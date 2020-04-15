Youth sailing program in St. Mary's awarded grant

A youth sailing program headquartered in Annapolis that hosts summer camps at St. Mary’s College of Maryland recently received a grant to help boost scholarship opportunities.
The Kathy and Jerry Wood Foundation in Annapolis awarded $20,000 to the Brendan Sailing Program for Youth with Learning Differences. The grant funding has been earmarked for camper scholarships and will provide current and prospective students financial opportunities to participate in Brendan Sailing’s Annapolis and St. Mary’s summer programs at little to no cost, according to a release from the program.
“At Brendan Sailing, we never turn down a child for financial reasons,” James Muldoon, Brendan founder and chairman of the board, said in the release. “It is important that these children have the same opportunities to build social skills and teamwork, regardless of their financial position. On behalf of the organization, I want to thank the Wood Foundation for their continued commitment to Brendan. They have believed in our mission from the beginning and over the years have become a truly special partner.”
Brendan Sailing is currently still accepting applications for all of its summer programs. However, with the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, as with other camps and organizations, the situation remains fluid, according to the release.
Executive Director Charlie Arms said that full refunds will be issued if the season is canceled. “We will be making a decision in the coming weeks based on the information available, and what is best for the community, our campers, and our organization,” Arms said in the release.
Since its inception, Brendan Sailing has been offering financial scholarships. The online application can be found at brendansailing.org/scholarships where financial assistance can be requested.
State to conduct June 2 primary election by mail
The state has announced that it hold the June 2 primary election by mail. The governor had already postponed Maryland’s primary from its original April 28 date.
All eligible active voters will be mailed an absentee ballot, with a return envelope with prepaid postage included. According to the state board of elections’ plan, voters will be allowed to mail their ballots or drop off ballots at an established voting center in the county during early voting days May 21 through May 28, or on the June 2 election day.
Showcase art and more in new ‘Quaranzine’
The St. Mary’s County Library, in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Arts Council, is accepting content for “Quaranzine,” a collection of creative works from the community that document how residents have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the changes to society it has brought. All ages are welcome and encouraged to submit work. Keep in mind that content should be appropriate for a wide audience and applicable to the topic, according to a release from the arts council.
The St. Mary’s County Library will host this e-gallery and is accepting the following submissions: art images of work of any media; writing including essays, poetry, fiction, top ten lists, reviews or other works of 500 words or fewer; visual tutorials that show “how to do” drawing, painting, music, sewing, etc.; comics or anime; photography; and recipes. Visit www.stmalib.org/quaranzine-call-for-submissions/ for full details and guidelines and to submit work.
Registry for recovered patients is created
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) last Friday announced the launch of COVIDConnect, a new registry for Marylanders who have recovered from COVID-19. This registry will serve as a community platform to share experiences and lend support to others who are coping with the recovery process.
COVIDConnect will also provide opportunities for these recovered patients to learn about potential research or clinical studies that may contribute to scientific progress in the treatment of COVID-19 through vaccine testing or medication trials. To become part of this new registry, recovered coronavirus patients can visit health.maryland.gov/covidconnect.
CSM extends its online learning environment
The College of Southern Maryland announced Monday that it will maintain a virtual learning environment for its students for the rest of the spring semester and faculty and staff will continue to operate remotely through May 31. CSM’s campuses remain restricted to pre-approved and authorized personnel. This date may again be extended as CSM stands united with the nation in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Along with limiting public access to campuses, CSM has made several operational changes that can be tracked at ready.csmd.edu/covid-19/.
Schools offer daily meals
Breakfast, lunch, supper and snacks will continue to be available for free to any children in St. Mary’s at four school sites. Community members can drive up and receive all meals for the day conveniently packed in one grab-and-go bag for children 18 years and younger on Mondays through Fridays, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Leonardtown Elementary, Lexington Park Elementary, Greenview Knolls Elementary and Margaret Brent Middle. For more information regarding the lunch service program, email foodservices@smcps.org.
Hospital adjusts hours for coronavirus testing
MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is offering drive-thru testing to St. Mary’s County residents outside the Outpatient Pavilion entrance at the rear of the hospital in Leonardtown. Testing will now be offered between noon and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Call the COVID-19 community hotline at 301-475-4911 for more information.
To be tested for coronavirus, a person must present a prescription from a medical provider or the health department. Those with a high fever and cough may come to the hospital’s emergency department where they will be screened to determine if they meet the criteria for testing. Test results are not immediate; results may take up to four days to become available.
Business can search for relief programs online
The Maryland Department of Commerce has created a website to outline which assistance programs a business may be eligible for. There are multiple state and national relief programs designed to help combat the negative effects from COVID-19. The Relief Wizard is an easy to use tool to navigate these programs at https://reliefwizard.net/.
Residents can still sign up for health insurance
The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange announced a new special enrollment period open to all Marylanders in need of health insurance during the state of emergency for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Uninsured Marylanders may enroll through the state’s health insurance marketplace at MarylandHealthConnection.gov. The deadline to enroll was recently extended to June 15.
To ensure residents of the state receive access to affordable ACA-compliant insurance coverage during this emergency, individuals can visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov or download the free “Enroll MHC” mobile app.
Free consumer assistance is available by calling 1-855-642-8572 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.
Need seedlings? Here’s how to get hold of some
The Maryland state tree nursery at John S. Ayton State Forest in Preston is accepting orders for the 2020 spring planting season. Whether you want to reforest timberland or create a windbreak, improve wildlife habitat or just enjoy the feeling of planting trees, the nursery can provide the trees you need. Orders must be in increments of 25 for deciduous trees and increments of 50 for conifers. For more information, visit http://nursery.dnr.maryland.gov/.
Report fishing, hunting violations
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police is cracking down on the illegal killing of fish and wildlife through a partnership with Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers. Citizens can relay information anonymously to dispatchers, who will alert the nearest patrol officer. If the tip leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspected poacher, the Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers board of directors may issue a reward.
To contact Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers, citizens can call or text 443-433-4112, email mwc.dnr@maryland.gov or report violations using the department’s free mobile app.