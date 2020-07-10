Storm causes damages, lightning fires

Monday night’s stormy conditions flooded roads and a few homes in the northern end of the county, in addition to damage done to an Avenue resident’s garage, which caught fire due to a lightning strike.
Units from several local fire departments responded to the Hodges Lane address shortly after midnight Tuesday, where a detached garage was burning, and the fire was threatening other structures.
Volunteers from the Seventh District, Leonardtown, Mechanicsville and Hollywood quickly put out the fire, according to the departments, but the garage had been fully involved since crews arrived.
Fires caused by lightning are not uncommon, according to a release from the state fire marshal’s office, which adds that lightning can strike as far as 10 miles from any precipitation, and those in homes which are struck should evacuate quickly and call 911.
St. Mary’s is no stranger to the chaotic nature of lightning disasters. On May 15, 1972, lightning struck a Steuart Petroleum Company fuel tank in Piney Point containing 2.5 million gallons of aviation fuel. That fire required units from across Southern Maryland as well as one from Virginia to respond, and took six hours to control.
According to the Insurance Information Institute, American homeowners filed 76,860 claims for lightning strike damage in 2019, totaling $920.1 million in claims.
Also on Monday night, Mechanicsville firefighters responded to 15 calls in both St. Mary’s and Charles related to the weather, including several vehicles trapped in flooded roads, in addition to assisting the Seventh District crew with the garage fire.
The floods also closed several area roads, and as of Wednesday, Moakley Street in Leonardtown remained closed following significant damage to the roadway, according to the county government.
Special health insurance enrollment period ends on Wednesday, July 15
Maryland’s special coronavirus emergency enrollment and easy enrollment health insurance program’s enrollment periods will end next Wednesday, July 15. That’s the same day state and federal taxes are due, by the way.
The special extended deadline was announced early into the pandemic, and 49,000 residents have utilized the special period so far. Those who enroll by July 15 will have a coverage start date of July 1.
To get coverage, visit www.MarylandHealthConnection.gov, or call the help center at 855-642-8572 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. The call center provides help in over 200 languages, and provides relay service for the deaf and hard of hearing.
State cover crop grant applications still open
Grants from the Maryland Department of Agriculture for at least $40 per each acre of cover crops are open for mail-in registration until July 17.
Sign-ups for the cover crop grants will be conducted entirely by mail this year, and those who participated last year should receive an application packet in the mail. Those who don’t get their packets in the mail should check the agriculture department’s website at www.mda.maryland.gov/resource_conservation/Pages/cover_crop.aspx to download a form.
The base payment for cover crops is $40 per an acre for incorporated seed, and $45 per an acre of aerially seeded cover crops.
Additional incentives are also indicated on the application form, including those for early planting (before Oct. 10 this year). Cover crops can be planted after corn, soybeans, sorghum, tobacco, vegetables and, new this year, hemp and millet.
Airport farmers market back to walk-up style
In addition to flying and driving in, Historic Sotterley’s monthly farmers market at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport in Hollywood is back to its old walk-up style, which was temporarily suspended in favor of a drive-thru farmers market throughout the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Still, precautions are necessary. Shoppers must wear face coverings and keep a social distance from others while in the market area next to the airport’s terminal building off Airport Road.
The Sunday market will offer its usual goods, including local soft crabs, pork, oysters, shrimp, produce, honey, eggs, baked goods, liquor and more.
The full listing of vendors at the market, which will run on Sunday, July 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be online at www.sotterley.org as soon as it is available.
Commissioners to host semi-public forum
It’s public forum time again in St. Mary’s, with the next forum being hosted Tuesday, July 14, at 6 p.m. However, due to COVID-19, the meeting won’t be open to the public, at least physically.
The forum can be viewed on Atlantic Broadband cable Channel 95, on the county commissioners’ YouTube page, and listened to by calling 301-579-7236, access code 963443.
Instead of speaking at the Chesapeake Building, those wishing to submit public comment to the commissioners have several options. Comments can be emailed to csmc@stmarysmd.com, snail mailed to the commissioners at Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650, called in during the forum at 301-475-4200, ext. 1234. The deadline for video submissions passed on Thursday evening.
Those wishing to speak will receive up to three minutes. Longer testimony can be sent by mail or email.
Baseball camps available through county parks
The county recreation and parks board announced in an email it will be offering a baseball hitting camp for children ages 8 through 13, running Monday through Thursday from July 13 to Aug. 6 at Dorsey Park. A baseball camp will also be offered for the same age group, Aug. 3 through 6 at Chancellor’s Run Regional Park.
For more information, visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate.
Fried shrimp offered by Mechanicsville VFD
The Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department will run a drive-thru fried shrimp dinner tonight, July 10, from 5 to 7 p.m., or until the shrimp runs out. Drivers can enter through Hills Club Road and order a dinner of eight butterfly shrimp, potatoes, green beans, coleslaw and a roll for $14 each.
Families can skate
The St. Mary’s Department of Recreation and Parks is now taking reservations for their family roller skating sessions at the Leonard Hall Recreation Center, which run every Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. starting this weekend until Aug. 30.
Admission is $5, and skates cost $2.50 to rent. Strict capacity limitations are in check, and social distancing is enforced. No additional spectators beyond one parent per child are allowed yet. For more information, visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/.
Drive-thru breakfast to benefit Valley Lee squads
The Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad auxiliary will be hosting a homemade drive-through breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, July 12. Due to COVID-19, breakfasts must be picked up at the kitchen entrance behind the Valley Lee firehouse, where there will be one-way traffic from 8 to 11 a.m. The cost is $10 per meal. For more information, call 301-994-9999.
Fire department yard sale approaching
The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary will be hosting a yard sale next Saturday, July 18, in the parking lot of the fire department. Tables and spaces are available to rent at $20 each. For rentals, or for information, contact Darlene Russell at 301-373-5322 or Robyn Smith at 301-373-9762.