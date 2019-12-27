Start out the new year with a healthy hike

A First Day Hike will be held at Greenwell State Park in Hollywood on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 8 a.m. The 2-mile, free family hike on the Brown Trail, led by a park ranger, will explore different areas of the park and is rated as being on “the easy side of moderate.” This trail is not stroller friendly, but dogs on leashes are welcome. Wear sturdy, closed-toed shoes or boots, and bring a mug for hot cocoa and hot apple cider. Meet at the pavilion by driving down Rosedale Manor Lane and take the first left. For more information or to RSVP, call 301-872-5688 or email pointlookout.statepark@maryland.gov and catherine.donley@maryland.gov.

There will also be a First Day Hike at Calvert Cliffs State Park on Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. This will be an easy, 3.6-mile round trip hike for families. Meet next to the bathhouse. The park is located at 10540 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby. For more information or to RSVP, call 443-975-4360.

A non-alcoholic Knights Ball will be held on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, located at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville. The dance will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and will include dinner (from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.), a 50/50 raffle and music by DJ Mean Gene. Dress to impress. Tickets are $20 per person. Tickets available at door, if not sold out. To buy tickets in advance, which is recommended, email Tim Steelman at tcsworkplace@gmail.com.