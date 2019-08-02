Vanishing act

“I will make Mommy . . . disappear!”
With a flick of an unsharpened pencil, Oliver is now running around the house casting his “magic spells” on anything and everything. Blankets? Shoes? His little sister? (OK, definitely his little sister.) Poof!
Since a local magician’s entertaining visit to the kids’ daycare on Tuesday, Ollie has been chattering nonstop about the “ba-gician” who performed for an excited group of preschoolers. Hadley’s teacher informed me that Oliver actually volunteered as an assistant, which explains his stories about being up on stage. He is my son, after all.
I was as pumped to hear about the ba-gician as my son was to tell me about him. I understand now what my parents have described as our funny dinner table conversations: the rollicking recaps of our days that served as the backdrop to many a helping of macaroni and cheese.
Ollie isn’t always forthcoming with information; more than once already we’ve asked what he did in school and received the requisite “nothing” — a response I didn’t expect until middle school. But on Tuesday, at least, he was buzzing with tales from the “big room.” And I was his captive audience.
I was a dramatic child who became a dramatic adult. I don’t think I’m gratuitously ridiculous (and if you beg to differ, don’t tell me), though I am colorful. I spent my high school years doing theatre, and that acting bug is still lurking around in there.
As a tired thirty-something, I don’t have many opportunities to flex my acting muscles these days. Gone are the afternoons spent running lines and stepping into others’ lives. While I still walk around with a face that speaks long before my mouth ever does, I’m generally just . . . myself. Frizzy-haired, coffee-chugging and all.
Tuesday was a chance to step back in time and play pretend again. As Ollie ran around casting “magic spells,” my husband and I had the same silly thought: we could make Ollie disappear. Or think he had, anyway.
Do you remember that viral “invisible kid” prank from recent years? A parent convinces their kid they’ve vanished by previously taking a photo of, say, an empty armchair, casting a “spell” with their child in that chair, then showing them the first photo as “proof” that they’re now invisible? I’m explaining it poorly, but it’s a silly trend that’s all over YouTube.
I realize that, especially taken too far, this could be traumatic for children. We wouldn’t have done it if we thought it would really bother Oliver. In his silly mood, I guessed he would find it funny — and he could not stop giggling about his supposed new “superpower.”
I pretended I couldn’t see him, and this made Oliver laugh harder. I worked hard to keep my face neutral as we “searched” and he danced around us, hopping over pillows strewn as part of a recent fort. We claimed to be able to hear him, so Ollie narrated the entire scene for us. His stories about his adventures while “invisible” were my favorite part.
Hearing these tales in my son’s little voice is such an unexpected delight. Though we have our challenging days (many, in fact), I’m trying to focus more on the positives as a parent rather than the exhausting details and bad interactions that keep me up at night.
Oliver is testing out his storytelling chops — and encouraging his little sister to do the same. Already Hadley has answers to basic questions that make us all giggle. “Did you see your friends today, Hadley?” I ask, and my daughter wrinkles her nose in delight.
“I saw Elmo!” she shouts. “I saw Cookie!”
Ollie spurs her on, asking for more impossible details until they’re both doubled over in laughter. It’s these moments of sibling bonhomie that make me feel like we’ve turned a corner. Maybe we won’t start and end each day with an all-out brawl for the toy rocket ship or last of the fruit snacks?
Eh, well. I’m trying to stay in the moment, too. For this week, at least, we’ve all been united in our goofiness at making one another vanish. Oliver has moved on to other magic tricks, too, like making my favorite lip balm “disappear.”
Still working on the spell to bring that one back. I won’t hold my breath.
Twitter: @rightmeg