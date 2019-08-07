Talk of the Town Toastmasters will mark its 20th anniversary next week.
In honor of the occasion, members have scheduled a special open house on Monday, Aug. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. Members of the public are invited to attend the event to learn more about Toastmasters.
Toastmasters has helps people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, presenters and leaders.
Since 1999, the local club has been dedicated to helping people become better speakers and leaders.
“Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills,” Jennifer Foxworthy, Talk of the Town Club member and past president, said in a release. Foxworthy, who has been a Toastmasters member since 2013, is a retired U.S. Navy veteran and pursuing her second career which includes speaking professionally.
“Our diverse club, Talk of the Town, consists of working professionals, entrepreneurs and retirees. We offer a fun, relaxed Toastmasters club experience where each member progresses at the pace they choose,” Foxworthy said.
The local group is part of Toastmasters International, a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization’s membership exceeds 357,000 in more than 16,600 clubs in 143 countries.
Talk of the Town Toastmasters meets at the Lexington Park library on FDR Boulevard on the second and fourth Mondays of every month at 11:45 a.m. at the Lexington Park library. Guests are welcome to attend any meetings.
See open house information and RSVP at http://bit.ly/OpenHouseToTT. To learn more about the club, visit www.club9410.easy-speak.org. For more information, email Ginamarie DeMillio at Gmdemilio2@gmail.com.
Get tickets now for film festival at local theater
Tickets for this summer’s Southern Maryland Film Festival are now on sale, and may be purchased at the website smdff.org. The festival will be held at the Lexington Exchange movie theater in California on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.
There will be more than 30 films shown throughout the day in 90- and 120-minute blocks divided by genre — documentaries, animation and comedy, drama, suspense and jury-nominated (films that are eligible for judging and grand prize). Each block will include a filmmaker Q&A session. Tickets will be $8 per block, per person.
Gospel event planned
Fellowship at the Fair will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, from noon to 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds in Leonardtown. There will be gospel concerts in the fellowship hall by The Keep In Touch Brothers, Harmony of Faith, The Briscoe Brothers, Posse 4 Christ 5.0, The Outdabox X’perience and others. There will also be outdoor games and activities, pony rides and more at this multi-denominational event.
Admission donations of $10 for adults or $5 for children will be requested. For more information, contact Philip Spence at 301-643-0347, Nester Lizamo at 240-298-2507, Dan Moore at 301-994-0655 or Chris McCombs at 301-671-0505.
Navy organization awards scholarships
Wings Over America Scholarship Foundation recently announced its 2019 scholarship award recipients. There are 50 winners nationwide, including several from this region. Scholarship winners are selected based on academic excellence, extracurricular activities, community service and character.
Some of the winners of the Wings Over America Scholarship or other scholarships the group administers for specific Navy commands include Robert Alcorn, Towson University; Margaret Holmes, a Great Mills High School graduate attending the University of Alabama; Hannah Varner, a student at University of Maryland Baltimore County; Alexander Janke, Boston College; Merrick Kibler, a Leonardtown High School graduate attending the University of Pittsburgh; Alexander McGrath, Yale University; and Anna Stevenson, University of Alabama.
For more information, visit www.wingsoveramerica.us.
Free summer meals for children continue
St. Mary’s public schools’ Judy Center and food and nutrition services is offering free summer meals programs in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Library and a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The programs held this summer at Greenview Knolls and Lexington Park elementary schools conclude on Thursday, Aug. 8. However, children and their families may still visit the Lexington Park library from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays to Fridays through Aug. 30 to receive a nutritious box lunch. For more information or to make a contribution, contact the Judy Center at 301-863-4068.
Read books, win prizes
The St. Mary’s College Library Summer Reading Program is underway this summer. The activity is an online reading program for adults open to all members of the St. Mary’s College community including alumni, students, faculty, staff and residents of St. Mary’s, Calvert and Charles counties.
To earn points, participants must read a book and submit a review to the library’s summer reading blog. Participants don’t need to check the book out of the library or be on campus to participate. See smcmlibrary.wordpress.com/about.
Take a walk in a park
The Southern Maryland Sierra Club will host Wednesday walks at parks throughout the summer. Remaining events in St. Mary’s include Aug. 14, John Baggett Park at Laurel Grove in Mechanicsville, and Aug. 28, Newtowne Neck State Park in Leonardtown.
There will also be hikes on Aug. 7 at Pisgah Park in La Plata and on Aug. 21 at Jefferson Patterson Park in Calvert County’s St. Leonard.
Meet at 10 a.m. at the trailhead (or playground if there is one) for introductions and then at 10:15 a.m. take part in a kid-paced hike around the park to explore the outdoors. All ages and abilities are welcomed, although some parks have rugged trails while others are paved. For more information, contact Rosa Hance at rosa.hance@mdsierra.org or 240-808-4233.
Sail on the river
Looking for a way to experience the Patuxent River? The Calvert Marine Museum is offering two-hour public sails aboard the historic skipjack Dee of St. Mary’s, departing from the museum dock at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, Aug. 11, Sept. 15 and Oct. 20, and on Saturdays, Aug. 24 and Sept. 28. Tickets are $25 for ages 13 and up and $15 for children 5 to 12; no children under 5 permitted. To reserve a spot, visit bit.ly/DeeOfStMarysCruises. For more information, contact Melissa McCormick at 410-326-2042, ext. 41, or Melissa.McCormick@calvertcountymd.gov.
Senior singing group seeks new music director
The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program with the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services is seeking an experienced choral director to serve as the new volunteer music director to lead Senior Vibes during rehearsals and performances in Leonardtown.
Senior Vibes provides musical entertainment and friendly visitation to residents of St. Mary’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Cedar Lane Senior Housing Community.
Practices are held once per month at the Garvey Senior Activity Center in Leonardtown, followed by two community performances per month from September through June, and occasionally during July and August. Senior Vibes performs classic favorites as well as folk, country, patriotic music, hymns and more. Performances last about an hour.
Contact Norine Rowe at 301-475-4200, ext. 71653, or Norine.Rowe@stmarysmd.com.
Past editions of The Tester available digitally
Archives from 1948 to 1962 of The Tester newspaper, which is owned by APG Media, the parent company of The Enterprise, are now available digitally through the St. Mary’s County Library on its website at http://stmalib.archivalweb.com/reelSelector.php. The library system and Naval Air Station Patuxent River also have made available the list of command histories at the base from the 1940s and 1950s.
The Navy plans to continue the digitization process to include other editions of the paper, including early dates starting in 1943 as well as later issues post-1962. Some editions not currently available online via the library’s website are available to view at the three public library branches. Anyone with access to any pre-1948 editions of The Tester is asked to contact Patrick Gordon at Pax River at 301-757-3343 or email patrick.a.gordon@navy.mil.