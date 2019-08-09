This column is reprinted from Aug. 24, 2018.
I think I’ve lost my touch.
A decade ago, fresh from college and without any constraints on my time, I started baking in the evenings. I had an appreciative audience: my family’s love language is sweets. There isn’t a soul in the Snider crew who would turn down a peanut butter cup or fudge brownie. Try as we might, the sweet tooth (er, teeth?) is powerful. Genetic, even.
I used to scour the internet for unique cupcake recipes, whipping up dozens at a time just because. When life became harried or stressful, we lost a loved one or needed an escape, I baked. Grief tasted of angel food cake. Heartbreak became sweet potato pie.
My family ate well. My coworkers ate well. It got to the point that I was struggling to give away the sweets — even with hungry colleagues. Those pledging to avoid desserts became annoyed when my banana bread landed on the break room table yet again. Sabotage.
In my twenties, the only time I remember ruining a recipe came when I was making strawberry cupcakes with a jam filling. Not paying enough attention, I added way too much water to the cake mix. It was runny — totally the wrong consistency. It all went in the trash.
Other than that, I’m pretty good at following directions. Baking is a science. Three cups of flour, a teaspoon of baking powder, half a teaspoon of salt.
Sometimes I get a little bold with the “dash” of vanilla extract or slip in some extra cinnamon chips, but for the most part? I don’t rely on intuition. If the recipe says to bake for 18 minutes, I crack the oven door at 16 and check ’em with a toothpick. They probably need two more. Little to the imagination.
These days? The kitchen is mostly for cleaning sippy cups and coffee mugs. I bring dinner home in a paper carry-out bag more often than I’d like to admit. We try to prepare bigger meals on the weekends so we’ll have leftovers for weeknights and lunches, but Spence and I have been lazy lately.
And I definitely haven’t been baking.
Even if I had the energy, I try not to go down that road. I’m incapable of having pie, cake or cookies in the house without going on a ravenous 10 p.m. binge, so I have to skip it altogether.
And, you know, I work at a hospital. My office neighbors are nurses and dieticians. Bringing in desserts occasionally is sweet; bringing them in consistently might garner a few looks. (I send any of the really good stuff with my husband.)
Still, every now and then I find myself wanting to make homemade caramel icing or chocolate chip muffins for the sheer joy of it. It’s fun to bake treats — and fun to see how excited people get when you show up with them. Few of us are immune to the power of a good cookie.
Monday was a double birthday for friends at work. I found an Oreo-inspired cake recipe that didn’t look too intimidating. Still smarting from burning a recent batch of Key lime cupcakes, it was the “no-bake” in the recipe title that caught my eye.
Two young kids at home mean I can only focus for approximately three minutes straight — if I’m lucky. I need easy. Quick. How hard could a no-bake Oreo dessert be?
Well, in a classic rookie mistake, I didn’t read the directions all the way through before starting. The “simple” instructions — smash an entire bag of cookies! Thoroughly mix cream cheese and whipped cream! — were actually quite time-consuming.
I was rushing, so the cream cheese didn’t completely soften before I tried to blend it with other ingredients. I didn’t have enough brute strength to crush all the Oreo cookies to a fine crumb, as directed, and grew impatient before getting them to the right consistency. I forgot to spray my pan, but thought the melted butter mixed with Oreo pieces would help the crust release. (It did not.)
I made the dessert in a smaller pan than I should have, because that’s all I had available. Apparently I used whole milk instead of 2% for the chocolate pudding that formed one layer of the multilayered concoction, too, and the pudding didn’t set quite right.
And on. And on.
These are not mistakes I would have made five years ago. I followed directions. But now? My life has become a series of shortcuts.
That’s the thing about workarounds, though: achieving a similar result with a different method. The dessert may not have been Pinterest-worthy, but it still tasted delicious. My friends felt appreciated on their birthdays. If nothing else? They knew I cared. I tried.
Lumpy chocolate? Still chocolate. Delicious. Life-affirming.
And when in doubt, add sprinkles.
Twitter: @rightmeg