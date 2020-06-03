St. Mary’s library book drops, borrowing to start soon

The St. Mary’s County Library announced that it will begin its reopening plans next week.
The first phase of the plan involves opening the book drops at all three library branches (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) to receive checked out materials starting Wednesday, June 17. Then, beginning the following Monday, June 22, all three locations will start curbside pickup of reserved materials.
Library users should note that the Leonardtown library has moved to the new building located at 23630 Hayden Farm Lane in Leonardtown, next to Capt. Walter Francis Duke Elementary School. The old building located on Hollywood Road is no longer a library.
Library staff plan to celebrate the opening of the new Leonardtown library on a future date.
All currently checked out items have had the checkout period extended until Aug. 1.
Beginning June 22, curbside pickup hours of operation will be Mondays through Thursdays, 1 to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. There will be no Sunday hours for this first phase of opening.
Customers may reserve materials online through the library website now at www.stmalib.org, and will be able to call the library to place holds beginning June 22. Customers will be notified via email (or the preferred contact method set in the customer’s library account) when their items are ready to be picked up.
Once notified that holds are available for pickup, customers will use the library’s online scheduler to schedule a time to pick them up. Customers are also welcome to call the library to check on holds and schedule a time to pick up items if they do not have the ability to use the online scheduler.
Pickup at the new Leonardtown branch will be at the drive-thru window on the side of the building. Customers should park in designated spots at Charlotte Hall and Lexington Park branches for curbside service.
All returned items will be quarantined for three days after being left in the drop boxes and will not be checked in immediately.
Customers are asked to wear a mask and to not leave their vehicle when picking up items. Library staff will be wearing personal protective equipment and practicing social distancing during curbside transactions.
The library staff will prefer to place items in vehicle trunks or through windows at which no one is seated to minimize contact.
Customers are encouraged to check their accounts to see what items are on hold online. If you still want previously requested items, staff will notify you when they come in and are ready for pick up.
However, if you no longer want items that are on hold, either remove the holds or call the library to receive assistance.
St. Mary’s library staff will be available via phone and online chat starting on Monday, June 22. Hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. There will be no Sunday hours for this first phase of opening. Staff will be able to assist with information requests such as account questions, suggesting titles, homework and research help, online resources and downloadable content help, and logging summer reading challenges. Instructions on how to use the chat service will be available on the library website at www.stmalib.org.
The Summer Reading program, designed for all ages from babies to adults, will begin next, Monday, June 8. Find the challenges and more information about the summer program at www.stmalib.org.
Summer reading will be on the Beanstack platform used the past several years. The Beanstack app is available on both Android and IOS, or can be used via https://stmalib.beanstack.com.
For those who do not have access to Beanstack, call 301-475-2846 starting on June 22 to report completed challenges. By completing the first challenge, readers will receive a glow-in-the-dark T-shirt with the 2020 theme “Imagine Your Story.” T-shirts will be picked up curbside and the process for scheduling a pickup time will be similar to picking up materials. Earn tickets to enter into prize drawings of your choice by completing challenges.
All library programming and events will be virtual at least through the summer. Check out the website www.stmalib.org or follow on Facebook @StMarysLibrary to find programs and events for all ages.
Staff are not accepting in-person payment of any fines (materials currently being returned will not have fines). Fines may be paid online, by check or via credit card over the phone.
The Friends of the St. Mary’s County Library and the library are not able to accept physical donations of books, DVDs, audiobooks, etc. at this time.
After the state and county loosen some guidelines on physical distancing and the safer-at-home orders, the library will eventually open its buildings for in-person visits.
MedStar St. Mary’s still offers drive-thru testing for coronavirus
MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is offering drive-thru testing to St. Mary’s County residents outside the Outpatient Pavilion entrance at the rear of the hospital in Leonardtown. Testing will now be offered between noon and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Call the COVID-19 community hotline at 301-475-4911 for more information or visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus.
To be tested for coronavirus, a person must present a prescription from a medical provider or the health department. Test results are not immediate. Results may take up to four days to become available.
County offers free call service program to check in on senior citizens
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services recently announced a program through the Maryland Department of Aging called Maryland Senior Call Check, a free telephone service to check on older residents. This service will place an automated daily call to the participant at a regularly scheduled time. If the call is not picked up after three attempts, the service will call an alternate person on the senior citizen’s behalf to check in. If the alternate does not pick up or there is alternate, local authorities will be contacted to perform a wellness check.
For more information, call 1-866-50-CHECK (1-866-502-0560) or register online at www.aging.maryland.gov.
Chopticon’s 50-year class reunion rescheduled
In light of the current coronavirus pandemic, the Chopticon High School 50-year reunion planned for June 6 has been rescheduled to Sept. 25 at Olde Breton Inn in Leonardtown. Check the Chopticon High School Class of 1970 Facebook page for more details and updates.
Registry for recovered patients is created
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) last Friday announced the launch of COVIDConnect, a new registry for Marylanders who have recovered from COVID-19. This registry will serve as a community platform to share experiences and lend support to others who are coping with the recovery process.
COVIDConnect will also provide opportunities for these recovered patients to learn about potential research or clinical studies that may contribute to scientific progress in the treatment of COVID-19 through vaccine testing or medication trials. To become part of this new registry, recovered coronavirus patients can visit health.maryland.gov/covidconnect.
Report fishing, hunting violations to DNR hotline
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police is cracking down on the illegal killing of fish and wildlife through a partnership with Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers. Citizens can relay information anonymously to dispatchers, who will alert the nearest patrol officer. If the tip leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspected poacher, the Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers board of directors may issue a reward.
To contact Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers, citizens can call or text 443-433-4112, email mwc.dnr@maryland.gov or report violations using the department’s free mobile app.