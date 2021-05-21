During the 17th century, the rosemary had several uses; it flavored food and meat and had a good, healthy odor.
In fact, its smell was so distinct that it was used to aid memory as sailors would leave a sprig with their sweethearts as a remembrance while they were at sea.
Brides would carry it as part of their wedding bouquet as a remembrance of their happiest day.
Rosemary would also often be buried with loved ones to keep their memory in the hearts of friends and family. When you visit Historic St. Mary’s City, be sure to take a moment to stop and smell the rosemary in the gardens so that you will always remember your time at this historic site.
Congratulations go to…
Congratulations to Ted Harwood of Hollywood, who has joined the College of Southern Maryland Foundation as its newest director.
Get up close on osprey cam
Just in case you might be wondering what an osprey does all day, you can now take a peek right into an osprey nest. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has launched an osprey cam, which live-streams from Smallwood State Park in Charles County 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
To check out the osprey cam, go to dnr.maryland.gov.
Fishing for free
Mark your calendars for license-free fishing days in Maryland’s tidal and non-tidal waters Saturday, June 5; Saturday, June 12; and Sunday, July 4.
Recipe of the week
Summer Sunset-Watching Steak Salad With Vinaigrette Dressing (serves 4)
By Ellynne Brice Davis
Ingredients
For the dressing:
¼ cup red wine vinegar
¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 clove garlic, peeled and left whole
½ teaspoon Grey Poupon mustard
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon oregano
¼ teaspoon thyme
Salt and pepper, to taste
For the salad:
6-8 cups chopped Romaine lettuce, or Spring Mix lettuce
2 cups fresh spinach leaves
2 cups leftover cooked roast beef or steak, in thin slices
2 large red, ripe tomatoes, cut in chunks
1 cup cucumbers, peeled, thinly sliced
1 14.5-ounce can garbanzo beans, drained
2 cups green olives, whole
1 cup black olives, whole
1 cup fresh white mushrooms, sliced
1/3 cup jarred sliced pepperoncini
1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
Fresh basil sprigs, as garnish
Combine all dressing ingredients in a salad dressing bottle or a jar with a tight-fitting lid; shake well and chill until ready to serve. In a large bowl, mix together the lettuce, spinach leaves, tomatoes, cucumbers, beans, olives, mushrooms, pepperoncini and cheese. Top with sliced meat and basil sprigs. Serve in individual salad bowls with the vinaigrette dressing or with any favorite salad dressing.
This is a perfect recipe to enjoy while watching a sunset – it’s served cold, so it’s easily prepared ahead of time.
