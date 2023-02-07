Local theater companies will be staging their best one-act plays during The Maryland Community Theatre Festival Association competition, which will be held Feb. 10-11 at Port Tobacco Players Theater in La Plata.
A total of eight theater companies will be taking part, including La Plata’s Port Tobacco Players, Lexington Park’s The Newtowne Players and New Direction Community Theater based in St. Leonard.
A panel of three judges make sure plays take 10 minutes or less to set up, an hour maximum to perform, and have a 10-minute break down. All props, costumes and performers must fit in a 10-foot-by-10-foot square, and even water thrown from a glass must be mopped up and the towel fit inside the square.
Port Tobacco Players will be performing “Hotline,” which stars Nathan Daetwyler, Grace Hanson and Neil Twohig and is directed by Jason Klonkowski.
“I’m very happy with what we’ve accomplished and where we’re at,” Klonkowski said.
Klonkowski said the theater’s entry focuses on a call center that allows people to call in and cuss at them in order to relieve tension, though one customer will test a new employee’s patience.
“I like shows that have a nice little surprise at the end and this one definitely does,” Klonkowski said. “Of course the real point of the show is why she’s calling in and what’s going on just sold me on it.”
Daetwyler is currently starring in the company’s “Twelfth Night,” Twohig is a stage veteran and Hanson returns to the stage after an 8-year hiatus.
“It definitely was something I was thinking about in the back of my mind,” Hanson said of being one of just three actors on stage, who admitted she was a bit nervous. “But once you get in there and get in [your character], it’s like one of those pressures where you know you have to do it so you just do it. Oh, I'm loving it and totally remembering why I wanted to get back into it.”
“She’s usually behind the scenes,” Klonkowski said. “But I had a feeling just in talking to her and explaining the role to her that she was someone who could bring to the role what I hoped she has brought to it.”
The Newtowne Players will be performing “I’m Herbert,” which is being directed by Chris Maulden and stars Rick Thompson and Stacy Park as an elderly couple who have had one or more previous marriages and perhaps a few flings, but they are hazy as to the details.
“Actually, it was Rick who dragged me into this; he’s very convincing,” Park said. “We’ve wanted to do a scene together for a long time and this one seemed perfect. I have think about what it takes to be that person and I do that with every role I take.”
New Direction’s entry “The Beauty of Natural Love” is an original play written by Thompson and performed a few years back at the Watermelon Festival.
“It went over pretty well, but there were some parts that didn’t,” he said. “In the second draft I developed the secretary and [the author] a little bit more, I thought they were under-written.”
Actress Taylor Haladay (Aly Wirth Cross) has been searching for a show that will break her out of the comedy roles in which she has been typecast, but there’s one small problem and her agent, Sam Dale (Justin McCright) and the play's author Michael Phillips (J.B. McCright) both do their best to change her mind.
“I think it’s a very creative role for me, and challenging because of all the accents that are involved,” McCright said of speaking Australian, French and English. “He’s a trying agent, never been able to make it, but he’s looking for his one big break and he thinks Taylor is it so he’s trying to count on her as much as he can.”
“I love the over-dramatics of Taylor Haladay and getting to really push in the soap opera genre of her because she’s ridiculous so it’s fun as an actor to do that,” Wirth Cross said. “I also love the way that Rick has written so many slapstick jabs. He’s really good at that and it’s really fun.”
“It’s a lot of fun, definitely,” said Linda Hiordale, who plays secretary Barbara Carson. “It’s certainly a lot more intimate.”
It’s been an interesting few weeks for Thompson, who suffered a heart attack 4 a.m. Jan. 26 and had a stent inserted. He was discharged Jan. 29 and said he “feels better.”
The other plays in the competition are “Pride & Prejudice” (Rockville Little Theater), “Skin Deep” (Gaithersburg’s Kentlands Community Players), “Motherly Love” (Beltsville’s Thunderous Productions), “Scenes From the Audience” (Kensington’s The British Players) and “Paradise,” by Raging Hag Productions, a production company from St. Mary’s County.