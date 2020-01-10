The county’s Relay For Life team is gearing up for its next signature event in June, and is seeking interested volunteers and participants.
St. Mary’s County Relay For Life, a chapter of the American Cancer Society’s national fundraising event, will be starting off this year with a kickoff event at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown on Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 6 until 8 p.m.
The 2020 kickoff networking event is for team leaders, volunteers and other community members interested in participating in the county’s Relay For Life group, according to Tom Cavanagh, who co-leads the local team with Joanne Goldwater.
“It has two purposes, first, to thank people from our 2019 Relay For Life and to recognize our top sponsors, and second, to slowly introduce the idea to people to help with this year’s event,” Cavanagh said.
Last year’s event raised “just over” $100,000, with funds combined from St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s own Relay For Life event, which will happen again on Feb. 28 next month.
Relay For Life is a fundraising event dedicated to “helping communities attack cancer,” the American Cancer Society’s website says, and Cavanagh says it revolves around three slogans of the event, “celebrate, remember and fight back.”
Cancer survivors in the community celebrate their battle against cancer at a survivors’ dinner, and at the event, a survivors’ lap. Survivors tell their stories of being diagnosed, and their continuing battles with cancer, Cavanagh said.
“Everyone’s at a different point in their battle and they don’t know what’s coming next,” he said.
Cavanagh said he became involved with the county’s Relay For Life chapter when his wife, Shawn, was diagnosed with cancer shortly before the couple moved to St. Mary’s.
“We started going to a support group at [MedStar] St. Mary’s Hospital,” Cavanagh said. “We got connected to Relay For Life, and got roped into becoming more and more involved.”
His wife passed away from cancer in 2012, and Cavanagh has continued to work with the group to remember her and other community members who lost their lives to cancer, which becomes a prominent part of the event when the lights go dim and those who lost the battle are honored.
“It’s a really awesome, moving moment,” Cavanagh said. “And we try to encourage people to continue the fight.”
The “fight back” portion also revolves around highlighting legislation and fundraising for cancer research that the group has accomplished, he said.
“The amount of support the community gives is just awesome,” Cavanagh said.
The St. Mary’s Relay For Life is scheduled for June 6 at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown.
For more information, email Cavanagh at stcavanagh@yahoo.com or Goldwater at jagoldwater@gmail.com.
Contra dance group meets on Saturday
The Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance group will be hosting a contra dancing session at Christ Church Parish Hall in Chaptico this Saturday, Jan. 11, with a beginners’ dance workshop starting at 7:00 p.m. and dancing, called by Greg Frock with musical accompaniment by the Southern Maryland Open Band, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Admission is $10 for non-SMTMD members and $6 for members. For more, visit www.smtmd.org.
Planning group to hold open house on transportation
The Calvert-St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization is holding a public open house on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Lexington Park library to gather feedback on a draft regional Long-Range Transportation Plan that is currently being developed, a release from St. Mary’s County government says. There will be informative presentations on the transportation plan held at 3, 4:30 and 6 p.m. and questions from the public are welcomed and encouraged.
The current draft LRTP report is available online at www.calvert-stmarysmpo.com.
Accommodation for persons with disabilities should be requested by contacting Ben Cohen at 301-475-4200, ext. 71505 or ben.cohen@stmarysmd.com.
For more information on the regional Long-Range Transportation Plan, contact Kwasi Bosompem, senior planner at the department of Land Use and Growth Management at 301-475-4200, ext. 71507, or email Kwasi.Bosompem@stmarysmd.com.
Airport event to feature RC aircraft demonstration
The St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, in commemoration of its 50th year in service, will be hosting an indoor display of radio-controlled model aircraft, with flight simulators, indoor small drone flight demos and info on the Academy for Model Aeronautics’ UAS4STEM program, a drone STEM program for high schoolers.
This event will be free of charge, and will take place in the main terminal of the airport from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 11. For more information, contact the airport’s manager, Allison Swint, at 301-475-4200, ext. 73511.
