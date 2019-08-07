You can’t help but smile at the sight of sunflowers.
In dark moments (and the news has been filled with them — locally and nationally), maybe we try to stay busy. I certainly do. The anxiety that beats like a pulse has less of a hold on me when I’m out in the sunshine. I know this, but don’t embrace being outside — especially with my energetic kids — as much as I should.
Spencer and I have been working on this. By Saturday morning, though we’d both rather “sleep in” (whatever that is with toddlers), I try to make plans and be ready to have us out the door before the heat sets in. Oliver and Hadley both like to be out and about. Plus, it’s easier to enjoy being at home (and in the air conditioning) after we’ve driven through the state of Maryland — south to north, then deeper south again.
We all do better when we’re adventuring. So far, at least, the kids are not homebodies. I guess I used to be, but have accepted that what makes my children happy will make me happy, too. It’s easier to join the ruckus with a smile on my face than fight the chaos within the living room.
Recent day trips have included the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, an annex of the National Air and Space Museum, out near Dulles International Airport . . . with the accompanying views of its runway. Hadley is still fascinated by airplanes, and we saw three descending in a row — so close you felt like you could reach a hand out and touch them. Definitely a cool experience.
We stuck closer to home last weekend, revisiting Gilbert Run Park and its partially-shady playground first. I didn’t consider the fact that folks would be renting the park’s pavilions, and the shindig happening closest to the swings — a birthday party for a young lad named Lincoln — included “PAW Patrol” balloons, a piñata . . . the works.
Explaining to our 2- and 4-year-old that we do not, in fact, know Lincoln and could not crash his super-cool party was challenging, but we tried to keep them distracted. We ran those kids hard. Even with the heat, they were running and laughing and chasing one another down and around the slides.
After 45 minutes or so, the kids weren’t really done — but my husband and I certainly were. I thought we’d done enough exertion to encourage a long van nap, but they always surprise me.
That’s where the sunflowers came in. For several years, my parents and I made a trip up to Montgomery County to join avid photographers in capturing the sunflower fields of McKee-Beshers, a wildlife management area, in the summer. It was a long drive, and the location was remote. Very remote.
After discovering Goldpetal Farms in our own backyard, there’s no going back. We pointed ourselves deeper into St. Mary’s County on Saturday with the kids still wide awake, sweaty and excited. I’ve been following the farm’s progress this summer — first of their sunflower maze in Chaptico (now wrapped up for the season), and now with their second maze currently in bloom in Morganza. It is gorgeous, and we loved it.
Though the sun was shining as we pulled up, fat raindrops began to fall as soon as we’d entered a tent at the maze’s entrance. For some surprising reason, the rain that would normally irritate my children became a subject of fascination. Safe beneath our cover, Hadley and Ollie kept ducking their hands out to “gather” drops and “wash their hands.”
The passing shower — an isolated cell seemed fixed only over the farm, in fact — let up after 20 minutes or so, but not quickly enough for two bouncy children. I was further surprised when Oliver and Hadley walked out into the mist, laughing all the while. These are kids that demand umbrellas at the first hint of bad weather, with Ollie typically refusing to leave the house or car until it’s passed (a fun fight on a weekday morning). What?
Let’s chalk it up to the heat. With the sweat and sun, the unexpected shower was actually refreshing. The sun did return, making everything steamy and surreal, and we had a great time in the maze — although my mom and I really hung back, taking photos, while Ollie happily used the farm’s map to navigate his dad, sister and grandfather back to the entrance.
“Should we go left, or should we go right?” Oliver asked, sounding just like his current buddy: Dora the Explorer.
We do try to let him lead. Who knows how far he’ll go?
Twitter: @rightmeg