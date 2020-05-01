The Patuxent, one of Chesapeake's main tributaries, flows with history

Happy May Day!
The mighty Patuxent River, which flows through Maryland (not to be confused with the Pawtuxet River in Rhode Island), is a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay. The three main river drainages in central Maryland are the Potomac, Patapsco and Patuxent rivers. The Patuxent is the largest and longest river within Maryland with its deepest point of 130 feet, located in the area of the lower Patuxent.
A few interesting facts about the Patuxent, courtesy of Wikipedia, include: Native Americans have resided along its banks since circa 1100 B.C. The river was first named “Pawtuxunt” in Capt. John Smith’s maps and drawings during his 1608 voyage from Jamestown, Va.
Also, Commodore Joshua Barney and his Chesapeake Bay Flotilla were trapped at Pig Point in the Patuxent River, approximately 42 miles from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, in August of 1814 by Admiral Cockburn. In order to keep his fleet from falling to the British, Barney directed his men to burn the ships. The British then attacked Washington, D.C. from their ships’ position at Benedict with troops marching through Upper Marlboro on to Bladensburg and then into D.C.
Sites of interest along the Patuxent River include the Naval Air Station Patuxent River and the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum, both in Lexington Park, and Sotterley Plantation in Hollywood.
A reminder that these upcoming Sotterley events are canceled or postponed due to COVID-19: Opening Day scheduled for May 1; the bird walk scheduled for May 3; Celebrating Women at Sotterley (pre-Mother’s Day brunch) scheduled for May 9; Homeschool Day scheduled for May 13; and the 2020 Aloha Gala, which has been postponed to 2021.
A Summer Fundraiser is still tentatively scheduled for July 18 from 6 to 9 pm. at Sotterley. Tickets are $95 each and are available beginning today at www.sotterley.org or 301-373-2280.
A quarantine morale booster: Every night at 8 p.m., I go to the piano and play Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America” while Jim, my husband, and I sing along. We’ve been doing this since the beginning of the governor’s “stay home, don’t roam” order. If we should occasionally miss a night, then we sing the song twice through the next night.
Summer sunset-watching recipe of the week
Esprit de Corps Cheesecake, or Strawberry-Banana Coconut Cheesecake
By E.B. Davis
Serves 6
Ingredients
Vanilla wafers (regular or bite-sized)
3 tablespoons butter
1 8-ounce package of Neufchatel cheese, softened
¹⁄³ cup superfine sugar
1 egg, beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
½ teaspoon grated nutmeg
1 21-ounce can banana crème pie filling
½ cup shredded coconut
1 ripe banana, sliced
½ cup ripe strawberries, sliced
Directions: Melt butter in bottom of 8-inch diameter deep casserole dish. Line bottom of dish with vanilla wafers, placing last row of wafers up around the inside of the dish. Beat together or whisk cheese, sugar, egg, vanilla and nutmeg; pour over wafers. Bake at 325 degrees for 20 minutes. Cool, then cover cheese with pie filling. Chill. Just before serving, top filling with coconut, and sliced banana and strawberries.
Note: You may substitute for the banana crème filling cherry, blueberry or apple filling, omitting sliced banana and strawberry topping.
Please send news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you.