College to host annual MLK prayer breakfast Jan. 20
St. Mary’s College of Maryland will be hosting its 16th annual Southern Maryland Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 20, in the college’s Campus Center. The breakfast will begin at 6:30 a.m. and costs $10.
The program will begin at 8 a.m. at no cost, featuring a keynote address by political commentator Jason Johnson. Following the program, beginning at 10 a.m. the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Nu Zeta Omega Chapter will host a day of service for students and adults.
For more information, email events@smcm.edu or call 240-895-4310.
Commissioners to host first public forum of the year
The St. Mary’s County commissioners will host a public forum of on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the commissioners meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building off Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. Those choosing to speak at the forum will receive up to three minutes to address the commissioners, and those representing groups will be allotted five minutes to speak. Anyone wishing to provide more detailed comments can do so via email or regular mail.
Public Forums are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government TV 95 and streamed live on the St. Mary’s County YouTube Channel. County commissioners can be reached via email at csmc@stmarysmd.com or at Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650.
Memorial fund established for shooting victim
Great Mills resident Deneen Christian’s Navy friend, Evelyn Brady, lost her son, Mohammed “Mo” Haitham, 19, in the December attack at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, where a gunman killed three Navy employees, injured eight, and was later killed by Escambia County sheriff’s deputies.
Haitham was an air crewman for the U.S. Navy, born in St. Petersburg, Fla., according to his obituary, and was a track and field star for Lakewood High School, which recently held a vigil in his honor.
Donations to his memorial fund are payable to the “A change is gonna come foundation,” named after one of his favorite songs, at Navy Federal Credit Union, P.O. Box 3100, Merrifield, Va., 22119-9916.
Firehouse will feature all-you-can-eat breakfast
The 2nd District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad will be hosting an all-you-can-eat homestyle breakfast on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 8 to 11 a.m.
On the menu is scrambled eggs, home-fried potatoes, pancakes, french toast, sausage links, ham, bacon, hot biscuits, creamed chipped beef, sausage gravy, spiced applesauce and grits.
Admission for adults costs $10, children 6 to 12 costs $5 and children 5 and younger eat free. For more information, call 301-994-9999.
Winter deer firearms hunting opens this weekend
The winter portion of the firearm deer hunting season opens today, Jan. 10, the Department of Natural Resources said in a release. During the season, in most of the state, hunters with a valid hunting license may use firearms to hunt sika and white-tailed deer.
The season is open today and tomorrow; on Sunday, in St. Mary’s County, the season is open on private and designated public lands. In neighboring Charles and Calvert county, the season is open Sunday on private lands only.
“This season provides deer hunters with another chance to fill their firearms season bag limit if they have not already done so,” Paul Peditto, the director of Wildlife and Heritage Service, said in a release.
Hunters are reminded that Maryland law requires deer hunters and companions to wear daylight fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink in a cap, 250 square inches on the front and back of a vest or jacket or an outer garment above the waist containing at least 50% daylight fluorescent color. For more information, consult the Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping at www.eregulations.com/maryland/hunting/.
Learn about careers, meet with staff at tech expo
The Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center will be hosting its annual Tech Expo on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., where students and parents can learn about career options offered by St. Mary’s public schools.
Staff from the Forrest center will be present, and participants can learn about the school’s 23 completer programs and five elective classes being offered. Middle and high school counselors will be available to answer questions about careers, as well as assisting students in planning their academic program. For more details, call 301-475-0242. In the event of inclement weather, the alternate date will be Thursday, Jan. 23.
Walden plans pop-up recovery talks
Walden, a local behavioral health clinic which specializes in treating addiction, rehabilitation and mental health issues, hosts a regular pop-up clinic at county libraries.
Next week, a representative from Walden will be in the foyer of the Leonardtown library on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to talk about behavioral health and wellness. Activities, games and crafts will be provided.
Learn about FAFSA at library on Jan. 15
Parents and prospective students are invited to the Leonardtown library’s meeting room to learn about college scholarships and financial aid on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Marsha Wilcox, the assistant director of the office of student financial assistance at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, will explain the importance of filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, and will explain various filing deadlines for forms of aid, as well as scholarships available to Maryland residents who are college bound.