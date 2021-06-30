Bob Ross has a wild head of hair, but as of yet no one has been trapped in it.
Jerry Spence and Goldpetal Farms are looking to change that after making a sunflower maze in the likeness of the popular American painter.
“We should be in near peak form any day now where it’ll be magical,” said Spence, who has owned the 300-acre farm located in Chaptico with his brothers, Jay and John, since 2013. “It’s always gratifying to see people enjoy it and walk away and say how much they enjoyed walking through the field. Some people when the flowers are in full bloom will come out and are almost awestruck by the beauty of it. It’s almost — and I don’t use this word lightly — it’s almost magical. You get to the 6, 7 o’clock time period when the flowers are backlit by the light and it’s almost like they’re opaque and starting to glow.”
“It was really fun,” said Olivia Baugher of Cove Point. “It was challenging; I got lost a lot. The best part was trying to figure out where we were.”
Spence said the maze, which has been open since June 22, is expected to be in operation until about July 15. He plans to make another maze a few days after this one ends while a third will run into mid-October.
“If we don’t get cooked next week by the drought and the heat we’ll be OK,” Spence said. “That’s the thing about agro-tourism that even though you’re selling an experience and a product, it’s still farming when it comes to weather so there’s a lot of uncertainty and unpredictability.”
Spence said the maze, which comprises Ross’ head and unique hairstyle, comprises about five acres. Spence said there are about 2½ miles of paths in the maze and said it takes about 35 minutes to complete.
“My girls love sunflowers, it’s a gorgeous day and what better thing to do on a lovely Friday than to go to a maze, especially a Bob Ross maze,” said Paul Navessa of Leonardtown, moments before entering the maze with his two young daughters. “I’ve been on some corn mazes that have been pretty outrageous and this one looks doable. I think my navigator (daughter) will be able to knock it out for us.”
Spence said he came up with the idea after his nephew called him over to watch a video of the painter.
“For the first 10 minutes you can’t see what he’s doing,” Spence said of Ross, “and then he’s done.”
Whereas many companies will use a Geographic Information System to design the maze and a GPS to lay it out in the field, Spence follows a different tact. He intersected a line through the middle of Ross’ face then designed his maze on graph paper so it was to scale. He later laid it out in the field using small flags.
“I do it all with basic geometry and measurements,” he said, “and then it’s just like connect the dots.”
For safety purposes Spence said he puts optional exits in the maze so that an individual is never more than 500 feet away from an exit. But he also doesn’t want people to speed through.
“There’s different ways to get people lost and it’s learned over time, but my secret is to put loops that are interconnected,” he said. “There’s one part in his hair where it’s not a dead end, but you walk around in circles. It’s one of the best ways to get people lost.”
Spence has also included stations with numbers so people can track their progress, but that doesn’t mean he’s any less diabolical.
“If a person wants to walk through the first half and enjoy the flowers but not get too lost then they want to go through the first half. If they want the challenge of the maze, I play with their minds a bit in the second half.”
Making a maze in a field of sunflowers year after year — 1999 was Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” while last year’s was a tribute to healthcare workers — can seem pretty straight forward to Spence, that doesn’t mean there were no hair-raising moments.
“I was terrified I was going to mess up his nose, his mustache or his mouth,” Spence said. “The hair was the easiest thing because it’s basically one large [feature] so it was pretty simple. But man the face. I spent a lot of time making sure I didn’t give him a crooked nose. I was nervous, I know that.
Spence will only see if his design is the way he wants it is when “[a relative] sends the drone up and you keep the fingers crossed.”
The farm, which is located at 37254 Manor Road in Chaptico, is open 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is $15, $12 for military with ID and free to ages 6 and younger.
“You’re not going to find I think a prettier spot in Southern Maryland to view sunflowers or zinnias or the landscape,” Spence said. “We’re trying to get people to enjoy the simple luxuries the farm can provide. There’s a natural beauty and the sunsets are gorgeous.”
