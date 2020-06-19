Today marks Juneteenth celebration

Today, June 19, is known as Juneteenth, an American celebration commemorating June 19, 1865. On that date, Union General Granger read federal orders in Galveston, Texas, stating that all previously enslaved people in that state were free, marking the emancipation of the last remaining enslaved African Americans in the Confederacy.
Here is an important historical note: The Emancipation Proclamation issued by President Abraham Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863, did not free slaves in Maryland — or in any of the northern states — because Maryland was not part of the Confederacy. Slavery in Maryland did not officially end until Nov. 1, 1864, with the adoption of a new state constitution.
(Sources for this information included Google.com and “Whispers From the Colonial Past,” by EB Davis and Joyce Judd.)
Summer sunset-watching recipes of the week
This week, BTR features two reader-submitted recipes that complement each other — the baked salmon entrée pairs perfectly with the side dish of fresh asparagus.
Last week’s food section in The Washington Post listed recipes for salmon and asparagus. Today, I’m offering gourmet recipes for both those dishes, with an international flair.
The salmon recipe is sent from a California reader who modestly requested to remain anonymous but who shares initials with the abbreviation of our glorious state of Maryland. He does not have a favorite sunset-watching spot as he prefers to take an evening nap. The accompanying caramelized asparagus recipe is the second submission to BTR from Henry Thedens of Hamburg, Germany.
M.D.’s Seasoned Salmon
Serves 4
Ingredients
1 to 1½ pounds fresh salmon fillet, or 4 small individual salmon steaks. (Note: salmon steaks have pin bones in them which should be removed after cooking if the steak is for a child)
Canola or olive oil
½ cup Panko crumbs
4 tablespoons butter
1 to 2 teaspoons lemon pepper, or to taste
Garnishes: fresh lemon slices, and salt and pepper (to taste)
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking pan with aluminum foil and coat with a small amount (2 — 3 tablespoons) of oil — just enough so that the fish won’t stick.
Place salmon on the oiled foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove pan from oven, and raise oven shelf to below the broiler; turn on the broiler. Sprinkle panko crumbs on top of baked fish, then top with butter pats and lemon pepper. When the broiler is hot, place the seasoned fish under the broiler and cook just until the panko is lightly browned (be sure not to leave the fish under the broiler too long or it will dry out). Garnish with lemon slices and salt and pepper. Serve with hot noodles or rice and caramelized asparagus (recipe follows).
Caramelized Asparagus
By Henry Thedens
Serves: 4
Ingredients
¾ lb. fresh asparagus, ends trimmed, and cut into 3- or 4-inch long pieces (or you may use frozen asparagus)
2 tablespoons butter, plus 2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons water, plus 2 tablespoons water
1 cup sugar
Splash of white wine (Henry recommends a cool, white wine from New Zealand; be sure to drink the wine with dinner, too)
Directions: Place cut up asparagus in an 8- or 9-inch baking pan with 2 tablespoons butter and 2 tablespoons water. Bake in pre-heated 350 degree oven for 15 minutes or just until pieces are tender. When the asparagus is almost cooked, place sugar, 2 tablespoons water and 2 tablespoons. butter in a clear microwave proof dish and cook in microwave on high 5 — 6 minutes until sugar dissolves. Immediately remove asparagus from oven, pour caramelized sugar over the top and add a splash of wine. Stir to coat asparagus with the sauce and serve right away with the salmon.
(Note: Caramelization occurs when sugar is heated until it changes color, taste and composition. Caramel turns bitter as its color darkens while cooking so be sure to remove it from the microwave when it has turned just a shade lighter than the desired color. Caramel will also thicken and harden as it cools.)
Henry’s favorite spot for sunset watching is from his balcony where he is able to view the sun setting over the rooftops of Hamburg. His recipe for Eggnog Liqueur Cake was featured in the May 8 issue of BTR.
Thank you to M.D. and to Herr Thedens.
Please continue to send your news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you.