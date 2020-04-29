Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland opens COVID-19 resource site

In the wake of COVID-19, the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland recently launched a set of COVID-19 resources and updates on its website related to employment and businesses.
These pages provide the region with a collection of the latest county, regional, state and federal information, according to a release from the agency.
The council’s JobSource, part of their Workforce Development Division, created a COVID-19 employment questions form for those in Southern Maryland who have employment-related questions. Once the form is submitted, a JobSource career counselor will be in contact within 48 hours.
The form, which will be updated weekly, also includes Southern Maryland businesses that are currently hiring and unemployment insurance FAQs issued by the Maryland Department of Labor. Find the form at https://tccsmd.org/covid-19-employment-questions/.
“This is a time of uncertainty for all of us, but we’re determined to serve the people and communities of southern Maryland to our fullest abilities,” John Hartline, TCCSMD executive director, said in the release. “We’re working diligently to create, interpret and share necessary resources to the region throughout our website and social media channels.”
In addition to the form, the new section includes links to resources pertaining to small businesses, unemployment, essential businesses, mental health and veterans affairs. County updates and updates from TCCSMD divisions can also be found on the site.
For more information on what the council is doing, see the COVID-19 resources and updates online at www.tccsmd.org/covid-19.
Downloaded books are big hits during pandemic
As Southern Marylanders practice social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, they are catching up on their reading lists and taking advantage of digital books offered through their public libraries, according to a release from Southern Maryland Regional Library Association. The region’s top 10 downloaded books include memoirs, an older fantasy favorite and recent bestselling novels.
The top 10 books downloaded from Southern Maryland public libraries since March 16 are, starting with No. 1: “Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic: A Comedian’s Guide to Life on the Spectrum” by Michael McCreary; “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling; “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens; “Becoming” by Michelle Obama; “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover; “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty; “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci; “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng; and “Twisted Twenty-Six” by Janet Evanovich. The 10th most popular book title was a tie, with “Blue Moon: A Jack Reacher Novel” by Lee Child and “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes.
Libraries recently increased access to e-books, audiobooks, streaming movies, TV shows and more through a boost in funding from the regional library association.
Also, to help regional customers, the local library systems, including St. Mary’s County Library, have increased the number of digital items that can be checked out at one time, delayed the due dates of materials and extended renewals of library cards.
To learn more about library services, visit www.stmalib.org.
Kids can enter tweaked playwriting festival
The 15th annual Kids’ Playwriting Festival hosted by Twin Beach Players will go on, but with a different format this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. While the usual live performances are not possible, an online reading of the shows may be held, and the six top playwrights will be recognized.
Any school age age child in Maryland may enter. Entries must be postmarked by May 31, and winners will be announced no later than July 15. The six winning playwrights will receive $100 awards. All that enter receive a congratulatory certificate and coin.
Each play will be read by at least three judges, and prizes will be awarded on the basis of imagination and human values, as well as play writing skill. The age and grade of the playwright will be taken into consideration by the judges.
For the complete rules, visit www.twinbeachplayers.org.
Online help offered to gardeners and farmers
Food shortages and social distancing in grocery stores have caused agriculture and local food sources to be at the forefront of the public’s mind, according to a release from University of Maryland Extension. The extension service for more than a century has been serving the needs of Maryland’s farm families and home gardeners, and during this pandemic, extension is committed to providing the same quality education as always through virtual and online formats.
The extension services is offering a variety of online workshops on topics such as vegetable and fruit gardening, Master Gardner tutorials, food preservation, farm management, financial resources and more. Check out some of the innovative new teaching methods and tools developed and offered by extension agents to help farmers and gardeners. All of these programs are free and open to everyone.
For more information, visit extension.umd.edu.
Car show postponed
The East Coast Drifters Car Show planned for this Sunday, May 3, a the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge will be postponed. There is no new date for the car show yet. For more information, call 301-266-9705 or 301-751-5602 or visit the show’s webpage at www.facebook.com/eastcoast.drifters.
In addition, the 2020 Cruisin Southern Maryland ride that was planned for later in May has been canceled. Visit www.CruisinSOMD.com.
Chopticon’s 50-year class reunion rescheduled
In light of the current coronavirus pandemic, the Chopticon High School 50-year reunion planned for June 6 has been rescheduled to Sept. 25 at Olde Breton Inn in Leonardtown. Check the Chopticon High School Class of 1970 Facebook page for more details and updates.
Law event canceled
Due to continued COVID-19 emergency public closures, Law Day, originally scheduled for Friday, May 1, at all three senior activity centers, has been canceled. Individuals already registered for this event to meet with a lawyer will be contacted by phone.
In addition, the annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, initially scheduled for May 12, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 11 a.m. at the 5 South Event Center in Callaway to honor the officers of the year and local law enforcement agencies this summer. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or email sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com.
Soup kitchen now offers pop-up pantries
St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen in Lexington Park is distributing take-and-go meals, one meal per person, between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays.
The soup kitchen also has bagged lunch distribution sites on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with pop-up pantries on Wednesdays between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the parking lots at Ridge Dollar General, Chief’s in Tall Timbers, April’s Pools in Charlotte Hall and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bushwood. Call 301-863-5700.
The St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services has launched a food hotline for residents needing food supply assistance at 240-895-7000.
Schools offer daily meals
Breakfast, lunch, supper and snacks will continue to be available for free to any children in St. Mary’s at four school sites. Community members can drive up and receive all meals for the day conveniently packed in one grab-and-go bag for children 18 years and younger on Mondays through Fridays, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Leonardtown Elementary, Lexington Park Elementary, Greenview Knolls Elementary and Margaret Brent Middle. Email foodservices@smcps.org.
Taxes not due until July 15
Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) announced Monday that taxpayer services call center agents will no longer be staffing the phone lines as of the close of business March 23. Taxpayers can still email tax questions to taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov. Response times may be affected as limited staff will be focused on processing tax returns and issuing refunds.
The federal government announced there would be a 90-day extension of the April 15 deadline for federal income tax payments, and Maryland followed suit. No interest or penalty for late payments will be imposed if 2019 tax payments are made by July 15. Taxpayers who take advantage of the federal extension to file their return will be automatically granted an extension on their Maryland tax filings.
Free call program will check in on seniors
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services recently announced a program through the Maryland Department of Aging called Maryland Senior Call Check, a free telephone service to check on older residents. This service will place an automated daily call to the participant at a regularly scheduled time. If the call is not picked up after three attempts, the service will call an alternate person on the senior citizen’s behalf to check in. If the alternate does not pick up or there is alternate, local authorities will be contacted to perform a wellness check.
For more information, call 1-866-50-CHECK (1-866-502-0560) or register online at www.aging.maryland.gov.
Call center open for coronavirus information
The St. Mary’s health department has opened a call center for residents seeking information about the pandemic. Community members can call 301-475-4911 Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to speak with health department staff, obtain information about the disease or get their questions answered. Language interpretation services are available during hotline operational hours for Spanish and other languages. More information is available at www.smchd.org/coronavirus.
Report fishing, hunting violations
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police is cracking down on the illegal killing of fish and wildlife through a partnership with Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers. Citizens can relay information anonymously to dispatchers, who will alert the nearest patrol officer. If the tip leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspected poacher, the Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers board of directors may issue a reward.
To contact Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers, citizens can call or text 443-433-4112, email mwc.dnr@maryland.gov or report violations using the department’s free mobile app.