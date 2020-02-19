St. Mary’s County Museum Division, in a continuing effort to bring light to a dark spot in local history, will soon unveil a marker documenting the only known lynching in the county.
Benjamin Hance, a young African American, was arrested in 1887 in Leonardtown and taken to the county jail. A mob broke in and allegedly held the jailkeeper at gunpoint before removing Hance from his cell. They carried him to a site just out of town (now occupied by the Port of Leonardtown Winery) and proceeded to hang him from a witch hazel tree.
Hance had been accused of assaulting a white woman; he supposedly asked for directions, and then was accused of making several indecent proposals, allegedly throwing her to the ground, according to a Maryland State Archives report. The remains of Hance are buried in the old St. Aloysius cemetery in Leonardtown.
This was the only documented lynching in St. Mary’s County. Last November, the county and local organizations held a soil collection ceremony at the location where Hance was said to have died.
Following the ceremony, one jar of soil was sent to the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Ala. A second jar will soon go on display this spring, along with a traveling exhibit, at local community gathering places and organizations around St. Mary’s to educate locals, visitors and students about this little-talked-about period in county history.
“Mr. Hance’s story was not an easy one to hear. But we do these things to remember, to respect and to remember a man who should not have lost his life in the way he did,” Karen Stone, manager of the St. Mary’s museum division, said in a release. “Mr. Hance deserved justice, he deserved a trial, he deserved what he never got. By bringing light to this hard story to hear, we honor Mr. Hance and all those who suffered similar fates with hope for a better future.”
The next step in the remembrance of Hance is to establish a historic marker, which will be erected on the grounds of the Old Jail in Leonardtown, where he spent his final days. The Equal Justice Initiative produced the marker, which will be set and unveiled at a commemoration ceremony hopefully later this fall, Stone said. The marker will be two-sided and traditional silver with black letters; one side will tell Hance’s story and the other will be a statement about racial justice.
The remembrance project is in conjunction with the Big Conversation Partnership on Dismantling Racism in Southern Maryland and the Equal Justice Initiative. Working with the partnership is Stephen Masson, an intern from George Washington University, who has been involved with the project since the start.
The Equal Justice Initiative, a national organization, believes that the community remembrance projects like the soil ceremony are more than opportunities to erect just another “historical marker,” rather, their hope is the process emphasizes the responsibility of collective remembrance and will serve to facilitate conversations and interactions that will help to heal deep-seeded wounds within families and communities.
For more information regarding the progress of this project, visit Facebook.com/DraydenSchoolhouse or contact Stone at 301-769-3235. For more information about the Equal Justice Initiative, visit https://eji.org.
Forrest center students show off their skills
Several students from the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center won awards at the 2020 SkillsUSA Region 4 competition held earlier this month at North Point High School in Charles County. Local students who placed in the top three of the competition categories were Bailey Fleury, Brandan Hayes and Marissa Jarret who won bronze for crime scene investigation; Evan Bennett and Riley Goldstein, bronze in digital cinema production; Hope Kaylor, bronze in early childhood education; Cutice Knott, silver in electrical construction wiring; and Kaitlyn Durswalt, who won bronze in first aid/CPR.
Christmas in April celebrating 30 years
The 2020 Christmas in April in St. Mary’s County, to be held on April 25, 2020, will be the 30th year for the one-day restoration and renovation blitz. The organization is requesting that anyone who served as an area coordinator, house captain or volunteer in 1990 to contact Darene Kleinsorgen, executive director, at 301-884-2902 to be recognized at an upcoming event this spring.
The volunteer organization rehabilitates houses of low income, elderly, disabled and veteran homeowners. To volunteer at this April’s event, or for more information, visit www.christmasinaprilsmc.org or call 301-884-2905.
Health department seeks summer interns
St. Mary’s County Health Department’s Student Academy in Public Health provides internship opportunities for rising high school seniors and college students to have hands-on experience in the field of public health. Applications are now available online.
To learn more about the Student Academy in Public Health, students and parents are invited to attend an information session on Wednesday, March 4, at 6 p.m. at the health department, located at 21580 Peabody St. in Leonardtown.
Student internships will run from Monday, June 22, through Tuesday, Aug. 18. Applications, including a cover letter and resume, are due by March 16, and may be emailed to smchd.hr@maryland.gov. To download an application, visit www.smchd.org/job-and-volunteer-opportunities.
School-to-prison pipeline to be discussed Thursday
The NAACP, St. Mary’s chapter, meets the last Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. in Room 135 of Building 2 at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, formerly the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, in California. This month there will be a panel discussion titled “Dismantling the school to prison pipeline,” and school, law enforcement and government personnel are scheduled to participate. For more, call 301-863-3011 or 301-862-2296, or visit www.stmarysnaacp.org.
New pickleball tourney planned at Leonard Hall
The Spring Fling Pickleball Tournament will be held on Saturday, April 25, at the Leonard Hall Recreation Center. Hosted by the county’s department of recreation and parks, check-in and warmups begin at 8 a.m. with matches beginning at 9 that morning.
The tournament is open to all levels of play and will include men’s, women’s and coed divisions. Each division needs a minimum of four teams, but is limited to eight teams per division. Winners will be decided through double elimination.
Register no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, online at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate or in person at the recreation and parks office in Leonardtown. Contact Kenny Sothoron at Kenny.Sothoron@stmarysmd.com or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71830.
Oyster shells collected, reused in area waters
The Oyster Recovery Partnership’s shell recycling program collected 36,000 bushels of oyster shells from hundreds of seafood businesses throughout the Chesapeake Bay watershed last year, an annual record, according to a release from the organization. After collection, shells are aged outdoors for one year, washed and then set with spat at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science Horn Point Laboratory Oyster Hatchery in Cambridge. For more information, visit the website oysterrecovery.org.
Election judges sought
The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections is seeking eligible individuals willing to serve as election judges for next year’s elections. Training is provided and participants are compensated. Those eligible must be registered to vote in Maryland, 16 or older, not a candidate for public or political party office and able to speak, read and write the English language.
Judges receive $200 per election as well as $30 for attending the required training class. Call 301 475-4200, ext. 71614, or email electionjudges@stmarysmd.com.
Volunteers sought for St. Mary’s County Reads
St. Mary’s County Reads, a community collaboration between the St. Mary’s NAACP, the Department of Social Services, the St. Mary’s County Library and the Judy Center, is a literacy program designed to encourage children to develop an interest, habit and desire for reading and help children be ready to learn to read when they start kindergarten.
Volunteers read to young children who have come with their parents to the Lexington Park branch of DSS office for service on Mondays and Wednesdays. Each volunteer will read for 1½-hour intervals between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Those interested in volunteering can contact Janice Walthour of the NAACP at 301-862-2296 or lwalthour@md.metrocast.net; or Kerry Miciotto at 240-725-5755.
Free student counseling offered
The Evening Counseling Center provides free counseling services by appointment to all students and parents of students enrolled in St. Mary’s public schools. The ECC is open Wednesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. and is located in the Great Mills High School counseling department. To schedule an appointment, contact Audra Bishop, school counselor, at 301-863-4001, ext. 18122, or abbishop@smcps.org; or Gary O’Neill, school psychologist, at 301-475-5511, ext. 32204 or gsoneill@smcps.org; or Amanda Knobel, school counselor, at 301-475-0240, ext. 43120 or ajknobel@smcps.org.