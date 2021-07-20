To date, I have not heard from a single reader who was brave enough to try my cicada recipe as suggested in the Brood X Tempura poem which ran in this column on July 9. In some cultures these critters would be considered a delicacy and enterprising chefs would probably have planned ahead and stored up a freezer’s worth of them — an ample supply to last for the next 17 years.
I did, however, hear a delightful response to my poem from Beth Domingue who thought it would be yucky to eat a bug:
If you mix cicAHda
With my tomAYto
Even with avocAHdo
I don’t like cicAYdas.
CicAYda, cicAHda,
TomAYto, avocAHdo,
I’ll call the whole thing off!
(Once again, with apologies to George and Ira Gershwin!)
Thank you, Beth, for your witty verse.
MD Department of Natural Resources
The recreational striped bass season was closed from July 16 until 11:59 p.m. July 21 in the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries. During this closure, anglers were prohibited from targeting striped bass including catch-and-release fish. White perch, blue catfish and channel catfish, and other species are now running. Also, Spanish mackerel are beginning to show up in the Lower Bay along with the opportunity of cobia fishing. White perch and spot offer bottom fishing in the lower Patuxent River, and the St. Mary’s River. Recreational crabbing is still a challenge but more small crabs are showing up on trotlines and in collapsible crab traps. Visit news.maryland.gov/dnr/ for more information.
Summertime cruises at the Leonardtown Wharf
Experience Breton Bay, St. Clement’s Island and scenic waterways of St. Mary’s County with Captain Phil aboard the Lisa S. – a 48-foot vintage Chesapeake Bay charter boat. Two-hour cruises depart most July weekends from the Leonardtown Wharf Park. Pack your favorite snacks and beverages, or purchase carry-out or carry-on specials. Advanced tickets are encouraged but walkups are welcomed if space allows. Visit visitstmarysmd.com.
National Lighthouse Weekend coming soon
Plan to visit Piney Point for a free Open House weekend in recognition of National Lighthouse Day. Enjoy tours of the Museum, the Potomac River Maritime Exhibit, and the Lighthouse tower and grounds Aug. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, you may call 301-994-1471 or visit Facebook.com/1836Light.
Recipe of the week
Shrimp salad
By Barbara Lovelace of Lovettsville, Va.
Ingredients
(Serves 4)
1 pound shrimp (fresh or frozen), cooked, peeled and deveined
2-3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
½ cup celery, chopped
1 tablespoon red onion, minced
½ cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 and ½ tablespoons fresh dill, chopped (Note: fresh is preferable)
Directions: Sprinkle shrimp with the lemon juice and toss gently with remaining ingredients. (Ingredient quantities may be adjusted, to taste.) Chill, then serve.
Barbara says that this salad may be served as-is, or it may be served in a variety of presentations.
Here are some of her favorite tips: Spoon the salad into a Romaine or butter lettuce leaf; serve the salad with a side of buttery crackers; add the salad to a toasted and buttered roll with some leaf lettuce; top a half of an avocado (seed removed) with the salad; add 5 ounces of your favorite cooked short pasta to make a pasta salad; spoon tiny amounts of salad onto cucumber slices for a party hors d’oeuvre; fill cooked puff pastry shells with the salad; and hollow out a red, ripe tomato and fill it with the shrimp salad.
I thought of a Southern Maryland twist on this recipe: simply add a teaspoon or so of either Old Bay Seasoning or J.O.’s Seafood Seasoning for a perfect Land-of-Pleasant-Living flavor.
Barbara and her husband, Bob, enjoy living in Lovettsville, a town she describes as “pretty cute.”
Barbara is also an author. Her recently published novel, "A Dream Transformed, Stella’s Story," is in the genre of Christian historical fiction and introduces 17-year-old Stella Manning. Stella knows her life’s purpose — to perform the dramatic spoken art of elocution on the stage. Her own dream, however, is shattered and pushed aside by her father’s dream. The exciting and vibrant world of 19th-century elocution – a performance art form now vanished – comes to life in Stella’s search for her dream. Her journey will lead either to love and a growing faith, or to a deadly fate. For digital and print versions check out online booksellers. Barbara also offers to visit your book club for a special presentation and to sign copies of her book.
Thank you, Barbara for sharing your wonderfully versatile recipe and for the information about your book.
Please continue to send your news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you.