRLA from the Texas Medical Center Library in Houston where he was a cataloging and metadata librarian.
See smrla.org for more information.
Conference scheduled
The Maryland Writers Association is a 31-year-old statewide nonprofit dedicated to encouraging and mentoring Maryland writers, poets, playwrights and authors. MWA’s membership ranges from those who write as a creative outlet to professional freelancers and published authors with writers aspiring to be published in the middle. In January 2020, MWA membership exceeded 700, a 300% growth from 225 members in 2016, according to a release from the association.
The MWA’s annual writers conference, “From Brain to Bookshelf,” is scheduled for March 28 and 29 at the College Park Marriott Hotel and Conference Center on the University of Maryland, College Park campus.
See www.MarylandWriters.org for more information.
Christmas in April celebrating three decades
The 2020 Christmas in April in St. Mary’s County, to be held on April 25, 2020, will be the 30th year for the one-day restoration and renovation blitz. The organization is requesting that anyone who served as an area coordinator, house captain or volunteer in 1990 to contact Darene Kleinsorgen, executive director, at 301-884-2902 to be recognized at an upcoming event this spring.
The volunteer organization rehabilitates houses of low income, elderly, disabled and veteran homeowners. To volunteer at this April’s event, or for more information, visit www.christmasinaprilsmc.org or call 301-884-2905.
Volunteers sought for St. Mary’s County Reads
St. Mary’s County Reads, a community collaboration between the St. Mary’s NAACP, the Department of Social Services, the St. Mary’s County Library and the Judy Center, is a literacy program designed to encourage children to develop an interest, habit and desire for reading and help children be ready to learn to read when they start kindergarten.
Volunteers read to young children who have come with their parents to the Lexington Park branch of DSS office for service on Mondays and Wednesdays. Each volunteer will read for 1½-hour intervals between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Those interested in volunteering can contact Janice Walthour of the NAACP at 301-862-2296 or lwalthour@md.metrocast.net; or Kerry Miciotto at 240-725-5755.