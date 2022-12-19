The Maryland Department of Natural Resources fishing report notes that water temperatures are now in the mid-40s, most fish in the Chesapeake Bay fish are now in their winter holding areas.
The lower Potomac River is open for striped bass through Dec. 31, though all fish must measure at least 20 inches in length. All other Maryland and Virginia waters of the Chesapeake are closed and only catch-and-release fishing for striped bass is allowed.
The best action for striped bass is at the mouth of the Wicomico River south to the mouth of the Potomac along the channel edges. The section of the Potomac from St. Mary’s River to Point Lookout is the best place to find diving gulls and breaking striped bass.
The Potomac, Patuxent and Nanticoke rivers offer excellent fishing for blue catfish while Wwhite perch can be found holding in the lower Patuxent River near the bridge piers of the Route 4 bridge in the deepest waters.
December dates to remember …
Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26), Winter Solstice (Dec. 18), Christmas Eve, The Feast of the Seven Fishes and National Eggnog Day (Dec. 24), Christmas day and National Pumpkin Pie Day (Dec. 25), Kwanzaa (Dec. 26-Jan. 1), Boxing Day, National Thank-You Day, National Whiners Day and National Candy Cane Day (Dec. 26), Make Cut-out Snowflakes Day and National Fruitcake Day (Dec. 27).
Congratulations go out to …
Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, who completed his State Park Bucket List challenge, having officially visited all 75 Maryland Park Service properties following his October visit to St. Clement’s Island State Park.
Recipe of the Week
Baked Ham with Redskin Potatoes and Broccoli
Serves 4
By Ellynne Davis
Ingredients
1 2-pound pre-sliced boneless ham in natural juices (I used Appleton ham from Aldi’s)
4 medium-size Redskin potatoes, skin left on, cut in chunks
2 cups broccoli florets
½ cup strawberry jam (or your favorite jam)
Olive oil, a few tablespoons
2 tablespoons butter
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place ham in a small casserole dish sprayed with PAM. Spread jam over ham and cover with aluminum foil. Turn oven down to 325 degrees and bake for about 1 hour.
Place cut-up potatoes and broccoli on a baking sheet sprayed with PAM and drizzle with olive oil and cut-up butter. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake alongside ham. When the ham is removed, allow it to ‘rest’ before slicing. Turn oven up to 425 degrees to allow vegetables to cook until tender.