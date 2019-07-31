Hello everyone.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department is having its vendor show on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the firehouse social hall. There will be more than 30 independent consultant vendors participating, including Tupperware, Color Street, Mary Kay, Thirty-one, Usborne Books, Hayward Gourmet and others. There will be free admission and parking. Refreshments will be for sale by the auxiliary, and they will have an ATM on site. For more information, contact Leone Gatton at vendorshow@hvfd7.com.
Here’s a date to be sure to mark on your calendar: Sunday, Aug. 11. That’s the date for the Forget-Me-Not Brunch, along with the silent auction and antique car show being held in memory of Matt Blair and others who have fought Alzheimer’s Disease. The event will be held at Olde Breton Inn in Leonardtown. The brunch and auction will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check-in for the car show begins at 8:30 a.m. and it will be held through 2 p.m. Cost for the brunch is $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Car show entrance fee is $25, and includes brunch. Please RSVP to Susan by calling 240-298-3122 or emailing alzbrunch@gmail.com.
I would like to wish a very happy birthday to a long-time friend, Joseph “Guy” Tippett Sr. of Mechanicsville, who will be celebrating his special day on Aug. 1. Guy ad I lived as neighbors in Loveville most of our lives growing up; he and his family were wonderful neighbors and Guy and I still remain good friends after all these years. Guy, I hope you have a wonderful birthday and I wish you many more blessed with much good health and happiness.
Here is a bit of a long-range date for you to mark on your calendars: The Ridge Volunteer Fire Department normally holds its carnival in August. However, this year it will be held in September over two weeks: Sept. 5 to 8 and Sept. 12 to 15, beginning at 7 p.m. each of those days.
There will be a pitch card party on Friday, Aug. 2, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Ridge. Beginners are welcome. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and game begin at 7:30 p.m. This is being sponsored by the Ridge Lions Club. Entrance fee is $10 per person and includes one sandwich, chips, soda, coffee, tea, dessert and a night of fun with friends, family and neighbors. Additional food will be available for sale. And, don’t forget, everyone goes home with a prize. For more information, contact Bobbie Bell at 301-872-5114 or Terri Kaftan at 240-538-2818. Come out and help the Lions Club continue to serve those less fortunate in the community.
There will be a summertime bingo on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Mother Catherine Academy in Helen. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and early bird games start at 6:30 p.m. Admission for this special bingo is $20, and regular games will pay $200 and specials will pay $300. Sunrise or sunset wins get $1,000. Everyone will receive a free goofy pen. For more information, call 240-538-5244 or 301-884-3165.
The area was deeply saddened recently to learn of the loss of Tammy Lynn Guy, who passed away after being ill from a brain tumor. My deepest sympathy is extended to her parents, Betty Guy and Charles and Cindy Guy. Sympathy is also extended to her husband, Billy Nichols and her beautiful twins, as well as to her siblings, nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. Tammy is going to be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was truly a fine lady.
Well, that’s about it for this week, friends. Continue sending signed news by addressing it to Audrey Ridgell, P.O. Box 457, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Thank you for your news, and do have a good week. Bye bye, for now.