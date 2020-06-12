Water taxi service to St. Clement's Island resumes

The St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point announced that water taxi services to St. Clement’s Island, located in the Potomac River, has now resumed operation. Although the museum and historic sites remain closed, the water taxi cruises to St. Clement’s Island State Park from the museum’s pier resumed as of June 6 with new safety guidelines in effect.
The water taxi will run seven days each week, leaving from the museum’s pier at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon and at 1 p.m. with mandatory return times from the island scheduled for 12:15, 1:15, 2:15 and 3:15 p.m. All cruises are now walk-ups only (no reservations) on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets may be purchased at the museum’s front desk with strict social distancing guidelines enforced. All passengers must wear a face mask inside the museum and on the boat. You may call 301-769-2222 for more information.
The man who invented auto-correct has died; most of us had not realized he’d been ill (as seen in the May 2020 issue of Reader’s Digest).
Congratulations to Lois Stephenson of Leonardtown for her award-winning creativity in the production of a 30-second PSA promoting the reduction of vehicle thefts in a contest sponsored by the Maryland State Police Vehicle Theft Prevention Public Service Announcement Competition.
Participants from CSM and from Towson University were invited to enter this annual competition and awards were presented in both video and audio categories. Lois explained that she entered the contest even though the film-making class she attended taught by CSM Professor Olaniyi Areke was only her second film course. Areke is in his fourth year as program coordinator of digital media production. In all, nine CSM digital media students were honored, including Lois, Anthony Aceto of Waldorf, Jacob Buchanan of Mechanicsville, Gabriel Chandler of Callaway, Elijah Green of Prince Frederick, Tieler King of White Plains, Jayne and Sarah Kissel of La Plata and Cole Pepin of White Plains. The MSP partners with the MD Vehicle Theft Prevention Council and the MD-DC Anti-Car Theft Committee to host this annual competition with CSM. The team of Pepin-Green received the grand prize in the video category. Congratulations everyone.
Summer sunset-watching recipes of the week
It’s time for a Venetian spritz.
This week’s recipes come to us from Patrizia Mel in beautiful Venice, Italy. Once you realize how easy it is to mix up these delicious drink specialties at home, you’ll never want to pay the high prices in fancy restaurants ever again.
Patrizia’s Bellinis
Ingredients
1 bottle of Prosecco champagne, chardonnay or any white wine
1 or 2 peaches, skin removed, sliced (or you may use 1 cup of fresh strawberries, sliced)
Directions: Put peaches (or strawberries) into the blender with one cup of the wine; mix well. Add the remaining wine, mix again then pour the liquid into a fancy carafe and serve. Salute!
Patrizia’s Venetian Spritz
Ingredients
2 parts wine
1 part Aperol
1 part seltzer water
Ice, olives, slices of orange or lemon
Directions: Mix first three ingredients together; pour over ice. Add garnishes of citrus slices and/or olives. Serve with potato chips, begeegees (shelled peanuts), French fries, or your choice of favorite cichetti (snacks). Buon appetito.
Patrizia has shared many of her wonderful recipes with me whenever I’m visiting her in Lido (the island that faces Venice proper) where she resides. She also makes her own limoncello; perhaps she will send that in for a future column.
She says her favorite place for sunset-watching is close to the lagoon. On June 5, her birthday, she sat close to the sea to look at the sunset and the sun was “just in front” of her. Happy birthday, Patrizia, and thanks for sharing your recipes with me and all of my readers.
Please continue to send your news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you.