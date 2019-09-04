A great start for NJROTC

Great Mills High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps unit started early this year by having 14 incoming first-year cadets come and participate in Basic Leadership Training.
This three-day mini boot camp event held at Great Mills High helped the new cadets learn about the NJROTC program and get ready for the new school year.
Cadet Cmdr. Danielle Balch, the unit’s commanding officer, and her battalion staff taught the new cadets the basics of standing at attention, parade rest, saluting, marching and running in formation. These new cadets also learned the proper way to shine their shoes, learned about the ranks and rates within the program and the U.S. Navy and found out about their chain of command.
The new cadets ran laps around the track in a platoon formation. They participated in urban orienteering (competitive land navigation) around the Great Mills campus, and participated in the teamwork event called Austrailian Trolleys. They also learned how to properly use and eat a meal ready to eat, or MRE.
Great Mills NJROTC is looking forward to a very busy year. Last year the academic team placed fifth in the mid-Atlantic, and the orienteering team placed eighth. The cyberpatriot team is looking to get back on track, and the drill and athletics teams will both be busy. The battalion will also go on field trips to Coast Guard Station St. Inigoes, the U.S. Naval Academy and Fort McHenry.
Finally, the unit will continue to perform colors at memorial events, celebrations and home football games.
Written by Cadet Lt. (junior grade) Jaden Collins.