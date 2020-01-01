The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women recently announced that nominations are open for the 2020 Woman of the Year and Tomorrow’s Woman Awards.
All nominees will be honored at the Women’s History Month Banquet scheduled on Thursday, March 19, at the Bay District firehouse social hall in Lexington Park.
This year’s banquet marks an important moment in history, as the commission celebrates the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution. The 2020 banquet theme, “Valiant Women of the Vote,” will pay tribute to those who fought for women’s voting rights in the United States.
During the banquet, the women’s commission seeks to recognize inspirational women in St. Mary’s County who make extraordinary efforts to make the world a better place through all types of community service. Nominations do not need to be related to the banquet theme, according to a release from county government.
The Woman of the Year award honors outstanding women who have made significant contributions to the local region through their volunteer service. Previous nominees have included volunteers from local churches, libraries, senior activity centers, hospitals, animal shelters, the NAACP and volunteer rescue squads. The common denominators among these individuals are leadership, commitment and impact serving St. Mary’s County, according to the release.
Tomorrow’s Woman celebrates young women who are already making a difference in St. Mary’s County. The award recipient will be a high school student, in ninth to twelfth grade, who has made a remarkable impact to the community through volunteer service.
To be eligible, nominees in both categories must currently reside in St. Mary’s County and have made a positive impact on the local community through volunteer work.
The commission encourages individuals, families, charities, educators, civic, community and religious organizations to submit nominations. Nominating an exceptional woman honors her efforts before her family, friends and the community, and brings attention to the causes she serves.
Nomination forms are available online at www.co.saint-marys.md.us/voluntr.women.asp or by emailing commissionforwomen@stmarysmd.com or calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71680. Completed nomination forms are due Friday, Jan. 31.
Proceeds from and donations collected at the Women’s History Banquet go to the Jane Hale Sypher Scholarship Fund. Established in 2010 by the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women, the scholarship supports a nontraditional student at the College of Southern Maryland who is a single parent or displaced homemaker.
Funding application for nonprofits now open
St. Mary’s County Government has opened the funding utility for St. Mary’s County nonprofit entities for fiscal 2021, as awarded by the of St. Mary’s commissioners.
The application for funding can be found at www.stmarysmd.com/finance/non-profit. A release from county government advises applicants to read the notice completely and follow the links. The application process is entirely electronic and must be submitted online.
The application is for those agencies with IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit status only. The deadline for submission is Jan. 10, 2020.
Agencies are urged to not delay beginning the application process as it is new for some. The system will allow applicants to save and go back and edit your submission until the Jan. 10, 2020, deadline. For more, email nonprofithelp@stmarysmd.com.
Grants for nonprofit arts groups available
The St. Mary’s County Arts Council is seeking grant applications from qualified nonprofit organizations. The arts council awards approximately $40,000 annually to local organizations, events and schools for the presentation of arts activities in our community.
Applicants for grant funding consideration must qualify as nonprofit organizations presenting arts programs or projects in St. Mary’s County or for the benefit of St. Mary’s residents. All funded programs and projects must be open to the public and must meet specific eligibility criteria.Grant requests must be received by Feb. 1 for programs that take place between March 1 and Oct. 31.
Go to www.stmarysartscouncil.com to download the application or for more information.
Start out the new year with a First Day Hike
A First Day Hike will be held at Greenwell State Park in Hollywood on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 8 a.m. The 2 mile, free family hike on the Brown Trail, led by a park ranger, will explore different areas of the park and is rated as being on “the easy side of moderate.” This trail is not stroller friendly, but dogs on leashes are welcome. Wear sturdy, closed toed shoes or boots, and bring a mug for hot cocoa and hot apple cider. Meet at the Pavilion by driving down Rosedale Manor Lane and take the first left. For more information or to RSVP, call 301-872-5688 or email pointlookout.statepark@maryland.gov and catherine.donley@maryland.gov.
Use wipers and lights
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office recently put out a reminder about the importance of using wipers and lights during inclement weather. Maryland law states: “If a driver of a vehicle on a highway operates the vehicle’s windshield wipers for a continuous period of time because of impaired visibility resulting from unfavorable atmospheric conditions, the driver shall light the vehicle’s headlamps.” In other words, if it’s raining or snowing, a vehicle’s headlights should be on while driving. Enforcement is a secondary action and the fine is not to exceed $25, according to the sheriff’s office.
Holiday exhibit continues through the weekend
The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum holiday exhibit, “A Very Retro Christmas,” will be on display through Jan. 5. Hours of operation are noon to 4 p.m. (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). There will be vintage ornaments, holiday displays, dishes and more. Admission is $7 for adults, $3.50 for seniors, students and military, and free for those 5 and younger. For more, visit Facebook.com/1836Light or call 301-994-1471.
Transportation program earns honors from state
Wheels for Wellness, a joint project of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, The Arc Southern Maryland and The Center for Life Enrichment, was recognized as a 2019 Maryland Health Quality Innovator of the Year in the Collaboration category by Health Quality Innovators at an awards luncheon last month. Wheels for Wellness provides Southern Maryland residents with reliable transportation to and from routine medical appointments. Elderly, disabled and low-income individuals are driven to and from appointments free of charge.
The program serves patients and the local workforce by connecting under-employed transportation providers with patients seeking mid-day transportation to appointments. In the first year, the program traveled 20,244 miles and provided more than 1,000 rides.
To find out more, visit www.tccsmd.org.
To get fit, start walking
According to the 2019 County Health Rankings data, 36 percent of St. Mary’s County residents age 20 and older are considered obese, and 22 percent report no leisure time physical activity. Obesity can lead to chronic disease such as heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes, according to a release from the county health department.
Walking is a great way to get and stay fit, and can be done on your own schedule and at your own pace. The St. Mary’s County Health Department and St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks have created a guide for walking in St. Mary’s County. The “Get Out and Walk Guide” provides information about local trails, staying safe while walking, resources that can add to the success of a walking program, and local programs and activities.
Download the guide at www.smchd.org/walksmc or pick up a print copy at the county health department in Leonardtown, the recreation and parks office, or at any of the St. Mary’s County Library branches.
Reserve a room for a party at the library
Anyone looking for a room to hold a private party, such as a birthday, bridal, wedding or baby shower, luncheon, or bridge group, can now reserve a meeting rooms from one of the three St. Mary’s County Library branches.
There is a fee for private parties of $50/hour for one meeting room (use of both meeting rooms combined at Lexington Park is considered two meeting rooms) plus a $100 refundable security deposit for each reservation.
For more information on reserving a meeting room for your private party, visit www.stmalib.org/library-services/meeting-rooms.
Volunteers sought for St. Mary’s County Reads
St. Mary’s County Reads, a community collaboration between the St. Mary’s NAACP, the Department of Social Services, the St. Mary’s County Library and the Judy Center, is a literacy program designed to encourage children to develop an interest, habit and desire for reading and help children be ready to learn to read when they start kindergarten.
Volunteers read to young children who have come with their parents to the Lexington Park branch of DSS office for service on Mondays and Wednesdays. Each volunteer will read for 1½-hour intervals between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Those interested in volunteering can contact Janice Walthour of the NAACP at 301-862-2296 or lwalthour@md.metrocast.net; or Kerry Miciotto at 240-725-5755.