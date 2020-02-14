A group of local high schoolers are running a dance show to raise funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Neelam Shah, a sophomore at the Calverton School in Huntingtown, and Naggena Ohri, a junior at Leonardtown High and the student member of the St. Mary’s County Board of Education, are co-candidates for this year’s Students of the Year campaign, a fundraising competition from the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society which challenges high schoolers to raise funds for blood and lymphatic cancer treatment and research.
The pair is hosting Rhythm2020, a dance show at Chopticon High School featuring 12 acts of multicultural dances with about 175 student performers, next Saturday, Feb. 22.
The dance show is a spinoff of Fly4aCure, a kite festival hosted at the fairgrounds by Neelam Shah’s brother, Samir Shah, and their cousin, Saar Shah, in recent years, which scored them the Students of the Year spot in 2018.
The siblings became heavily involved with LLS when their father, cardiologist Dr. Amish Shah, was diagnosed with primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma in 2014.
Neelam Shah and Ohri, who said they met while dancing with the Arya Dance Academy, said they wanted to do their “own little twist” on the kite festival, this time choosing their passion for dance.
The pair said they started out making sponsorship packets, which they sent out to local students, organizations and businesses and have so far tallied about 100 different donors, including MedStar, the St. Mary’s school board and the Rotary Club.
“We wanted to get the whole community involved,” Ohri said.
The dance show features acts from each public school in St. Mary’s, including a cappella groups from Great Mills High, and acts from local dance studios such as Ballet Caliente, Gracie’s Guys and Gals and Fusion Dance Academy.
After every few dances, the show will feature testimonials from local blood cancer survivors, sharing their stories of fighting cancer. Neelam Shah said leukemia and lymphoma affect an estimated 500 people in St. Mary’s and account for 40% of all local cancer treatments.
Proceeds from the event will fund the LLS, which Corinne Mayers, the local LLS campaign director, said is “the largest nonprofit dedicated to patient services and advocacy” for blood cancers.
To purchase tickets to next week’s dance show, or to donate, visit the teens’ website at www.fly4acure.org/.
“The capacity is 750 people, and we’re hoping for a sold out show,” Dr. Arpana Shah, Neelam’s mother, said.
Wag n’ Wash running Valentine fundraiser
The Wag n’ Wash pet store will be hosting a fundraiser with the St. Mary’s Animal Welfare League and Tiny Toes Kitten Rescue on Sunday, Feb. 16, from noon until 3 p.m.
“Red Roses and Wet Noses” is an open house fundraiser, featuring free premium washes for first-time customers, a free bandana with self-washes, a free bag of treats and 30 percent off of bedding and crates.
Proceeds will go to the St. Mary’s Animal Welfare League, which works to help homeless, abused and neglected animals in the community with a future goal of building a no-kill shelter in the county, and Tiny Toes Kitten Rescue, which is an entirely volunteer and foster-based feline rescue which houses cats in member’s homes.
Leonardtown to host Valentine’s Day events
Businesses and groups in the heart of Leonardtown are hosting several events this Valentine’s Day weekend.
Cycling Without Age will be offering free, 30-minute romantic rides for two throughout downtown Leonardtown, with stops for treats, wine and Valentine’s Day surprises courtesy of local businesses, including The Good Earth Natural Foods Company, which will be giving away a box of Divine white chocolate with strawberry hearts to each cycler, and offering 10% off of Valentine’s Day smoothies for all. Registration is required; for more information or to reserve a spot, email Christina Allen at christina@cyclingwithoutage.com.
Local author Vivian VanDam will be signing her books at Fenwick Street Used Books on Valentine’s Day, today, Friday, Feb. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. Books are available to purchase, or you can bring your own.
The Wine and Design painting studio will be hosting a couple’s date night on Valentine’s Day from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Artists will be present to guide guests in creating their owns works. And, on Sunday, Feb. 16, the studio will be hosting a mommy and me owls workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. One ticket secures both seats. For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.wineanddesign.com/locations/smc/.
Leonardtown Cigars will be offering a Valentine’s Day special of two drinks and a cigar for $20, or two drinks and two cigars for $25 on Valentine’s Day from 4 p.m. to close.
The St. Mary’s Arts Council will be offering a free gift with any purchase from their gallery and gift shop on Valentine’s Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Front Porch will be offering a Valentine’s Day dinner, including appetizers, soup and salad, a main course and dessert. For more information, visit their event page at www.facebook.com/events/3107460422606946/.
The root, SUP and Fitness will be hosting Valentine’s Day Yoga for couples on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $25 per couple. For more information, visit www.rootsupfitness.com.
The Leonardtown Winery will be hosting a salsa dance on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets include a dance lesson in the tank room, a live salsa DJ, a glass of sangria or wine, and three hours of open dancing on a heated patio. Couples and singles are welcome. For more information, visit the event page at www.facebook.com/events/524139031547420.
To wrap up the weekend, Social Coffeehouse will be hosting a bottomless mimosa brunch on Sunday, Feb. 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with bagel sandwiches from Brooklyn Bagel Company.
Planning a wedding?
The All About Wedding and More Expo will be hosted at the 5 South Event center in Callaway on Sunday, March 8, from 1 to 5 p.m.
The expo will have information on planning any milestone celebration, including weddings, baby showers, bar/bat mitzvahs, quinceaneras, retirements and anniversary parties. Professionals can help visitors select a dress, suit, tuxedo, transportation package, venue, makeup artist, hair stylist, photographer, music, menu and honeymoon destination.
Volunteers needed for Solar Task Force
The county government is seeking five volunteers for the Solar Task Force board, which aims to seek community input, further investigate community needs, learn about solar regulations, identify potential site locations, discuss potential strengths and challenges with solar facilities, according to a release from the county government.
Currently, the task force is seeking an education representative, a utility representative, an agriculture representative, and two citizens at large.
The task force will meet monthly for six months to discuss gathered information and gauge adherence to stated objectives, and after those six months, will provide a report of findings to the county commissioners. Interested county residents can fill out an application on the website www.stmarysmd.com/boards/.
All applicants must include a resume. Submissions must be received no later than Tuesday, Feb. 18. For more information, contact Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 71707.
Tickets on sale for firehouse purse bingo
The Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be hosting a purse bingo featuring Coach, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Vera Bradley and purses, next Sunday, Feb. 23, starting at 1 p.m at the Ridge firehouse.
Doors open at noon and tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, including 20 regular games of bingo. Additional game packs and specials are $5 each. There will be food and raffles available. For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact Lauren Fairfax at 301-904-9408.
Applications open for health dept. internship
The St. Mary’s County Health Department is seeking rising high school seniors and college students for their Student Academy in Public health internship this summer. The internships allow students to have hands-on experience with the field in public health from June 22 through Aug. 18 this summer.
An information session will be hosted at the health department in Leonardtown on Wednesday, March 4, at 6 p.m.; applications are due by March 16 and can be emailed to smchd.hr@maryland.gov. For an application, visit www.smchd.org/job-and-volunteer-opportunities.
Charlotte Hall library closed through Tuesday
The Charlotte Hall library is closed from Thursday, Feb. 13, through Tuesday, Feb. 18, for a carpet installation. Additionally, all three library locations will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17, for Presidents Day.
Census bureau visiting libraries
The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring for this year’s census count, and will be visiting local libraries to speak about census jobs.
They can be found at the Leonardtown library today, Friday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon, or at the Lexington Park library today from 1 to 4 p.m., and tomorrow from noon to 4 p.m.
Additional visit dates next week are available on the library’s online calendar at www.stmalib.org/events/calendar/.