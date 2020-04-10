St. Mary's social worker believes scam involved human trafficking victims

A St. Mary’s social worker’s account of a possible human trafficking-related scam at a local grocery store made its way about the internet this weekend, alleging her husband’s trip to the store became a frightening encounter.
A bruised woman approached Kathleen Stark’s husband late last week at the Weis in Lexington Park, asking him for help, according to Stark’s video account of the incident.
When put in telephone contact with Stark, who is a social worker, the injured woman allegedly repeatedly asked to go to the Starks’ residence, despite offers to help relocate her to a domestic violence shelter, according to Stark.
“I’m giving her an opportunity … for this amazing opportunity for safety. To get her off the streets. To get her to a place she’ll be safe. She doesn’t want that, all she wants is my private residence,” Stark said.
Stark says in the video that her friend, and founder of nonprofit Unstoppable You Ministries, Jennifer Foxworthy, informed her during the incident that the run-in sounded like a trick she said was used by human traffickers to gain access to people’s homes.
Stark and Foxworthy suspect that the woman was a victim of human trafficking, who was being watched by her captors in the parking lot that day, the theory being those men would follow the unknowing savior and rob their house.
“The goal is to get them to your home, she comes in, they rob you,” Stark said.
A St. Mary’s sheriff’s spokesperson said a report was made with the sheriff’s office later that weekend, but no suspects were found to be interviewed, and therefore, no evidence existed to suggest the suspicious person was a victim of human trafficking.
In Kathleen’s situation, I definitely believe that victim was trafficked,” Foxworthy said on Wednesday afternoon.
Foxworthy, whose nonprofit works with domestic violence and human trafficking survivors, said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “human traffickers have to use different tactics,” which some may not be aware of.
Uncommonly, in this situation, Foxworthy believes the “victim was used as the perpetrator, as the bait.”
“Because we are in a shelter in place, social distancing, all that, traffickers don’t know how to get their money, so they can use a victim to bait” men, Foxworthy said.
Since the incident, Stark said she and Foxworthy have been working on spreading resources and awareness regarding domestic violence and human trafficking, as well as helping to train law enforcement in regards to domestic violence situations.
The Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy runs a domestic violence hotline which can be reached at 301-373-4141. The National Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached at 888-373-7888.
Resources for crime victims still available
Victims of crime can still receive support through the Maryland Crime Victims’ Resource Center.
The resource center helps victims navigate the legal system, offers free legal consultation on victim’s rights, and provides assistance with social service organizations.
For more information, reach the resource center at 877-842-8461 or online at www.mdcrimevictims.org. All services are free.
Army launches competition for making ventilators
The U.S. Army has launched the xTech COVID-19 Ventilator Challenge, seeking out low-cost, readily manufacturable emergency ventilator to quickly increase ventilator capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A release from the Army says the branch is seeking small businesses to innovate a rapid response breathing apparatus capable of short-term, rugged field operation.
The ventilator challenge is open to all U.S.-based entities and is currently accepting applications. Submissions that are approved by the judging panel will receive an invitation to conduct a virtual pitch to a panel beginning on April 13.
To learn more about xTech COVID-19 Ventilator Challenge, visit the website at www.xtechsearch.army.mil.
New hours set for drive-thru testing
The St. Mary’s County Health Department recently announced drive-up COVID-19 testing at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital will be running from noon to 2 p.m. on weekdays.
The testing, which runs outside of the hospital’s outpatient pavilion, requires a doctor’s authorization for testing and a valid photo ID, and patients must be St. Mary’s residents and remain in their vehicle for testing.
Testing results can take up to a week to become available, and those who are tested are advised to stay home and avoid close contact with others pending their test results.
County dumps, buses adjusting due to Easter holiday
St. Mary’s government services will operate differently this weekend, with buses running on modified scheduled this Friday and Saturday and next Monday.
On Sunday, April 12, all county STS buses and the St. Andrew’s Landfill, along with all convenience centers, will be closed for the holiday.
Fire marshal guides stores on entrances
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses who remain up have taken steps to limit the number of customers who enter, including blocking off entrances.
The state fire marshal noted in a release that stores are permitted to restrict entrances to maintain an accurate count of customers who enter the establishments, but are not allowed to block off emergency exits with obstructions, and the exits must be available in case of an emergency. Carts, shelving, temporary walls and other items obstructing emergency exits must be removed.
Health department creates telehealth resource guide
The St. Mary’s health department has created a telehealth resource guide which provides information on local behavioral health resources which are providing support by phone or video during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic may cause strong feelings of fear, anxiety, sadness and uncertainty, a health department release says, and older people, those with chronic illnesses, youth, health care workers and first responders, and people with mental health conditions may be especially impacted by stress.
“Reaching out for help may provide relief and tools to cope during this stressful time,” the release says.
The resource guide is available at www.smchd.org/wp-content/uploads/Telehealth-guide.pdf.
Franchot: Taxes not due until July 15
Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) announced Monday that taxpayer services call center agents will no longer be staffing the phone lines as of the close of business March 23. Taxpayers can still email tax questions to taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov. Response times may be affected as limited staff will be focused on processing tax returns and issuing refunds.
The federal government announced there would be a 90-day extension of the April 15 deadline for federal income tax payments, and Maryland followed suit. No interest or penalty for late payments will be imposed if 2019 tax payments are made by July 15. Taxpayers who take advantage of the federal extension to file their return will be automatically granted an extension on Maryland tax filings.
Residents can apply for census jobs
The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting workers for temporary jobs in advance of the 2020 Census. The 2020 Census jobs website allows applicants to apply for a range of positions, including recruiting assistants, office operations supervisors, clerks, census field supervisors and census takers. The positions will offer flexible work hours, including daytime, evenings and weekends. Applicants will be placed in an applicant pool for census field positions for positions they qualify for and will be contacted as work becomes available in their area. For more, call 1-855-JOB-2020 or visit www.2020census.gov/jobs.html.