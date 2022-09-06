The Artillery of Point Lookout will begin at 9 a.m. at Historic Fort No. 3 at Point Lookout State Park on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, representing the time period of both the War of 1812 and the American Civil War.
Demonstrations and exhibits will be presented by costumed interpreters and will include living history, scheduled small arms and artillery demonstrations, and tours of the fort.
You may call 301-872-5688 for more information.
Summer sale planned later this month
The Vintage Source will hold its End-of-Summer Sale Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. And don’t miss the Second-Chance Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25, also from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. The Vintage Source is located in Compton. For more information, go to TheVintageSourceCompton.net.
News from the North End Gallery
September’s exhibit includes paintings, photography, ceramics, jewelry, fused and stained glass, silkscreen/serigraphy, fine wood works, sculptural assemblages, and a joyful room full of butterflies to celebrate the NEG’s 36th Anniversary. The Gallery has sold local art and helped artists realize their goals through its cooperative member business model in Leonardtown since 1986.
The NEG is the realization of two local artists — Sally Carter and Pat Lewis — whose vision was to showcase artists so that all would have equal say and equal responsibility to run an art gallery business. The artists repaired and remodeled a former dress shop in beautiful, downtown, historic Leonardtown, transforming it into a true gallery setting. Judith Covie Conrad purchased the building to preserve it as a Gallery.
NEG expresses its gratitude for years of support from the local government and from the St. Mary’s Arts Council, and for the efforts to create a recognized Arts District in the very heart of Leonardtown.
Artist Jeanne Norton Hammett has been quoted as saying, “The camaraderie and knowledge gained from my fellow artists at North End Gallery provided me with a launch pad to grow."
NEG is also about the people who come to see art and who may find an original one-of-a-kind treasure from art cards to hand-crafted wood sculptures to take home with them.
North End Gallery is a cooperative membership limited to just 35 juried artists in the Southern Maryland tri-county region; they staff the Gallery and run the entire operation. Themed exhibits change every month and debut on the First Fridays of each month.