Hello everyone.
There will be a trivia night at Quade’s Store in the 7th District on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the 7th District Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary. Store gift certificates will go to the top team. Cost is a donation of $5 per person. There will be cold drinks, food and great fun, as well as post-trivia music with karaoke by DJ Pete.
The area was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of a truly fine St. Mary’s County resident, Karen Ann “Kay” Owens of Hollywood, who passed away recently at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Kay was born on Dec. 8, 1953, in Leonardtown to Robert Lee Owens and the late Marian Elizabeth (Greenwell) Owens. She lived all her life in St. Mary’s, and was a graduate of Great Mills High School. She worked at Patuxent River Naval Air Station, and was very busy volunteering her spare time to the community as a longtime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.
She was also past president of the St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered at the hospital’s gift shop. She could always be found giving back to her community. She was a choir member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and St. Francis Xavier Church for well over 30 years. Kay also had many hobbies, such as cross-stitching beautiful pieces of art and creating handmade cards. Kay will be truly missed by everyone she came in contact with.
Deepest sympathy is extended to her father, Robert Lee Owens, her sister, Robbie Rubala of North Carolina, her sister, Connie Phillips of Frederick, sister Becky Owens Wathen of St. Inigoes, and brother Bradley Owens of Lexington Park, as well as her many nieces, nephews. The family has requested that memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 361, Leoanrdtown, MD 20650.
There will be a kids bingo on March 22 at the Ridge firehouse. Doors will open at noon and bingo will start at 1 p.m. This is for children ages 5 to 14. Cost is $20 for one book with 20 games per child. Additional specials may be purchased for $1 each. All prizes will be $25 gift cards to kid-friendly stores. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Children must be accompanied by an adult, who cannot play. There will be a 50/50 raffle for adults only. All proceeds will benefit the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.
There will be an indoor yard sale on March 21 from 7 a.m. to noon at the 7th District Volunteer Rescue Squad annex building, located on 21506 Colton Point Road. Table rentals available inside for $20 and outside for $10. For more information or to donate items, call Trisha at 301-769-3214.
On Saturday, Feb. 29, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania Department of Anthropology will give a presentation titled “Chesapeake DNA Study: Project Update and DNA Testing Results.” The presentation, which will begin at 2 p.m. at the College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown campus, is part of a research project undertaken in collaboration with the St. Mary’s County Historical Society involving 124 current and past county residents. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Peter LaPorte, executive director of the St. Mary’s historical society, at 301-475-2467.
We would like to wish Mikel Burke of Lexington Park, who is celebrating his big day today, a very happy birthday. My husband, Don, and I hope you have a wonderful day and a happy and healthy year ahead.
The Ridge Knights of Columbus will be holding its next delicious fried chicken dinner on Sunday, March 8, at the hall in Ridge located at the intersection of routes 5 and 235. Dinners will be sold from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to eat in, and until 5 p.m. for carryouts. On the menu will be one-half of a fried chicken, potatoes, vegetables, cole slaw and roll. Cost is $12. They will also have a baked goods table. Call 301-872-4641 for more information. Be sure to get there early as they sometimes sell out.
Father Andrew White School in Leonardtown has bingo every Friday evening. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and early birds start at 6:30 p.m. They have a very large jackpot to be won. They will be selling food and beverages, too. For more information, call 240-434-5531.
The Ridge Knights of Columbus will be holding the next monthly bingo at the hall on Saturday, March 21. Doors will open at 5:30 pm. and bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. They will have hot dogs, pizza, chips, soda and desserts for sale. They will also have pull tabs and door prizes in addition to a large jackpot.
The Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad will be holding its next pitch card party on Friday, March 20, at the squad building. For more information, contact Bonnie Lemonds at bonnielemonds@hotmail.com or call 301-247-8397.
St. John’s School in Hollywood holds bingo every Sunday evening at the school’s Harris center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo starts at 6 p.m. to benefit the school.
Well, that’s about it for this week, friends. Please continue sending signed news by addressing it to Audrey Ridgell, P.O. Box 457, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Thank you for your news, and do have a good week. Bye bye, for now.