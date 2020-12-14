Even though those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summertime seem a long way off in a galaxy far, far away at this moment, the Town Creek Pool Brick Campaign is underway to help raise funds to repair and re-open the pool.
The 50-year-old plumbing has failed to meet current standards; the community of Town Creek was developed long before Home Owner Associations came into vogue and lacks a revenue stream to fund the necessary repairs.
The pool has been supported by voluntary dues paid by members throughout St. Mary’s County. The goal is to raise $115,000.
The bricks will replace the gravel between the deck and the grass and will become a walkway into the pool.
Bricks range in price from $15 for a souvenir brick, $25 for a 3-inch-by-3-0inch brick with up to six lines of engraving and $300 for an 8-inch-by-8-inch complete with the logo. Won’t you help with this worthy cause?
Bricks can be ordered at www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/towncreekpool, or checks may be sent to Town Creek Recreation, Inc., P.O. Box 851, California, Md. 20619.
For more information, call Cyndy Cartwright at 240-298-0861.
Birthday wishes
Happy 250th birthday to German composer and pianist Ludwig von Beethoven, who was born December 16, 1770.
Wondering what it’s worth? Wonder no more.
Could you have a hidden treasure in your attic or china cabinet? Find out by calling to make an appointment with expert appraisers during the Appraiser Fair at St. Clement’s Island Museum 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.
Walk-ups will be permitted, but are not guaranteed an appointment.
The museum is located at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Coltons Point.
For more information, contact the museum at 240-587-0403 or 301-769-2222, or go to www Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Time to practice catch and release for rockfish
The 2020 recreational striped bass season closed Dec. 10 for the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay so anglers must practice catch and release. In the tidal Potomac River, anglers may catch and keep two striped bass — minimum 20 inches in length — through Thursday, Dec. 31.
St. Mary’s County R&P ongoing events
• Holiday Rec-tivity Bags, which offer an assortment of activities and crafts for ages 5 to 12.
• The Holidays at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum event, which runs through Sunday, Jan. 3, has new exhibits and holiday decorating.
• The Annual St. Clement’s Island Museum Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit.
• The Old Jail Museum, St. Clements Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum are operating at winter hours, which is noon to 5 p.m. each day through Wednesday March 24.
For more information, go to www.stmarysmd.com/recreate.
Recipe of the Week
Baby Jesus Birthday Cake
By: Ellynne Davis
Yield: 2 layer or 1-13-inch sheet cake
Sometimes we get so wrapped up in the holiday season that we forget we’re actually celebrating someone’s birthday! Here is a twist on an old family recipe…
Ingredients
1 stick butter
1 cup eggnog
3 eggs
2 cups sugar
2 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon peppermint flavoring
1 can cream cheese icing
1 to 2 cups shredded coconut
Directions: Heat butter and eggnog in a 2-cup Pyrex measuring pitcher in a microwave oven just until the butter melts (60 to 90 seconds). Beat eggs with the sugar and add baking powder and flavoring. Alternate adding flour and eggnog mixture a little add a time, mixing well after each addition, and ending with the eggnog. Pour batter into two small pans or into one larger pan (13-inch-by-9-inch or Bundt pan) and bake 35 to 40 minutes or until the top of the batter is golden brown and a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Do not over bake. Cool cake, then top with frosting and coconut. Decorate as desired (I use vintage Nativity figurines.)
Please send your news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you!