The St. Mary’s County Library has recently expanded its technology, offering customers a chance to tryout cutting edge instruments including 3D printers and virtual reality headsets.
The library has two 3D printers, 3D pens, three Cricut Makers and two Oculus Rift S, all through a donation from the Friends of the St. Mary’s County Library
“In a recent community survey, we saw lots of interest in providing new technology for County residents to discover and learn from,” Michael Blackwell, library director, said in a release. “We’re grateful to our Friends for the funding that has made it possible.”
The two 3D printers are Prusa I3 MK3S printers that use PLA filament. The library provides several colors of filament including black, white, transparent, blue, red and yellow. The public is welcome to submit designs for print via the library’s website at www.stmalib.org. The 3D printing is provided free of charge, though the Library asks for a donation to purchase filament and keep the service going.
In addition, the library will also be occasionally holding classes to introduce 3D printing and learn basic design principles. The first printer is already set up at the Leonardtown branch, and the second will soon be available to watch and submit designs for at Lexington Park branch. The library also purchased ten 3D pens, which extrude heated plastic from the nozzle to create items.
We have already seen great interest in the soft launch of the 3D printing service at Leonardtown library,” Laura Boonchaisri, marketing and communications coordinator, said in the release. “Customers love to come in and see what’s printing.”
And, a Cricut Maker machines, which can cut hundreds of materials quickly and accurately, from the most delicate fabric and paper to mat board and leather, will be available for the public’s use by appointments sometime later this year at each of the library’s three branches. Those interested can sign up for a class later this fall at the Leonardtown library to become certified as a Cricut user.
“The Cricut is a machine often used for small businesses or crafters that is a bit cost prohibitive for an individual to purchase,” Boonchaisri said. “We hope having one available to use at the library will be a helpful and popular option.”
The Oculus Rift S is company’s most advanced PC-powered virtual reality headset. Watch for opportunities to try the new devices at various library events, and experience space exploration, games such as Beat Saber and Job Simulator, dinosaur encounters, stories, world travel and more.
Ridge carnival opens up tomorrow night
The Ridge Volunteer Fire Department carnival opens tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 5, and continues through the weekend for its first of two weeks of fun and excitement.
For years the Ridge carnival was always held in the first two weeks in August. This summer, however, the carnival was postponed to the first two weeks in September.
Mike Ridgell, chair of the carnival, said back in July that the company that had supplied the rides for the carnival, M&M Amusements, had gone out of business earlier this year. He was able to secure Snyder’s Amusements, which owns and operates the rides used at Little Flower School’s Spring Festival held annually at the St. Mary’s fairgrounds.
And, of course, it will still feature all the great food, rides, nightly prizes and games, including, of course, bingo, that draw large nightly crowds every year.
The time of the Ridge carnival this year has been moved up slightly, in part to accommodate students who will be in school during the weekdays. It will now run from 6 to 10 p.m. each night from Thursday, Sept. 5, through Sunday, Sept. 8, and from Thursday, Sept. 12, to Sunday, Sept. 15.
For more information, visit www.ridgevfd.org.
Run this Saturday to honor patriots
The annual Little Flower School Patriot Day 5K will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the school in Great Mills. There will be a 5K road race and a one mile kids run. Cost is $30, or $20 for students. Military, firefighters, police officers, and emergency medical technicians can register for free. Cost of kids one-mile run is $10. For more information or to register, visit www.patriotday5k.org.
Take a sunset cruise
Climb aboard the Wm. B. Tennison for a 90-minute Sunset Supper Cruise through history, followed by a light supper, on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Calvert Marine Museum. Tickets are $50 per person. Reserve a spot by visiting bit.ly/WmBTennisonCruises.
A museum educator and historian will share fascinating facts about Solomons, the WWII Amphibious Training Base and the area’s rich tradition of boat building. While enjoying appetizers, see old steamboat wharfs and hear about the important role they played in town life. View historic homes and landmarks, and discover where heroic battles were fought, submarines sunk, lighthouses lit and the “Ghost Fleet” was docked. Guests are invited to bring their own libations. For more information, call 410-326-2042, ext. 41, or email Melissa.McCormick@calvertcountymd.gov.
Camera club to meet
The St. Mary’s County Camera Club will meet on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the old Patuxent Naval Air Museum (the building behind the new museum) in Lexington Park. Bring three digital images on an SD card or USB flash drive that you would like to have reviewed for suggestions to improve, or just sit back and listen. Visitors are welcome to participate for free.
The club will not meet the following week as it gears up to sponsor the photography competition a the 73rd annual St. Mary’s County Fair, which runs from Sept. 19 to 22. For entry rules to that competition and others at the fair, visit www.smcfair.somd.com.
For more information about the camera club, email at smccc1998@gmail.com or visit www.smccc.org.
Auditions for choral group are planned
The Chesapeake Choral Arts Society, under the directorship of Leroy Pressley, is looking for additional singers. There will be auditions on Monday, Sept. 9, beginning at 6:30 p.m. by appointment. Alternate dates may be arranged. Auditions will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Waldorf. No prepared piece is necessary. High school age and older singers are welcome. The chorus is especially looking for tenors and baritones/basses.
The choir meets regularly from September to June, rehearsing Monday nights at Peace Lutheran Church, and performs three different concerts throughout the season. Call Carol at 301-642-0594 for audition appointments. For more information, visit www.chesapeakechoral.com.
Church ministry for millennials planned
To Tell The Truth Ministries will present the 2019 Millennial Summit “Setting the Precedent,” on Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. at the church located at 22345 Greenview Parkway in Great Mills. Millennials from all walks of life are encouraged to attend this summit. The guest speakers will be the Rev. Andre Crouch Jr. of Garment of Praise Ministries and Brother Phil Crawford of New Vision Church. Registration is free at www.totellthetruthministries.com.
Past editions Tester available digitally
Archives from 1948 to 1962 of The Tester newspaper, which is owned by APG Media, the parent company of The Enterprise, are now available digitally through the St. Mary’s County Library on its website at http://stmalib.archivalweb.com/reelSelector.php. The library system and Naval Air Station Patuxent River also have made available the list of command histories at the base from the 1940s and 1950s.
The Navy plans to continue the digitization process to include other editions of the paper, including early dates starting in 1943 as well as later issues post-1962. Some editions not currently available online via the library’s website are available to view at the three public library branches. Anyone with access to any pre-1948 editions of The Tester is asked to contact Patrick Gordon at Pax River at 301-757-3343 or email patrick.a.gordon@navy.mil.
Rent a lighthouse
The Cove Point Lighthouse in Calvert County can be rented for three, four or seven nights. Call 410-326-2042, ext. 17.