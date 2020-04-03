Staying at home increases pet ownership

With more people staying at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some in need of companionship are seeking pets to fill that void.
“People are home, people are working from home, and a lot are figuring it’s a good time to adopt because they’re going to be home,” Anne Forrest, who runs the Wag ‘n’ Wash pet supply and grooming shop in California, said this week. “The more time you can spend with your pet when you adopt, the better.”
Forrest noted pet supply retailers and rescues have seen an increase in animal fostering volunteers during the pandemic as well.
“They’re getting a lot more volunteers,” she said.
Wag ‘n’ Wash, which sells pet supplies and offers animal grooming services, has had to shut down its dog self-wash and grooming salon as they are not considered essential, but is continuing to sell supplies in and out of the store.
“We’ve always offered [curbside pickup], but people didn’t really think it was necessary” until now, Forrest said.
At first, running a pet supply store “was a lot like the grocery stores,” she said, with “throngs of people” panic-purchasing dog food. That’s calmed down some since then, she said.
The store is not nearly as packed as grocery stores, and is usually able to keep below 10 people in the shop at a time. Forrest said employees are also sanitizing most of the shop in between transactions.
Four-legged friends have their own breeds of coronaviruses to worry about, but there is no documentation that COVID-19 can get your pets sick, according to Forrest, although she advises not to allow strangers to pet your dog when you’re out for a walk.
“It’s just like if someone else wanted to borrow your phone, someone else touching something of yours,” she said.
Sheetz providing free meals to kids
Both of the county’s Sheetz locations are providing free meals to children due to school closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The convenience stores are offering bagged meals which include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink daily for at least the next two weeks. Families interested can ask a Sheetz cashier for the meals, and receive one meal per child. The meals are available throughout the day, while supplies last.
Historic St. Mary’s to remain closed
Historic St. Mary’s City announced Tuesday the museum would remain closed until further notice.
All programs scheduled through the end of April are canceled, a release from the museum says, and the visitors center, shop at Farthing’s Ordinary and all outdoor exhibits are closed until further notice.
Enso Kitchen, located on the museum’s grounds, will remain open on weekdays for carry-out from 9 a.m. until items are sold out, or noon, whichever comes first.
Deadline extended for applications in leadership group
Applications for Leadership Southern Maryland’s Executive Program Class of 2021 have been extended from their previous deadline to a new deadline of April 15 at 5 p.m., due to the COVID-19 outbreak. For more information on the applications, contact Denise Foster at denise@leadershipsomd.org or 301-904-9993.
Artists running free online courses
Kids of all ages who are stuck at home can take free video art courses run by local artists online.
Visual artist Carrie Patterson, who runs a studio in Leonardtown and teaches studio art at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, is offering online classes aimed at children ages 6 to 16 through her up and coming art project business, The Yellow Line.
Patterson’s videos can be found online at www.theyellowline.co.
High school student Julia Belvin, through her program Creative Healing Art Talk, is posting drawing tutorials on the program’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CHATarttalk and is taking requests for tutorials.
Aspiring knitters can watch Crazy for Ewe owner Ellen Lewis’ free knitting tutorials at crazyforewe.com, and learn to knit stitch, purl stitch, long-tail cast on, yarnovers and more.
Library offers online learning
While brick-and-mortar locations are closed, the St. Mary’s County Library is providing cardholders with several online learning tools so they can learn a skill while homebound.
Online resources include library access to learning site Lynda, arts and crafts site CreativeBug and foreign language instruction site Mango Languages.
During the COVID-19 outbreak, genealogy website Ancestry is providing remote access to its library edition to library cardholders, providing records in census data, vital records, directories, photos and much more to those at home.
The library also offers a worldwide newspaper archive as well as a St. Mary’s County newspaper archive with copies of The Enterprise spanning from 1952 to three months ago.
To access the online resources, visit the library’s website at stmalib.org and look under the “research and learn” tab.
Bellydancing classes offered remotely
Local bellydancing instructor Megan Lee, who runs Vertical Dance Co. in Callaway, is offering online bellydancing classes on the video conferencing application Zoom.
The 40-minute classes are held every Thursday at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., and cost $6. Private lessons cost $10. For more information, visit Megan Lee Bellydancing on Facebook or contact Lee at meganleebellydance@gmail.com.
Enrollment period for health care exchange extended
The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange recently announced its special enrollment period for uninsured Maryland residents, which began on March 16 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been extended to last until June 15.
Uninsured Maryland residents can enroll online at the state’s health insurance marketplace at marylandhealthconnection.gov.
Over 10,000 Marylanders have enrolled in health coverage through the current Coronavirus Emergency Special Enrollment Period, and over 85 percent of them qualified for Medicaid or financial help to lower the cost of their private health plan, and more than half of all the enrollees were young adults ages 18 to 34, according to a release from the health exchange.
The special enrollment period is for private health insurance. Those who are eligible for Medicaid may apply any time of year.
For additional health resource information, visit health.maryland.gov/coronavirus.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department is postponing its spring craft show, previously scheduled for this Sunday, until June 7 due to the COVID-19 emergency restrictions.
For more information about the craft show, email Leone Gatton at Craftshow@hvfd7.com.
Also, the bluegrass concert planned for Sunday at the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville featuring Seth Mulder & Midnight Run is also canceled; there is no rescheduled date at this time.