COVID-19 was no match for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.’s Nu Zeta Omega Chapter on Jan. 17 as it honored the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy in St. Mary’s County.
For the sixth consecutive year, the sorority assumed a premier role in the King holiday’s “National Day On” campaign as it served as a sponsor of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s 18th annual MLK Prayer Celebration, and was the host and lead sponsor of a day of service event.
The virtual prayer celebration kicked off with a welcome from St. Mary’s College of Maryland President Tuajuanda C. Jordan. A student member of the board of directors introduced the keynote speaker, Mary Frances Berry, who is an author, activist, educator and historian.
Performing during the virtual prayer celebration was the St. Peter Claver Gospel Choir under the direction of Roy Johnson, an alumnus of St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Andrea Henderson, the president of AKA-NZΩ, invited the audience to participate in the day of service activities following the prayer celebration.
Powerful opening and closing prayers were provided by the Rev. Matt Hall, who is the senior pastor at South Point Church in Leonardtown, and the Rev. Trisch Smith, the young adult minister at Ebenezer AME Church in Fort Washington and a member of the sorority.
Almost 300 people took part in the virtual program.
Following the prayer celebration, the Martin Luther King Day of Service was event conducted held with the implementation of the community drive-by donation collection program, which was held simultaneously at The Global Village Community Learning Center in Dameron and Mattawoman Middle School in Waldorf.
All items collected at Mattawoman were transported by the members of the sorority to the Global Village in southern St. Mary's, where they sorted, counted, boxed and ultimately transported the donated items to the community organizations for distribution.
The theme of the MLK Day of Service was “Incredibly impactful,” and despite the pandemic, the community and sorority members donated twice as many food items than during the previous record-setting year. Collected at the two sites were 1,269 food items – 700 items went to the St. Mary’s College student pantry, while the remainder were distributed to the homeless at The Mission in Lexington Park.
Clothing items were donated to Spring Ridge Middle School’s Clothes Closet, and 18 new clothing items such as gloves, scarves and socks went to The Mission while 737 items of clothing were given to Lifestyles. In addition to the collection of material goods for the community, Ivy and Pearls of Southern Maryland Charities Inc. collected monetary donations that totaled $1,034, which was donated to the Spring Ridge Middle School’s Clothes Closet and The Mission.
The MLK Prayer Celebration and Day of Service drew community-wide attendance, including government officials, religious leaders, businesspersons, community activists and others.
The success of the 2022 MLK “National Day On” Campaign was attributed to a powerful coalition of organizations coming together to work for a single purpose-to serve the community both because of and despite COVID.
The major hosts and sponsors of the day, in addition to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority's Nu Zeta Omega Chapter, included the College of Southern Maryland, Ivy and Pearls of Southern Maryland Charities Inc., St. Mary’s Branch of the NAACP, St. Mary’s County Human Relations Commission, St. Mary’s College of Maryland and the St. Mary’s public school system.