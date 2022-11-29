Diane Harris, the president of Feral Cat Rescue, reports that the organization has had another successful year.
A total of 250 cats were taken into the foster system and close to 200 have found homes.
Please consider helping with fostering, adoption events or trapping. More could be done if there were more volunteers. If you cannot donate your time, please consider a monetary gift. Donations can be mailed to Feral Cat Rescue, P.O. Box 623, Great Mills, Md., 20634 or go to www.feralcatrescuemd.org and click Donation.
My husband, Jim, and I adopted two kittens from Feral Cat Rescue in 2013 and AbbyTabby and PattyCatty changed our lives for the better. We already had four male cats when we adopted them. I am happy to say that they have grown up to be adorable, loving pets (with lots of cattitude).
Blowing out candles for …
Joyce Judd (Dec. 4), former St. Mary’s County Commissioner Larry Jarboe (Dec. 6), Lois Stephenson (Dec. 8) and St. Mary’s County Board of Education member James Davis (Dec. 9).
Be ready to turn the pages
A book sale The Friends of the St. Mary’s County Libraries has announced that the annual winter book sale will be held Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Leonardtown branch. Here is a perfect opportunity to find many beautiful books, which are great as gifts and just on time for the holidays. Member check-in and sign-up begins at 9 a.m. and members-only hours are 10 a.m. to noon and open to the public from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information, go to www.folstmarys.com.
If you join or renew now, your membership will be good for all of 2023, including early access to the Spring 2023 Book Sale.
Lights! Camera! Christmas!
Annmarie Garden in Lights event runs 5 to 9 p.m. most nights through Jan. 1.
This twinkling wonderland will transport you to an enchanted world full of glowing light sculptures.
Discover magical creatures, musical holiday scenes, deep-sea treasures, sparkling trees, and much more. There will be dazzling delights and fun photo opportunities around every corner, plus great shopping, food trucks, holiday exhibits and more! Advance tickets are required.
The Annmarie Holiday Market will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
Admission to the market, which will feature more than 50 vendors, is free.
The outdoor holiday wreath-waking party will be held the same day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and registration is required.
Annmarie Santa Sundays are scheduled for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 4, 11, and 18, while the holiday train display runs through Dec. 14.
Advance tickets are required for the Garden in Lights.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is located at 13470 Dowell Road in Solomons.
For more information, email info@annmariegarden.org.
Museum hosts trains, dolls
Don’t miss the opening of the St. Clement’s Island Museum Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit that will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Free admission.
There will be children’s activities, music, refreshments and more. Get a jump on holiday shopping with a wide variety of unique and local items at the museum store.
The exhibit is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Jan. 1, and is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Regular admission is $3, $2 for seniors and military, free for ages 5 and under.
The skinny on the scales
According to the Mary land Department of Natural Resources, the Lower Potomac River continues to be a favorite location for striped bass. The area of Cove Point to Point No Point has been holding good numbers of striped bass in water approximately 35 feet deep. The Lower Patuxent River from the Route 4 Bridge out to Cedar Point has been a good place to jig or troll along the channel edges.
Recipe of the Week
Tangerine Cake
By Ellynne Davis
Serves 10 to 12
Ingredients
1 15.25-ounce package Butter Golden Cake mix (I used Duncan Hines), prepared according to package directions with ¾ cup milk (instead of water), three large eggs and sevens tablespoons of melted butter
6 to 8 small tangerines, peeled and sliced horizontally in thirds
Directions: Spray a 13-inch-by-9-inch baking dish with PAM cooking spray. Blend the cake mix, milk, eggs and melted butter with a hand mixer in a large bowl on low for 30 seconds, then at medium speed for four minutes. Set the batter aside. Spread prepared tangerines out on the bottom of the baking dish. Pour batter over the tangerines. Bake about 35 minutes, or until knife or toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
To serve: Cut cake into individual pieces flipping each piece over onto plates so tangerines are on top.
Optional icing: Mix a few tablespoons of tangerine juice with a tablespoon of grated tangerine zest and a few tablespoons of butter. Add two tablespoons Maryland Bourbon Cream (from Tobacco Barn Distillery). Warm in microwave then drizzle over cake.
Please continue to send your news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you.