Local theater companies will be staging their best one-act plays during The Maryland Community Theatre Festival Association competition, which will be held Feb. 10-11 at Port Tobacco Players Theater in La Plata.

A total of eight theater companies will be taking part, including La Plata’s Port Tobacco Players, Lexington Park’s The Newtowne Players and New Direction Community Theater based in St. Leonard.


Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews