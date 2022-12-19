The Maryland Department of Natural Resources fishing report notes that water temperatures are now in the mid-40s, most fish in the Chesapeake Bay fish are now in their winter holding areas.

The lower Potomac River is open for striped bass through Dec. 31, though all fish must measure at least 20 inches in length. All other Maryland and Virginia waters of the Chesapeake are closed and only catch-and-release fishing for striped bass is allowed.