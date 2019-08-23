If you have live or interact with young children, “Baby Shark” needs no introduction.
And if you’re out of that world, perhaps enjoying a home free of foot-crushing Lego blocks scattered like confetti, all you need to know is that “Baby Shark” is a viral song and video combination that is basically a jolt of adrenaline and joy for toddlers.
There is a dance. A mommy shark, daddy shark . . . even a grandma and grandpa shark. The entire song/experience (and oh, it is an experience) is just over a minute long.
And when your kid is obsessed with it? That minute is stretched to 10, then 20.
And then it’s time to run. Run away.
Ha! Just kidding. Totally kidding.
. . . Everything is fine.
What was I saying?
Ah, yes: “Baby Shark.” We introduced my mother- and father-in-law to Hadley’s favorite tune back in the spring, I believe, but her love of the song has reached a fever pitch since we were in New York. She now has a plush shark doll, too, and a T-shirt. (OK, yes: Spence and I bought her both of those things. It just makes her so happy!)
Breakfast time? “Baby Shark.”
Getting shoes on for school? “Baby Shark.”
Post-dinner dance party? “Baby Shark.”
Oliver, Hadley and I have been collaborating on our morning playlists. I know I recently shared our rigmarole to get to daycare each day, and music is part of that. I have, however, declared our van a shark-free zone. Some of that is practical (the song is so short, and I won’t mess with my phone to find another while driving), but it’s also just . . . personal.
As in, I can’t personally take it.
Parenthood is noisy. I never considered myself someone who is overly sensitive to sound; if anything, I prided myself on being able to think, write and work in all sorts of conditions. Having a sportswriter father, I grew up hearing his stories of cranking out game-night stories on deadline with all sorts of carrying-on around him. He encouraged me to hone my own ability to focus, saying it was a skill that would serve me well. Dad was right. (Yes, yes. Please note the date and time.)
Having my own 24/7 noisemakers at home has definitely changed my views on how much clatter I can tolerate. My niece Autumn was visiting on Monday night. I can personally tell you that the cacophony created by a 4-year-old pretending to be a dinosaur as he dumps out blocks combined with two cackling toddlers banging plastic toys together as loudly as possible . . . well, that’s it. That’s my limit.
This was after our nightly “Baby Shark” showdown, of course, so I was already feeling raw. Edgy. The song is cute (it is!), but one can only listen to so much silliness before starting to lose it.
If you’re a teacher, daycare provider, other exhausted parent or even casual observer trying to live in the age of “Baby Shark,” I’m with you. I tip my hat to you. If you’re doing the shark dance and still living your best life, my friends, keep doin’ it. Let’s go hunt.
And if you’re exempt from this, do me a favor: don’t look it up. Not in front of your children or your grandchildren. Not in front of a friend of a friend with a young kid who has never known the joys and sorrows of this simple song. Don’t do it! Save yourself. Save us all.
To paraphrase the great Ron Swanson: there is no silence, after all. There is only “Baby Shark.”
Twitter: @rightmeg